Monday, December 05, 2011

A monk prays for a dead man in the station hall of the Shanxi Taiyuan Train Station in Shanxi, China, November 25, 2011. A monk who was waiting for the train performed a religious ceremony for the man, who was found dead, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Asianewsphoto

Monday, December 05, 2011

People traveling towards Yangon look through windows as the train stops at Danyingone Station, Myanmar, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, December 05, 2011

Police arrest Sadeque Hossain Khoka, Dhaka City mayor and vice chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), during clashes between police and BNP activists in front of Dhaka Judge Court in Dhaka, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, December 05, 2011

Police officers run through the backyard of a house while chasing members of a gang in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Monday, December 05, 2011

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, December 05, 2011

A Russian navy serviceman stands in front of a voting booth at a polling station during the parliamentary election in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 05, 2011

Gloria Cain, wife of Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain, gestures towards him during his announcement that he is "suspending" his campaign, in Atlanta, Georgia, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Adkisson

Monday, December 05, 2011

Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 05, 2011

A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, as people watch from the top of Shams Ali Khan Imambargah in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Anti-government protesters perform evening prayers at Taghyeer (Change) Square, where protesters have been camping for ten months to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 05, 2011

Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club as he tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge PGA golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, December 05, 2011

Shi'ite Muslims march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, two days before the Shi'ite will mark the day of Ashura, in Saksakieh village, southern Lebanon, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Monday, December 05, 2011

Anarchists burn flares, shout and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. Banner reads "We were cheated". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, December 05, 2011

An Indian Navy soldier dispenses smoke from a canister during a dress rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 05, 2011

Labourers push a pontoon to construct a temporary bridge for Magh Mela festival on the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Monday, December 05, 2011

A man dressed as Saint Nicolas waits for children at a scout company in Brussels, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, December 05, 2011

Students are arrested during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Monday, December 05, 2011

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

A swimmer dives into the icy water of a lake of Beiling park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 05, 2011

Spain's Rafael Nadal runs towards Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro after defeating him at their Davis Cup final reverse singles rubber at the Olympic Stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

Monday, December 05, 2011

Kashmiri Shi'ite mourners, who tried to defy restrictions imposed by the authorities, run amid teargas in Srinagar, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, December 05, 2011

Catholic nuns hold booklets with pictures of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they sing outside the Royal Palace in Bangkok to mark his birthday, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, December 05, 2011

Palestinian demonstrators use a wooden plank to get a burning tyre over the other side of the controversial Israeli barrier where Israeli soldiers are positioned during clashes at a weekly protest against the barrier in the West Bank village of Nilin, near Ramallah, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Monday, December 05, 2011

Police officers hold the line outside the Federal Reserve Bank after Occupy San Francisco demonstrators were seen cutting the zip ties connecting the barricades in San Francisco, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, December 05, 2011

People walk past the Facebook wall inside their office in New York, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, December 05, 2011

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. Members of the Basij militia wait outside Tehran's Mehrabad airport to welcome diplomats expelled from Britain, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Monday, December 05, 2011

Revellers take part in the "Trem do Samba" (Train of Samba) event in Rio de Janeiro, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, December 05, 2011

A supporter of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva dances during a rally in the central square in Tskhinvali, Georgia, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, December 05, 2011

An American flag flies above the Senior Mission Commander Command Mayor Cell at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 3, 2011. The last 13,000 U.S. troops will pull out of Iraq by the end of the year. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, December 05, 2011

Luka Modric of Tottenham Hotspur is tripped during their English Premier League match against Bolton Wanderers at White Hart Lane, north London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, December 05, 2011

A Buddhist novice monk gets his head shaved at a monastery in central Yangon, Myanmar, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, December 05, 2011

Paramilitary policemen practise drills inside the Forbidden City during a heavy haze and smog night in central Beijing, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, December 05, 2011

Andean people protest against Newmont Mining's Conga gold project during a march near the Cortada lagoon in Peru's region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Monday, December 05, 2011

Sinead Smyth of Australia (R) competes with Elaia Torrontegui of Spain during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, December 05, 2011

Competitors dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual five kilometre Santa Dash in Liverpool, northern England, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, December 05, 2011

Baltimore Ravens' Lardarius Webb dives into the endzone after returning a punt 68 yards for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Ohio December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Monday, December 05, 2011

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Moharram procession ahead of Ashura in Jammu, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Monday, December 05, 2011

Recruits of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a training session at a military base in Jinan, Shandong Province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, December 05, 2011

A security guard carries a hot water flask as he walks along a path as the first snowfall this winter covers the Chinese capital, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, December 05, 2011

A riot police officer (R) tries to detain a demonstrator on a pedestrian way in Seoul, December 3, 2011. While police did not permit the rally at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, people marched on the streets on Saturday to demand the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Monday, December 05, 2011

A nun casts her vote at a polling booth in Sarajevo, December 3, 2011. Croatian nationals living in Bosnia went to the polls on December 3 and 4. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, December 05, 2011

Owen Williams (top) of Wales vies against Ed Jenkins of Australia during their Sevens World Series rugby match in Dubai, December 2, 2011. Wales beat Australia 33-14. REUTERS/Sonza Gabriel (

Monday, December 05, 2011

Lara Gut of Switzerland is surrounded by snow while stopping following her fourth place finish during the Women's World Cup Super G alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, December 05, 2011

Participants compete on the Bund near the Huangpu River during the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Penny Young

Monday, December 05, 2011

Women climb the stairs to the stands before the start of the Davis Cup final singles rubber match of Spain's Rafael Nadal against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at the Olympic Stadium in Seville, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Monday, December 05, 2011

Smoke rises from a government vehicle after it was set on fire by members of the Youth Association Nepal (YAN), a sister wing of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), during a protest in Kathmandu, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, December 05, 2011

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn assists Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (C) as he delivers his birthday speech from the balcony of the Grand Palace together with Queen Sirikit (3rd R), Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn (2nd R), Princess Chulabhorn (L) and other members of royal family in Bangkok, December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 05, 2011

Afghan men sell bread along a street as they wait for customers in Kabul, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

