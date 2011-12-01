Editor's Choice
A Los Angeles police officer walks through debris after the Occupy LA encampment was dismantled outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. The nearly two-month-old encampment is among the oldest and largest on the West Coast aligned with the Occupy Wall Street demonstrations protesting economic inequality in the country and the excesses of the U.S. financial system. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man, identified as the attacker by Turkish media, holding a rifle and wearing an ammunition belt and a backpack, makes his way to the entrance of Topkapi Palace in Istanbul November 30, 2011. Turkish security forces killed a Libyan gunman who shot and wounded two people with a pump-action rifle in the courtyard of Istanbul's historic Topkapi Palace on Wednesday, Turkish officials said. The assailant opened fire around the time the first visitors would normally be arriving at the lavish palace, home of Ottoman sultans for centuries and one of Istanbul's top tourist draws. He was killed after a one-hour siege. REUTERS/Stringer
Retiring paramilitary policemen bid farewell to their comrades inside a train at a station in Dandong, Liaoning province November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Police arrest an Occupy London protestor on the roof of Panton House, a building used by mining company Xstrata, in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Anti-government protesters, with men and women separated, take part in a rally to celebrate the anniversary of South Yemen's independence from British colonial rule, in Sanaa November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A girl who lost her mother to HIV/AIDS looks out the window at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 25, 2011. Nkosi's Haven provides residential care for destitute HIV-positive mothers and their children, whether HIV-positive or not. Nkosi's Haven is named after Nkosi Johnson, the young AIDS activist who passed away on International Children's Day on June 1st 2001. December 1 is World AIDS Day. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) checks her phone while sitting next to South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan (R) at the Fourth High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness in Busan November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
A woman wearing a gas mask glances as police force people on the street to move during a police raid of the Occupy Los Angeles encampment at City Hall Park in Los Angeles, California early November 30, 2011. Occupy L.A. protesters have been camping on the lawns of City Hall since October 1, outlasting major encampments broken up by police in big cities across the nation. REUTERS/David McNew
A woman sitting on her front porch takes a photo of U.S. President Barack Obama emerging from a Scranton, Pennsylvania home November 30, 2011. Obama was in Scranton to urge Congress to extend and expand the payroll tax cuts. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Birds take to the air as a helicopter flies over the Swiss Parliament building transporting the annual Christmas tree for the Federal square in Bern November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Police officers look through apertures in a mobile steel cordon at the entrance to Whitehall, during a protest march, in central London November 30, 2011. Teachers, nurses and border guards walked out on Wednesday as up to two million state workers staged Britain's first mass strike for more than 30 years in a growing confrontation with a deficit-cutting coalition government. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Workers participate in a rally in central Sofia November 30, 2011. Thousands of Bulgarian workers marched through capital Sofia on Wednesday to protest against government plans to raise the retirement age next year in the European Union's poorest country. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A model prepares to present the new Speedo brand swimsuits "Speedo FASTSKIN3" for the U.S. Olympic team during a news conference in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man waits close to the overspill marquee, set up in preparation for overcrowding due to striking workers, outside Terminal 3 of Heathrow Airport in London November 30, 2011. Teachers, nurses and border guards walked out on Wednesday as up to two million state workers staged Britain's first mass strike for more than 30 years in a growing confrontation with a deficit-cutting coalition government. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo arrives in an airplane at Rotterdam Airport early November 30, 2011. Gbagbo arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday to face an arrest warrant at the International Criminal Court, the first former head of state to do so since its inception. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos
A girl walks between lanes of an empty highway connecting old Myanmar's capital Yangon and new capital Naypyitaw November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist monks stand outside Quan Su pagoda as they attend the funeral of the Buddhist monk Thich Thanh Tu, whose real name is Tran Van Long, in Hanoi November 30, 2011. Thich Thanh Tu, a pro-ruling Communist Government Buddhist monk and one of the most powerful religious clergymen, died on Saturday at the age of 84. REUTERS/Kham
A man walks with a tent used by Occupy London protesters in central London November 30, 2011. Demonstrators broke into an office building used by mining company Xstrata in central London on Wednesday and hung protest banners on the roof before police regained control of the building. A group of about 60 from the "Occupy" movement entered the offices in Haymarket in protest at the pay of the company's chief executive, Occupy said in a statement. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Firefighters rescue people from the roof of a building after a fire broke out at hawker stalls on Fa Yuen Street at Mong Kok in Hong Kong November 30, 2011. Nine people were killed and at least 24 others injured after the fire broke out, according to a government radio station. The cause of the fire is still unknown. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Security forces watch supporters of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva outside the central Election Commision building in Tskhinvali November 30, 2011. A court in Georgia's Moscow-backed breakaway region of South Ossetia has thrown out the results of a vote for president and ordered a new election in March. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Freeride skiers carve their way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Lyubov Kovalyova, mother of Vladislav Kovalyov, reacts at a court building in Minsk November 30, 2011. Vladislav Kovalyov and Dmitry Konovalov were sentenced to death on Wednesday for organising a deadly bomb blast at a metro station in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People gather around lit candles to mark the upcoming World AIDS Day in Kathmandu November 30, 2011. World AIDS Day, which falls on December 1, 2011, aims to raise awareness to tackle the prejudice towards HIV-infected people and help stop its spread. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Los Angeles police officer points his weapon to demonstrators in a tree as officers dismantle the Occupy LA encampment outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. The nearly two-month-old encampment is among the oldest and largest on the West Coast aligned with the Occupy Wall Street demonstrations protesting economic inequality in the country and the excesses of the U.S. financial system. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson