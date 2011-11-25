Editor's Choice
Men watch a quail fighting competition in Kabul November 24, 2011. Quail fighting is both a popular hobby and a gambling game for people in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men watch a quail fighting competition in Kabul November 24, 2011. Quail fighting is both a popular hobby and a gambling game for people in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators take cover from tear gas as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand for changes to the public state education system in Santiago, Chile November 24, 2011. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is the profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Demonstrators take cover from tear gas as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand for changes to the public state education system in Santiago, Chile November 24, 2011. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is the profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
An Egyptian official speaks as he seeks to reinforce a truce between protesters and security forces, now separated by barbed wire and concrete barricades, around the Interior Ministry near Cairo's Tahrir Square November 24, 2011. A truce between Egyptian riot police and protesters succeeded on Thursday in calming violence that has killed 39 people in five days, and the army said there would be no delay to a parliamentary vote...more
An Egyptian official speaks as he seeks to reinforce a truce between protesters and security forces, now separated by barbed wire and concrete barricades, around the Interior Ministry near Cairo's Tahrir Square November 24, 2011. A truce between Egyptian riot police and protesters succeeded on Thursday in calming violence that has killed 39 people in five days, and the army said there would be no delay to a parliamentary vote scheduled for next week. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Workers attach a pre-election poster featuring Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, appealing to people to vote for the United Russia political party, onto an office building in the southern city of Krasnodar November 24, 2011. Russians will vote in Parliamentary elections on December 4. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Workers attach a pre-election poster featuring Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, appealing to people to vote for the United Russia political party, onto an office building in the southern city of Krasnodar November 24, 2011. Russians will vote in Parliamentary elections on December 4. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Former Olympus Chief Executive Michael Woodford gestures as he describes an accounting scandal at the company during the Economist magazine's event in Tokyo November 24, 2011. Woodford said on Thursday he was confident Japanese authorities would fully investigate the scandal engulfing the disgraced camera maker, as he prepared for a showdown with the directors who sacked him. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Former Olympus Chief Executive Michael Woodford gestures as he describes an accounting scandal at the company during the Economist magazine's event in Tokyo November 24, 2011. Woodford said on Thursday he was confident Japanese authorities would fully investigate the scandal engulfing the disgraced camera maker, as he prepared for a showdown with the directors who sacked him. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women sit and watch the funeral procession of Abdulnabi Kadhum Akel in Aali, south of Manama, Bahrain November 24, 2011. Bahrainis, emboldened by a rights enquiry that found evidence of systematic abuse during the crushing of pro-democracy protests this year, clashed with police on Thursday after the funeral of Abdulnabi Kadhum Akel, a Shi'ite man who died a day earlier. Some 10,000 people from the majority Shi'ite community in the...more
Women sit and watch the funeral procession of Abdulnabi Kadhum Akel in Aali, south of Manama, Bahrain November 24, 2011. Bahrainis, emboldened by a rights enquiry that found evidence of systematic abuse during the crushing of pro-democracy protests this year, clashed with police on Thursday after the funeral of Abdulnabi Kadhum Akel, a Shi'ite man who died a day earlier. Some 10,000 people from the majority Shi'ite community in the Gulf Arab state took to the streets of the town of Aali, chanting slogans that were taken from the inquiry led by international rights lawyer Cherif Bassiouni. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
Spanish riot police remove a member of Afectados X la Hipoteca (Mortgage Victims's Platform) during a protest to prevent an eviction in Madrid November 24, 2011. Protestors try to avoid the eviction of father-of-eight Luis Mendes from Guinea-Bissau, who cannot keep up the payments on his mortgage. The plight of more than a million Spaniards struggling under crippling mortgage debt is drawing increasing public support as an...more
Spanish riot police remove a member of Afectados X la Hipoteca (Mortgage Victims's Platform) during a protest to prevent an eviction in Madrid November 24, 2011. Protestors try to avoid the eviction of father-of-eight Luis Mendes from Guinea-Bissau, who cannot keep up the payments on his mortgage. The plight of more than a million Spaniards struggling under crippling mortgage debt is drawing increasing public support as an anti-eviction movement gathers pace and politicians are under pressure to act. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Andean people, holding sticks and machetes, protest during a march against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, near the Cortada lagoon in the Andean region of Cajamarca, Peru November 24, 2011. More than a thousand protesters marched peacefully on Thursday in the city of Cajamarca and 100 miles (160 km) away at lakes where the mine would be built. Protesters and farmers say the mine would cause pollution and hurt water...more
Andean people, holding sticks and machetes, protest during a march against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, near the Cortada lagoon in the Andean region of Cajamarca, Peru November 24, 2011. More than a thousand protesters marched peacefully on Thursday in the city of Cajamarca and 100 miles (160 km) away at lakes where the mine would be built. Protesters and farmers say the mine would cause pollution and hurt water supplies by replacing a string of alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A marching band makes their way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A marching band makes their way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A supporter of the banned Islamic organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa shout slogans as others wave party flags during a protest against Pakistan's recent decision to grant India a Most Favored Nation (MFN) trade status in Lahore, Pakistan November 24, 2011. Pakistan removed restrictions on the import of 12 goods from India as part of measures to normalise trade between the nuclear-armed rivals, Pakistan officials said. Pakistan said it...more
A supporter of the banned Islamic organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa shout slogans as others wave party flags during a protest against Pakistan's recent decision to grant India a Most Favored Nation (MFN) trade status in Lahore, Pakistan November 24, 2011. Pakistan removed restrictions on the import of 12 goods from India as part of measures to normalise trade between the nuclear-armed rivals, Pakistan officials said. Pakistan said it would grant India most-favored nation (MFN) trade status that would help normalise trade by ending huge restrictions. India gave MFN status to Pakistan in 1996. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (C), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti attend a news conference following a meeting to discuss the eurozone crisis in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, France November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (C), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti attend a news conference following a meeting to discuss the eurozone crisis in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, France November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man looks on from a train during a protest at the central railway station in Sofia, Bulgaria November 24, 2011. Workers in Bulgaria's ailing state railway operator BDZ went on a nation-wide strike on Thursday to protest against the planned cut of 2,000 jobs as part of a restructuring programme to secure a 230 million-euro World Bank loan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man looks on from a train during a protest at the central railway station in Sofia, Bulgaria November 24, 2011. Workers in Bulgaria's ailing state railway operator BDZ went on a nation-wide strike on Thursday to protest against the planned cut of 2,000 jobs as part of a restructuring programme to secure a 230 million-euro World Bank loan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A bicycle repairer strokes his dog inside a storage box on his tricycle as he waits for his customer in Beijing, China November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
A bicycle repairer strokes his dog inside a storage box on his tricycle as he waits for his customer in Beijing, China November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
A woman plants a cross on the lawn in front of Congress in Brasilia, Brazil November 24, 2011. Relatives of victims of recent floods and landslides in Brazil planted about 5,000 crosses to protest Brazil's public policies to help victims of natural disasters. They demanded the government implement prevention policies for future disasters and begin the reconstruction of damaged cities, the protest organisers said. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
A woman plants a cross on the lawn in front of Congress in Brasilia, Brazil November 24, 2011. Relatives of victims of recent floods and landslides in Brazil planted about 5,000 crosses to protest Brazil's public policies to help victims of natural disasters. They demanded the government implement prevention policies for future disasters and begin the reconstruction of damaged cities, the protest organisers said. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A member of the Israeli Ethiopian community reads a holy book during a ceremony marking the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd in Jerusalem November 24, 2011. The holiday symbolizes the community's connection to Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A member of the Israeli Ethiopian community reads a holy book during a ceremony marking the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd in Jerusalem November 24, 2011. The holiday symbolizes the community's connection to Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A man is arrested by police during clashes outside the logistics office of Greece's public power corporation (PPC) in Athens November 24, 2011. Police clashed with members of PPC's labour union, who have been occupying the building for three days, to oppose a new property tax which has been included to the company's electricity bill to consumers. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man is arrested by police during clashes outside the logistics office of Greece's public power corporation (PPC) in Athens November 24, 2011. Police clashed with members of PPC's labour union, who have been occupying the building for three days, to oppose a new property tax which has been included to the company's electricity bill to consumers. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Irish horse trick trainer "Texas Ollie" works on a routine with Jo Jo, his part-Appaloosa gelding, at his farm near the village of Glenties, county Donegal, Ireland November 24, 2011. Olliie makes his living by touring around Ireland with his five trained horses. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Irish horse trick trainer "Texas Ollie" works on a routine with Jo Jo, his part-Appaloosa gelding, at his farm near the village of Glenties, county Donegal, Ireland November 24, 2011. Olliie makes his living by touring around Ireland with his five trained horses. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Riot policemen stand with their shields spray painted by students during a demonstration in Bogota, Colombia November 24, 2011. Students took part in a nationwide protest against the government reform of public universities, according to student organizations. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Riot policemen stand with their shields spray painted by students during a demonstration in Bogota, Colombia November 24, 2011. Students took part in a nationwide protest against the government reform of public universities, according to student organizations. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A demonstrator shouts slogans at policemen during a protest at the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon November 24, 2011. Portuguese workers stage a general strike on Thursday to protest against the pain of a 78 billion euro bailout that led to deep pay cuts and mass job losses as the debt-laden country enters its harshest recession in decades. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A demonstrator shouts slogans at policemen during a protest at the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon November 24, 2011. Portuguese workers stage a general strike on Thursday to protest against the pain of a 78 billion euro bailout that led to deep pay cuts and mass job losses as the debt-laden country enters its harshest recession in decades. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Medics treat an anti-government protester who was injured during a demonstration demanding the trial of Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen November 24, 2011. At least five people were killed when plainclothes gunmen opened fire on Yemeni protesters in the centre of the capital Sanaa on Thursday, witnesses and a hospital official said, a day after Saleh signed a deal to hand over power. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah more
Medics treat an anti-government protester who was injured during a demonstration demanding the trial of Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen November 24, 2011. At least five people were killed when plainclothes gunmen opened fire on Yemeni protesters in the centre of the capital Sanaa on Thursday, witnesses and a hospital official said, a day after Saleh signed a deal to hand over power. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Former French President Jacques Chirac (C) is applauded as he arrives at the awards ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris November 24, 2011. The Chirac Fondation presents an award to individuals who work at preventing conflicts in the world. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Former French President Jacques Chirac (C) is applauded as he arrives at the awards ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris November 24, 2011. The Chirac Fondation presents an award to individuals who work at preventing conflicts in the world. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A student clashes with riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, Chile November 24, 2011. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is the profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A student clashes with riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, Chile November 24, 2011. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is the profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A Palestinian man walks past Israeli border police standing guard as a bulldozer demolishes a structure in the West Bank village of Beit Hanina, near Jerusalem November 24, 2011. Two structures, built without permits, were razed by the Israeli army and civil administration on Thursday after three years of reviews and deliberations in a construction committee, a civil administration spokesperson said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman more
A Palestinian man walks past Israeli border police standing guard as a bulldozer demolishes a structure in the West Bank village of Beit Hanina, near Jerusalem November 24, 2011. Two structures, built without permits, were razed by the Israeli army and civil administration on Thursday after three years of reviews and deliberations in a construction committee, a civil administration spokesperson said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A young woman reads a book sitting in a shop window in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A young woman reads a book sitting in a shop window in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder