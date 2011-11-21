Editor's Choice
Protesters hide behind a portion of a fence as police fire tear gas and throw stones back at protesters, who have been throwing stones at the police, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt November 20, 2011. Protesters demanding an end to army rule and angered by rough police tactics battled with police on Sunday, presenting Egypt's ruling generals with their biggest security challenge yet, a week before parliamentary elections. ...more
Protesters hide behind a portion of a fence as police fire tear gas and throw stones back at protesters, who have been throwing stones at the police, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt November 20, 2011. Protesters demanding an end to army rule and angered by rough police tactics battled with police on Sunday, presenting Egypt's ruling generals with their biggest security challenge yet, a week before parliamentary elections. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is pictured sitting in a plane in Zintan, Libya November 19, 2011. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi told Reuters on Saturday that he was feeling fine after being captured by some of the fighters who overthrew his father and he said injuries to his right hand were suffered during a NATO air strike a month ago. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is pictured sitting in a plane in Zintan, Libya November 19, 2011. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi told Reuters on Saturday that he was feeling fine after being captured by some of the fighters who overthrew his father and he said injuries to his right hand were suffered during a NATO air strike a month ago. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A body guard (C) for Pope Benedict XVI deflects the hand of a woman reaching towards the pontiff as he leaves the Basilica in the city of Ouidah in Benin, November 19, 2011. Pope Benedict said on Saturday the developed world could not continue to look down on Africa "with the judgmental tone of a moralizer" and impose rules, but must come up with real partnership solutions to solve the continent's many problems. REUTERS/Finbarr...more
A body guard (C) for Pope Benedict XVI deflects the hand of a woman reaching towards the pontiff as he leaves the Basilica in the city of Ouidah in Benin, November 19, 2011. Pope Benedict said on Saturday the developed world could not continue to look down on Africa "with the judgmental tone of a moralizer" and impose rules, but must come up with real partnership solutions to solve the continent's many problems. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A man uses plastic canisters to float as he searches for lotus plants to use for food in flooded area in Ayutthaya province, Thailand November 19, 2011. The deluge has killed more than 500 people and affected about 2 million since late July, with tens of thousands relocated or sheltering in evacuation centres after their homes and businesses were engulfed by water. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man uses plastic canisters to float as he searches for lotus plants to use for food in flooded area in Ayutthaya province, Thailand November 19, 2011. The deluge has killed more than 500 people and affected about 2 million since late July, with tens of thousands relocated or sheltering in evacuation centres after their homes and businesses were engulfed by water. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai, India October 21, 2011. About 44 night rat killers are employed by pest control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to kill the rodents in the city. Employees of the pest control department get a salary of 15,000 to 17,000 Indian Rupees ($294 to 333) while the contract labourers are...more
Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai, India October 21, 2011. About 44 night rat killers are employed by pest control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to kill the rodents in the city. Employees of the pest control department get a salary of 15,000 to 17,000 Indian Rupees ($294 to 333) while the contract labourers are paid 5 Indian rupees ($0.10) per rat they kill. The rat killers are expected to kill at least 30 rodents per night and hand over the carcasses to civic officials in the morning. If they fall short by even one rodent, they are expected to make it up the next night else they stand to lose a day's pay. Mumbai is the only city in the world which employs full-time night right killers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A plane flies during an aerobatic display over the beaches of the Mexican resort of Acapulco November 19, 2011. The Air Race Pilot returned to Acapulco after seven years, to promote tourism in the violence-torn Pacific resort, one of the most violent cities in the world and the second-deadliest in the country. REUTERS/Stringer
