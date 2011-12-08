" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Police disperse protesters who are trying to force their way towards the Presidential Palace in Manila for a three-day "camping out" protest dubbed as "Occupy Mendiola", the country's own version of the worldwide Occupy Movement, Philippines, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Police disperse protesters who are trying to force their way towards the Presidential Palace in Manila for a three-day "camping out" protest dubbed as "Occupy Mendiola", the country's own version of the worldwide Occupy Movement, Philippines, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
1 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

A homeless person (background) sleeps as revellers prepare to attend a clown parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A homeless person (background) sleeps as revellers prepare to attend a clown parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

A woman watches television in her flooded house in Cali, Colombia, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A woman watches television in her flooded house in Cali, Colombia, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
3 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

A bust of the Chinese philosopher Confucius lies on the ground in an abandoned stone carving workshop in the town of Dangcheng in Quyang county, southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. The small town situated in Hebei province has a history of stone carving dating back more than two thousand years. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A bust of the Chinese philosopher Confucius lies on the ground in an abandoned stone carving workshop in the town of Dangcheng in Quyang county, southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. The small town situated in Hebei province has a history of stone carving dating back more than two thousand years. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
4 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys use binoculars as they attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys use binoculars as they attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

A relative cries near the grave of a victim of Tuesday's bomb attack against Shi'ite Muslims, during a funeral ceremony in Kabul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A relative cries near the grave of a victim of Tuesday's bomb attack against Shi'ite Muslims, during a funeral ceremony in Kabul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

People help to carry a water hose as they try to put a fire at the scene of a bomb explosion in Nigeria's northern city of Kaduna, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 08, 2011

People help to carry a water hose as they try to put a fire at the scene of a bomb explosion in Nigeria's northern city of Kaduna, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

People look at a 17-metre (56 feet) replica of a devil during a "Quema del Diablo" (burning of the devil) ceremony in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, December 7, 2011. Locals believe that the devil symbolizes evil and negativity, and burning its replica would alleviate them of these problems. However, environmental groups have condemned the ceremony, saying it is a source of air pollution, while religious groups have...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

People look at a 17-metre (56 feet) replica of a devil during a "Quema del Diablo" (burning of the devil) ceremony in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, December 7, 2011. Locals believe that the devil symbolizes evil and negativity, and burning its replica would alleviate them of these problems. However, environmental groups have condemned the ceremony, saying it is a source of air pollution, while religious groups have considered this a form of devil worship. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
8 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Fans watch as Vancouver Canucks Victor Oreskovich (L) and Colorado Avalanche Shane O'Brien fight during the third period of their NHL game in Vancouver, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Fans watch as Vancouver Canucks Victor Oreskovich (L) and Colorado Avalanche Shane O'Brien fight during the third period of their NHL game in Vancouver, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
9 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Labourers use excavators on top of a residential building under demolition in Yuhuan County of Taizhou City, Zhejiang province, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Labourers use excavators on top of a residential building under demolition in Yuhuan County of Taizhou City, Zhejiang province, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
10 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

A woman sits with her daughter at the back of a truck on a road just outside the city of Baoding, 120 km (74 miles) southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A woman sits with her daughter at the back of a truck on a road just outside the city of Baoding, 120 km (74 miles) southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
12 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Police detain an opposition activist during a protest against the recent election results in St. Petersburg, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Police detain an opposition activist during a protest against the recent election results in St. Petersburg, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
13 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's World Cup Super G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's World Cup Super G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Former Israeli President Moshe Katsav (3rd R) is hugged by his son before entering Maasiyahu prison in Ramle near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. Katsav began serving his jail sentence on Wednesday for a rape conviction. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Former Israeli President Moshe Katsav (3rd R) is hugged by his son before entering Maasiyahu prison in Ramle near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. Katsav began serving his jail sentence on Wednesday for a rape conviction. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
15 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

A Galatasaray fan stands in front of a huge team flag prior to their Turkish Super League match against Fenerbahce at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A Galatasaray fan stands in front of a huge team flag prior to their Turkish Super League match against Fenerbahce at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
16 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Residents from Taean county attend a rally to denounce Samsung Group in front of their main office in Seoul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Residents from Taean county attend a rally to denounce Samsung Group in front of their main office in Seoul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
17 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Actor David Warren, who has been playing Santa for the past ten years, holds seven-month-old Olivia Ruch at Santa's Grotto in Selfridges department store in London, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Actor David Warren, who has been playing Santa for the past ten years, holds seven-month-old Olivia Ruch at Santa's Grotto in Selfridges department store in London, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
18 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

A protester is arrested on K Street during an Occupy DC protest in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/John Cetrino

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A protester is arrested on K Street during an Occupy DC protest in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/John Cetrino

Close
19 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev looks on during a ceremony to present standards to Cossack troops in Moscow's Kremlin, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev looks on during a ceremony to present standards to Cossack troops in Moscow's Kremlin, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
20 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Napoli's Marek Hamsik (L) celebrates with teammates winning after their Champions League Group A soccer match against Villarreal at the Madrigal Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Napoli's Marek Hamsik (L) celebrates with teammates winning after their Champions League Group A soccer match against Villarreal at the Madrigal Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
21 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Italian police officers lead Mafia boss Michele Zagaria from a police station in the southern city of Caserta, italy, December 7, 2011. Italian police arrested Mafia boss Michele Zagaria, one of the country's most-wanted fugitives and head of the powerful Casalesi clan that controlled a swathe of territory north of Naples. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Italian police officers lead Mafia boss Michele Zagaria from a police station in the southern city of Caserta, italy, December 7, 2011. Italian police arrested Mafia boss Michele Zagaria, one of the country's most-wanted fugitives and head of the powerful Casalesi clan that controlled a swathe of territory north of Naples. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Close
22 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs as she poses for a group photo with Portugal's Foreign Minister Paulo Portas (top) and Greece's Foreign Minister Stavros Dimas during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, December 08, 2011

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs as she poses for a group photo with Portugal's Foreign Minister Paulo Portas (top) and Greece's Foreign Minister Stavros Dimas during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
23 / 24
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Boys juggle soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Premier Skills referee development programme in Khartoum, Sudan, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Boys juggle soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Premier Skills referee development programme in Khartoum, Sudan, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Russian forces in Aleppo

All Collections

Russian forces in Aleppo

3:20pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

3:00pm GMT

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

2:05pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

2:00pm GMT

Going red at NYFW

All Collections

Going red at NYFW

1:45pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

2:35am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

2:15am GMT

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

All Collections

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

1:55am GMT

View More Slideshows »