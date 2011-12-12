Editor's Choice
Todd Engle (C) and Mary Rose Engle (R) hold weapons as they pose for a photograph with a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale, Arizona December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman is seen through a picture of the London skyline in a shop in the City of London December 9, 2011. Europe secured an historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday, but Britain, the region's third largest economy, refused to join the other 26 countries in a fiscal union and was isolated. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Smoke and flames rise past residents standing along the wall of a truck terminal where fuel tankers were set ablaze in Quetta, Pakistan December 9, 2011. Militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at trucks loaded with fuel and supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan in the southwestern city of Quetta in Baluchistan province, setting fire to 25 vehicles, police officials said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A Palestinian girl sits on the ground as Israeli soldiers detain activists during clashes in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah December 11, 2011. The clashes erupted after the funeral of Palestinian demonstrator Mustafa Tamimi, who sustained a head injury during a Friday protest and died of his wounds on Saturday. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An actor performs during the opening ceremony of the Arab Games in Doha in Doha, Qatar December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
LA Nathan Attis of Plymouth is embraced after disembarking from the Royal Navy helicopter carrier HMS Ocean at Devonport naval base in Plymouth, southwest England December 9, 2011. The ship returned in time for Christmas after a seven and a half month deployment. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An unidentified man helps with preparations before the start of a screening in Kabul, Afghanistan December 8, 2011. In a dusty, dimly lit Kabul basement, British cinema fan club "Secret Cinema" launched their first movie event outside Britain on Thursday evening, bringing costume, audience participation and light-hearted mystery to the high-security Afghan capital. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow December 9, 2011. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Thursday of stirring up protests against his 12-year rule and said foreign countries were spending...more
Two men dressed as Santa Claus use a toilet in Citta' Sant'Angelo near Pescara, Italy December 10, 2011. A group of people dressed up as Santa Claus to attend the "European Meeting of Santa Claus" where they sang Christmas carols and interacted with passers-by to spread the joy of Christmas, according to organisers. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Riot police stand guard during a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Russia on Saturday to demand an end to Vladimir Putin's rule and complain about alleged election fraud in the biggest show of defiance since he took power more than a decade ago. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People enter the newest Apple Store during the opening on the East Balcony in the main lobby of New York City's Grand Central Station December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A fire fighter evacuates a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata, India December 9, 2011. Fire swept through a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Friday, killing at least 40 people, most of them patients, officials said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People skate on an ice rink at Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
U.S. Military Academy cadets wave a flag in the stands prior to the 112th Army-Navy football game in Landover, Maryland, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A hunter releases his tame golden eagle during an annual hunting competition outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A golfer hits a shot on a driving range amid dense fog during a cold morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets supporters as she leaves Congress after her swearing in for her second mandate, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout
The earth's shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse above the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Tom Hilde of Norway sits on a chair lift on his way to second round of the ski jumping World Cup event in Harrachov, Czech Republic December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney casts a shadow on a U.S. flag while speaking at a "We the People Freedom Forum" in Hudson, New Hampshire December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany spins on Midsummer Boulevard during a show run event in Milton Keynes, central England, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A paramilitary soldier stands guard as paramilitary recruits walk in a line before boarding a train at the railway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Member of Parliament Morteza Aghatehrani looks on as he sits on the floor at the parliament in Tehran, Iran December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest outside the hotel where China's Deputy Chief of General Staff of the People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian is staying, in New Delhi, India December 9, 2011. Dozens of Tibetan exiles on Friday protested against the visit of Ma Xiaotian. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
