Editor's choice
People react seconds after a suicide blast targeting a Shi'ite Muslim gathering in Kabul, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Najibullah Musafer
People react seconds after a suicide blast targeting a Shi'ite Muslim gathering in Kabul, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Najibullah Musafer
A protester throws a petrol bomb against riot police guarding the parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square during clashes, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester throws a petrol bomb against riot police guarding the parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square during clashes, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Occupy Wall Street tape hangs across the door of an abandoned foreclosed upon property where demonstrators protested in the East New York section of Brooklyn in New York City, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Occupy Wall Street tape hangs across the door of an abandoned foreclosed upon property where demonstrators protested in the East New York section of Brooklyn in New York City, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters get up after blocking a road during a protest against the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Toronto, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Protesters get up after blocking a road during a protest against the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Toronto, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
U.S. Army Sgt. Larrison Manygats, from Coal Mine Mesa, Arizona, of the 115th Brigade Support Battalion walks with his guitar near his containerized housing unit at Camp Kalsu near Hillla, Iraq December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Army Sgt. Larrison Manygats, from Coal Mine Mesa, Arizona, of the 115th Brigade Support Battalion walks with his guitar near his containerized housing unit at Camp Kalsu near Hillla, Iraq December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A factory worker from Hi-P International, who is on strike, stands next to a fence after police entered the factory with trucks to remove heavy machinery, at a suburban area of Shanghai December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A factory worker from Hi-P International, who is on strike, stands next to a fence after police entered the factory with trucks to remove heavy machinery, at a suburban area of Shanghai December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Cast member Josh Duhamel and his wife, Fergie, pose during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Josh Duhamel and his wife, Fergie, pose during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor wait outside before starting their tour of the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor wait outside before starting their tour of the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
U.S.Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner leaves the headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
U.S.Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner leaves the headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
A boy waits for his father as he sits in their vehicle in the southern Serbian town of Trgoviste November 8, 2011. Serbia has lost more than 377,000 people -- 5 percent of its population -- over the past nine years, according to the results of its most recent census released last month. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A boy waits for his father as he sits in their vehicle in the southern Serbian town of Trgoviste November 8, 2011. Serbia has lost more than 377,000 people -- 5 percent of its population -- over the past nine years, according to the results of its most recent census released last month. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men load a television into a garbage bin during a protest against what they say is the broadcasting of immoral content by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, outside one of the broadcaster's studios in Jerusalem December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men load a television into a garbage bin during a protest against what they say is the broadcasting of immoral content by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, outside one of the broadcaster's studios in Jerusalem December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A veiled woman casts her vote during the second day of the parliamentary run-off elections at a polling station in Cairo December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A veiled woman casts her vote during the second day of the parliamentary run-off elections at a polling station in Cairo December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Tugs move the damaged the Vale Beijing, a 361-metre-long vessel that is loaded with 384,300 tonnes of iron ore, at Ponta da Madeira Port near the northern Brazilian city of Sao Luis, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Biaman Prado
Tugs move the damaged the Vale Beijing, a 361-metre-long vessel that is loaded with 384,300 tonnes of iron ore, at Ponta da Madeira Port near the northern Brazilian city of Sao Luis, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Biaman Prado
Defected army soldiers take positions after they heard gunfire from the side of forces loyal to Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Defected army soldiers take positions after they heard gunfire from the side of forces loyal to Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Two women wearing false beards from a women's protest group are forcibly removed from the stage at the start of the UMP party's 3rd Grand National Convention to Present their 2012 Project in Paris, December 6, 2011. Sign reads, "Racism is good, Sexism is better". REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Two women wearing false beards from a women's protest group are forcibly removed from the stage at the start of the UMP party's 3rd Grand National Convention to Present their 2012 Project in Paris, December 6, 2011. Sign reads, "Racism is good, Sexism is better". REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The chief of Belgium's francophone Socialist Party (PS) Elio Di Rupo (L) is sworn in as Prime Minister in the presence of King Albert II (R) at the Laeken Royal Palace in Brussels December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The chief of Belgium's francophone Socialist Party (PS) Elio Di Rupo (L) is sworn in as Prime Minister in the presence of King Albert II (R) at the Laeken Royal Palace in Brussels December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich arrives at his Chicago home, after the first day of his sentencing hearing, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich arrives at his Chicago home, after the first day of his sentencing hearing, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Shi'ite Muslims bleed after flagellating themselves during an Ashura procession in Mumbai December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Muslims bleed after flagellating themselves during an Ashura procession in Mumbai December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
People view the "Organismo", an art installation by Spanish artist Marina Nunez, being projected on the Niemeyer Center dome in commemoration of the Bicentennial of Cadiz in Aviles, December 6, 2011. This is one of the last exhibitions before the closure of the Niemeyer Center on December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
People view the "Organismo", an art installation by Spanish artist Marina Nunez, being projected on the Niemeyer Center dome in commemoration of the Bicentennial of Cadiz in Aviles, December 6, 2011. This is one of the last exhibitions before the closure of the Niemeyer Center on December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy gestures next to Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt as he inaugurates the new headquarters of Google France in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy gestures next to Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt as he inaugurates the new headquarters of Google France in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Shi'ite Muslims beat themselves as they walk around a symbolic tomb at a mosque during a religious festival marking Ashura on day eight of Muslim holy month of Moharram, near Tehran's grand bazaar (Market) December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Shi'ite Muslims beat themselves as they walk around a symbolic tomb at a mosque during a religious festival marking Ashura on day eight of Muslim holy month of Moharram, near Tehran's grand bazaar (Market) December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A man passes the Guinness beer factory in the city centre of Dublin December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man passes the Guinness beer factory in the city centre of Dublin December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is escorted by his bodyguards after speaking during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut suburbs, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/ Sharif Karim
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is escorted by his bodyguards after speaking during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut suburbs, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/ Sharif Karim
A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji