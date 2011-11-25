Editor's Choice

Women sit and watch the funeral procession of Abdulnabi Kadhum Akel in Aali, south of Manama, Bahrain November 24, 2011. Bahrainis, emboldened by a rights enquiry that found evidence of systematic abuse during the crushing of pro-democracy protests this year, clashed with police on Thursday after the funeral of Abdulnabi Kadhum Akel, a Shi'ite man who died a day earlier. Some 10,000 people from the majority Shi'ite community in the Gulf Arab state took to the streets of the town of Aali, chanting slogans that were taken from the inquiry led by international rights lawyer Cherif Bassiouni. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed