Editor's Choice
A black-headed gull swoops in for food at Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan province, November 29, 2011. Tens of thousands of black-headed gulls fly to Kunming from Siberia to spend the winter each year since 1985, local media reported. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A black-headed gull swoops in for food at Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan province, November 29, 2011. Tens of thousands of black-headed gulls fly to Kunming from Siberia to spend the winter each year since 1985, local media reported. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Police chase protesters as they enter the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. Dozens of young Iranian men entered buildings inside the British embassy compound in Tehran on Tuesday, throwing rocks, petrol bombs and burning documents looted from offices, Iranian news agencies reported. Editor's note:: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or...more
Police chase protesters as they enter the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. Dozens of young Iranian men entered buildings inside the British embassy compound in Tehran on Tuesday, throwing rocks, petrol bombs and burning documents looted from offices, Iranian news agencies reported. Editor's note:: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Stringer
Graffiti etched onto a bolted security door decorates one of the blocks on the derelict Heygate estate in South London, Novembver 29, 2011. Britain's economy will stagnate until mid-2012 and could easily fall back into recession, the government said on Tuesday, a grim outlook that puts its debt reduction plans in jeopardy and will mean more austerity for longer. Finance Minister George Osborne, unveiling much lower growth and...more
Graffiti etched onto a bolted security door decorates one of the blocks on the derelict Heygate estate in South London, Novembver 29, 2011. Britain's economy will stagnate until mid-2012 and could easily fall back into recession, the government said on Tuesday, a grim outlook that puts its debt reduction plans in jeopardy and will mean more austerity for longer. Finance Minister George Osborne, unveiling much lower growth and higher borrowing forecasts than outlined in March, said the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government's deficit plan was still broadly on track but he had lost a one-year cushion factored in to the strategy. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Birds fly as a porter pushes his cart at Yangon's river port November 29, 2011. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will test Myanmar's tentative democratic reforms this week in a high-stakes visit that could mark the resource-rich Asian nation's return to the world stage after more than 50 years of political isolation. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Birds fly as a porter pushes his cart at Yangon's river port November 29, 2011. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will test Myanmar's tentative democratic reforms this week in a high-stakes visit that could mark the resource-rich Asian nation's return to the world stage after more than 50 years of political isolation. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pile of presidential and legislative ballot papers sit unattended on the ground of a compound outside a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 29, 2011. First results emerged from the Democratic Republic of Congo's chaotic elections on Tuesday but some voters were still casting their ballots in a vote tainted by confusion, violence and allegations of fraud. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A pile of presidential and legislative ballot papers sit unattended on the ground of a compound outside a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 29, 2011. First results emerged from the Democratic Republic of Congo's chaotic elections on Tuesday but some voters were still casting their ballots in a vote tainted by confusion, violence and allegations of fraud. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians are reflected in two windows as they take part in a rally in Gaza City marking the U.N.'s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians are reflected in two windows as they take part in a rally in Gaza City marking the U.N.'s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews volcanic lava accompanied by large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, about 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito November 28, 2011. The authorities are encouraging residents living near the volcano to evacuate due to increased activity of the volcano, according to local media. The Tungurahua volcano has been in an active state since October 1999. REUTERS/Carlos Campana
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews volcanic lava accompanied by large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, about 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito November 28, 2011. The authorities are encouraging residents living near the volcano to evacuate due to increased activity of the volcano, according to local media. The Tungurahua volcano has been in an active state since October 1999. REUTERS/Carlos Campana
A man shows his ink stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man shows his ink stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Dr. Conrad Murray closes his eyes after he was sentenced to four years in county jail for his involuntary manslaughter conviction of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dr. Conrad Murray closes his eyes after he was sentenced to four years in county jail for his involuntary manslaughter conviction of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maddie Hooton of Britain and Magdalena Sera Leifsdottir of Iceland, competitors at the Elite Models Look event, apply make-up at the back of a bus during a visit in Shanghai November 29 , 2011. Sixty-five girls from around the world will participate in the 28th Elite Model Look final in Shanghai on December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Maddie Hooton of Britain and Magdalena Sera Leifsdottir of Iceland, competitors at the Elite Models Look event, apply make-up at the back of a bus during a visit in Shanghai November 29 , 2011. Sixty-five girls from around the world will participate in the 28th Elite Model Look final in Shanghai on December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Environmental activists promoting the use of solar and wind energy engage with locals on the Durban beachfront, November 29, 2011. The city is hosting the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties meeting (COP17), which runs until December 9. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Environmental activists promoting the use of solar and wind energy engage with locals on the Durban beachfront, November 29, 2011. The city is hosting the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties meeting (COP17), which runs until December 9. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester ducks on the ground after being beaten by riot police outside the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. Dozens of young Iranian men entered buildings inside the British embassy compound in Tehran on Tuesday, throwing rocks, petrol bombs and burning documents looted from offices, Iranian news agencies reported. Editor's note: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the...more
