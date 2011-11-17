Edition:
Thursday, November 17, 2011

President Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard walk from their joint press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A man strolls in front of the Benetton store in downtown Rome, November 16, 2011. Benetton withdrew an advertisement using an image of Pope Benedict kissing an imam on the mouth after the Vatican protested on Wednesday at the Italian clothing firm's latest shock campaign. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A protester with the Occupy San Francisco movement stands on a desk after the group took over a Bank of America branch in San Francisco, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Yang Weihao (R), a burn victim, reads a book as a girl looks outside the classroom during a break at a primary school in Zhuanji town, Anhui province, China, November 15, 2011. Yang was severely burnt in a fire in June and has to wear a surgical mask and a pair of gloves to prevent the wounds from becoming infected. REUTERS/Stringer

Occupy Wall Street demonstrators sleep on a bench at Zuccotti Park in New York November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. soldiers of 2nd Platoon C Company 9th Engineer Battalion COP Dash Towp stand around a fire during an overall security and disruption insurgency mission in Wardak province, eastern Afghanistan November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Policemen scuffle with anti-U.S. demonstrators in Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Newly appointed Prime Minister Mario Monti looks on as his predecessor Silvio Berlusconi rings a silver bell, to signify the start of Monti's first cabinet meeting, at Chigi palace in Rome November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts after a man (not pictured), who performs as a torch lighter at Hilton Hawaiian Village, ran past her and Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang (L) as they met for bi-lateral talks during the APEC summit in Honolulu, Hawaii November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich walks past the High Court in London, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei reads emails and letters of support on his computer in his studio before leaving for the Beijing government tax bureau, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie chats with her adopted son Pax Thien from Vietnam next to Maddox from Cambodia at a security check point before leaving Con Dao island, off Vietnam's southern coast, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A crane lifts a sculpture depicting a Rhode Island cottage, created by South Korean artist Do Ho Suh, to the top of Jacob's Hall at the University of California San Diego in La Jolla, California November 15 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A member of the Loya Jirga returns to his seat during the inauguration of Loya Jirga, grand assembly in Kabul, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An ethnic Miao minority man shaves another villager's head with a sickle in the village of Basha in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, China, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

An abandoned dog sits on a concrete pipe at a flooded area in Bangkok, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Paramilitary forces keep guard at the scene of a blast in Karachi's Clifton beach early morning, November 17, 2011. Three suspected suicide bombers riding in a vehicle blew themselves up in the Pakistani southern city of Karachi when policemen tried to stop them, police said. One policeman was killed in the blast. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Greece's Prime Minister Lucas Papademos smiles before a vote of confidence at the parliament in Athens, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

An aide peeks in the committee room door as Democratic members of the 'super committee' wrap up a meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Palestinian supporters of the Fatah movement wave flags during an event marking the 7th anniversary of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Job seekers wait for interviews at a job fair in a hotel in Los Angeles, California, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An inmate works at a prison workshop manufacturing valenki, traditional Russian knee-high sheep-wool felt footwear, at a high security men's prison in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 16, 2011. The valenki are worn by inmates in Krasnoyarsk region prisons, and also enjoy great popularity amongst the rural population of Russian who buy them due to their ability to cope with the harsh local climate. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin more

Samuel Amoo, 26, works out during a training session at the Afro Boxing Club in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