A plane flies during an aerobatic display over the beaches of the Mexican resort of Acapulco November 19, 2011. The Air Race Pilot returned to Acapulco after seven years, to promote tourism in the violence-torn Pacific resort, one of the most violent cities in the world and the second-deadliest in the country. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator is hit by a jet of water as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand for changes to the public state education system in Santiago, Chile November 18, 2011. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is the profiteering in the state education system, local media reported. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator is hit by a jet of water as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand for changes to the public state education system in Santiago, Chile November 18, 2011. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is the profiteering in the state education system, local media reported. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) catches a pass as Antoine Cason of the San Diego Chargers defends in the second half of their NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) catches a pass as Antoine Cason of the San Diego Chargers defends in the second half of their NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A Palestinian stone-thrower jumps to avoid tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a weekly protest in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian stone-thrower jumps to avoid tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a weekly protest in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Police and prison officers stand guard in front of the high court in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 18, 2011. Jailed former army chief Sarath Fonseka has been jailed for three years for implicating the government in war crimes. The court also ruled that he lent credence to allegations the defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered Tamil Tigers to be killed as they tried to surrender with white flags at the final stage of the war...more
Police and prison officers stand guard in front of the high court in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 18, 2011. Jailed former army chief Sarath Fonseka has been jailed for three years for implicating the government in war crimes. The court also ruled that he lent credence to allegations the defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered Tamil Tigers to be killed as they tried to surrender with white flags at the final stage of the war between government forces and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in May 2009. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A police officer stands inside a room at a safe house in a neighborhood in Mexico City November 17, 2011. Police arrested 11 suspects, including two women, involved in the kidnapping of three people who were freed during the operation, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer stands inside a room at a safe house in a neighborhood in Mexico City November 17, 2011. Police arrested 11 suspects, including two women, involved in the kidnapping of three people who were freed during the operation, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows Tahrir Square as Egyptian riot policemen try to disperse protesters in Cairo November 20, 2011. Police backed by the army used batons and teargas on Sunday to charge protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square demanding Eygpt's ruling generals swiftly hand power to civilians, in some of the worst violence since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A general view shows Tahrir Square as Egyptian riot policemen try to disperse protesters in Cairo November 20, 2011. Police backed by the army used batons and teargas on Sunday to charge protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square demanding Eygpt's ruling generals swiftly hand power to civilians, in some of the worst violence since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A man in a makeshift raft paddles his way through a petrol station at a flooded area in Bangkok November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A man in a makeshift raft paddles his way through a petrol station at a flooded area in Bangkok November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Protesters help their fellow protester, who is affected by tear gas, during clashes with riot police near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 20, 2011. Protesters demanding an end to army rule and angered by rough police tactics battled with police on Sunday, presenting Egypt's ruling generals with their biggest security challenge yet, a week before parliamentary elections. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters help their fellow protester, who is affected by tear gas, during clashes with riot police near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 20, 2011. Protesters demanding an end to army rule and angered by rough police tactics battled with police on Sunday, presenting Egypt's ruling generals with their biggest security challenge yet, a week before parliamentary elections. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Madeleine Perry (L) and her mother Karen Reuter (R) comfort each other as they look over the remains of Karen's mother's burned home in Reno, Nevada November 19, 2011. Nevada's governor declared a state of emergency on Friday over a wildfire raging at the edge of a hilly Reno suburb that has damaged 25 structures, forced 9,500 people from their homes, and was blamed for an elderly man's death. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Madeleine Perry (L) and her mother Karen Reuter (R) comfort each other as they look over the remains of Karen's mother's burned home in Reno, Nevada November 19, 2011. Nevada's governor declared a state of emergency on Friday over a wildfire raging at the edge of a hilly Reno suburb that has damaged 25 structures, forced 9,500 people from their homes, and was blamed for an elderly man's death. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Visitors walk on "Tiger and Turtle - Magic Mountain", a 20-metre (66 ft) high and 120 ton (109,000 kg) heavy galvanized curved steel sculpture that looks like a roller coaster, in Duisburg, Germany November 18, 2011. The new 2-million euro ($2.7 million) landmark of the Ruhr region was built on a former mining waste hill and is designed by two Hamburg artists Ulrich Gerth and Heike Mutter. The 249 steps of the 220-metre (0.22 km)...more