A protester ducks on the ground after being beaten by riot police outside the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. Dozens of young Iranian men entered buildings inside the British embassy compound in Tehran on Tuesday, throwing rocks, petrol bombs and burning documents looted from offices, Iranian news agencies reported. Editor's note: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Stringer
A Lebanese commando displays his skills as he glides on a rope decorated with a Lebanese flag during a military manoeuvre as part of the Security Middle East Show (SMES) in Beirut, November 29, 2011. SMES features the latest technologies in the security and military fields. The show will last till November 30. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A Lebanese commando displays his skills as he glides on a rope decorated with a Lebanese flag during a military manoeuvre as part of the Security Middle East Show (SMES) in Beirut, November 29, 2011. SMES features the latest technologies in the security and military fields. The show will last till November 30. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Liverpool's Maxi Rodriguez (R) celebrates with team mates after scoring during their English League Cup soccer match aginst Chelsea at Stamford bridge in London November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Liverpool's Maxi Rodriguez (R) celebrates with team mates after scoring during their English League Cup soccer match aginst Chelsea at Stamford bridge in London November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Boys suffering from polio relax at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa November 29, 2011. Stand Proud is a local organization that cares for children and youth with a variety of physical handicaps in several cities in Congo. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Boys suffering from polio relax at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa November 29, 2011. Stand Proud is a local organization that cares for children and youth with a variety of physical handicaps in several cities in Congo. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An artwork by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, titled "The Dog Mobile: A car for Francis Bacon by Ai Weiwei", with images of a dog painted on a Mercedes Benz G-class, is displayed at an exhibition hall in Hong Kong November 29, 2011. The artwork is expected to fetch between 200,000 and 300,000 dollars in an auction in Hong Kong on Tuesday. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An artwork by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, titled "The Dog Mobile: A car for Francis Bacon by Ai Weiwei", with images of a dog painted on a Mercedes Benz G-class, is displayed at an exhibition hall in Hong Kong November 29, 2011. The artwork is expected to fetch between 200,000 and 300,000 dollars in an auction in Hong Kong on Tuesday. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Labourers work at an old building demolition site near a residential complex area in Beijing November 29, 2011. China's capital Beijing has broadened what counts as a "normal" residence for the purpose of tax breaks and other policies, in a move likely to be seen as a support for the struggling property sector. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
Labourers work at an old building demolition site near a residential complex area in Beijing November 29, 2011. China's capital Beijing has broadened what counts as a "normal" residence for the purpose of tax breaks and other policies, in a move likely to be seen as a support for the struggling property sector. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
Guillermo Franco (R) of Argentina's Velez Sarsfield reacts after missing a goal as goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez of Ecuador's LDU lies on the field during the second leg Copa Sudamericana semi-final soccer match in Buenos Aires November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Guillermo Franco (R) of Argentina's Velez Sarsfield reacts after missing a goal as goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez of Ecuador's LDU lies on the field during the second leg Copa Sudamericana semi-final soccer match in Buenos Aires November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A couple runs at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A couple runs at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Badges of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong are displayed at a "red museum" in Xincun community center at Aning of Kunming, in China's southwestern Yunnan province, November 29, 2011. The museum showcases more than 35,000 badges and memorabilia of Mao, as well as other communist party leaders, collected by local retired worker Liu Liufu. Liu, who was born in 1949, the year Mao founded the People's Republic of China, has been...more
Badges of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong are displayed at a "red museum" in Xincun community center at Aning of Kunming, in China's southwestern Yunnan province, November 29, 2011. The museum showcases more than 35,000 badges and memorabilia of Mao, as well as other communist party leaders, collected by local retired worker Liu Liufu. Liu, who was born in 1949, the year Mao founded the People's Republic of China, has been collecting these souvenirs since 1988 in hope of informing the younger generation about the history of the Chinese Communist Party, according to local media. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Supporters of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva march and wave the Russian flag during a meeting in Tskhinvali November 29, 2011. The Supreme Court in the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia asked the election commission on Monday to delay the announcement of results in a run-off presidential poll for a day so it could examine a complaint by one of the candidates. REUTERS/Sergey Karpov
Supporters of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva march and wave the Russian flag during a meeting in Tskhinvali November 29, 2011. The Supreme Court in the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia asked the election commission on Monday to delay the announcement of results in a run-off presidential poll for a day so it could examine a complaint by one of the candidates. REUTERS/Sergey Karpov
Chelsea's Fernando Torres jumps for the ball during their English League Cup soccer match against Liverpool at Stamford bridge in London November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Chelsea's Fernando Torres jumps for the ball during their English League Cup soccer match against Liverpool at Stamford bridge in London November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pov Sophary, 28, HIV positive patient rests at the Khmer-Soviet Hospital in Phnom Penh November 29, 2011. People around the world will observe World AIDS Day on December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Pov Sophary, 28, HIV positive patient rests at the Khmer-Soviet Hospital in Phnom Penh November 29, 2011. People around the world will observe World AIDS Day on December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
The carcass of a cow lies on the ground in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon November 28, 2011. Mexico is being battered its worst drought in seven decades, affecting almost 70 percent of the country and which has devastated farm life and is expected to continue into next year. REUTERS/Stringer
The carcass of a cow lies on the ground in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon November 28, 2011. Mexico is being battered its worst drought in seven decades, affecting almost 70 percent of the country and which has devastated farm life and is expected to continue into next year. REUTERS/Stringer