Visitors walk on "Tiger and Turtle - Magic Mountain", a 20-metre (66 ft) high and 120 ton (109,000 kg) heavy galvanized curved steel sculpture that looks like a roller coaster, in Duisburg, Germany November 18, 2011. The new 2-million euro ($2.7 million) landmark of the Ruhr region was built on a former mining waste hill and is designed by two Hamburg artists Ulrich Gerth and Heike Mutter. The 249 steps of the 220-metre (0.22 km) long walkway are illuminated by LED at night. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Protesters from the Occupy movement stand at the windows of one of several buildings in a quadrangle owned by banking giant UBS in the financial district City of London November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Protesters from the Occupy movement stand at the windows of one of several buildings in a quadrangle owned by banking giant UBS in the financial district City of London November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti (R) talks with his predecessor Silvio Berlusconi during a vote of confidence at the Lower House of Parliament in Rome November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti (R) talks with his predecessor Silvio Berlusconi during a vote of confidence at the Lower House of Parliament in Rome November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Workers walk in a construction site of a new shopping centre in Pristina November 17, 2011. Experts say the forecast growth for 2012 will not be sufficient to substantially reduce the 45 percent unemployment rate in Kosovo, which is one of Europe's poorest countries. Picture REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Workers walk in a construction site of a new shopping centre in Pristina November 17, 2011. Experts say the forecast growth for 2012 will not be sufficient to substantially reduce the 45 percent unemployment rate in Kosovo, which is one of Europe's poorest countries. Picture REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A crowd of people gather at Zintan airport to see Saif al-Islam Gaddafi who arrived by plane from Obari, where he was captured by fighters loyal to the NTC November 19, 2011. Western leaders urged Libyan authorities on Saturday to work with the International Criminal Court in bringing the captured son of Muammar Gaddafi to justice, saying it was a vital step towards national reconciliation after the civil war. REUTERS/Ismail...more
A crowd of people gather at Zintan airport to see Saif al-Islam Gaddafi who arrived by plane from Obari, where he was captured by fighters loyal to the NTC November 19, 2011. Western leaders urged Libyan authorities on Saturday to work with the International Criminal Court in bringing the captured son of Muammar Gaddafi to justice, saying it was a vital step towards national reconciliation after the civil war. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A man relaxes at the Rudas Bath during "Night of Baths" in Budapest, Hungary November 20, 2011. Music and dance programmes take place from 10 pm until 4 am at the five most popular thermal baths in Budapest during the event. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A man relaxes at the Rudas Bath during "Night of Baths" in Budapest, Hungary November 20, 2011. Music and dance programmes take place from 10 pm until 4 am at the five most popular thermal baths in Budapest during the event. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A wounded protester is rushed to a field hospital near Tahrir Square during clashes with Egyptian riot police in Cairo November 20, 2011. Police backed by the army used batons and teargas on Sunday to charge protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square demanding Eygpt's ruling generals swiftly hand power to civilians, in some of the worst violence since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A wounded protester is rushed to a field hospital near Tahrir Square during clashes with Egyptian riot police in Cairo November 20, 2011. Police backed by the army used batons and teargas on Sunday to charge protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square demanding Eygpt's ruling generals swiftly hand power to civilians, in some of the worst violence since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Neo-Nazis walk with black flags through the town of Remagen, some 25 km (15 miles) south of Bonn November 19, 2011. Some 300 neo-Nazis marched on Saturday through Remagen to commemorate the German victims of a former U.S. run prisoner of World War II camp along the river Rhine. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Neo-Nazis walk with black flags through the town of Remagen, some 25 km (15 miles) south of Bonn November 19, 2011. Some 300 neo-Nazis marched on Saturday through Remagen to commemorate the German victims of a former U.S. run prisoner of World War II camp along the river Rhine. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, Netherlands November 19, 2011. Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators have set up tents on the Beursplein since October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, Netherlands November 19, 2011. Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators have set up tents on the Beursplein since October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares