Editor's Choice
A farmer carries a shovel over his shoulder as he walks to tend his crops in a field that includes an abandoned building, that was to be part of an amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. Construction work at the park, which was promoted by developers as 'the largest amusement park in Asia', stopped around 1998 after funds were withdrawn due to disagreements over property prices with the local government and farmers. With local governments often dependent on land sales to fund payments on a staggering 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) of debt, Beijing worries that a collapsing property market will trigger a wave of defaults that in turn will hit the banks. More worrisome, the property market, which contributes about 10 percent of Chinese growth and drives activity in 50 other sectors, could drag the real economy to a hard landing. REUTERS/David Gray
School boys stand near fuel trucks which were set ablaze in the Bolan district of Pakistan's Baluchistan province December 12, 2011. Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire to nine fuel trucks in the Bolan area of southwestern Baluchistan province, setting them on fire and killing one of the drivers, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/ Amir Hussain
School boys stand near fuel trucks which were set ablaze in the Bolan district of Pakistan's Baluchistan province December 12, 2011. Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire to nine fuel trucks in the Bolan area of southwestern Baluchistan province, setting them on fire and killing one of the drivers, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/ Amir Hussain
A protestor affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement and dressed as a squid participates in street theater outside the offices of Goldman Sachs in New York, December 12, 2011. The squid attire was in reference a Rolling Stone article in which Goldman Sachs was described as "a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money." REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Pope Benedict XVI attends a Mass celebrating the 200th anniversary of the independence of Latin American countries at St. Peter's Basilica December 12, 2011. Pope Benedict said on Monday that he will visit Mexico and Cuba early next year, his first trip to either country. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI attends a Mass celebrating the 200th anniversary of the independence of Latin American countries at St. Peter's Basilica December 12, 2011. Pope Benedict said on Monday that he will visit Mexico and Cuba early next year, his first trip to either country. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bulgarian Muslim bride Fatme Kichukova has her make-up applied during her wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, in the Rhodope Mountains, some 210km (130miles) south of Sofia December 11, 2011. The remote mountain village of Ribnovo in southwest Bulgaria has kept its traditional winter marriage ceremony alive despite decades of Communist persecution, followed by poverty that forced many men to seek work abroad. The wedding ritual was resurrected with vigour among the Pomaks -- Slavs who converted to Islam under Ottoman rule. The highlight of the ceremony is the painting of the bride's face, where in a private rite open only to female in-laws, her face is covered in thick, chalky white paint and decorated with colourful sequins. Muslims currently make up 10 percent of Bulgaria's 7.4 million population. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The son of the Chief Rabbi of Vizhnitzer Ultra-Orthodox Jews community (C) dances with another leader of the community during an additional part of the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv December 12, 2011. Thousands gathered to celebrate the "seven blessings" for the wedding of the great grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Vizhnitzer in Bnei Brak, Moshe Yehoshua Hager, who is a spiritual leader from the Vizhnitz Hasidic dynasty. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Environment Minister Peter Kent's statement announcing Canada will formally withdraw from the Kyoto protocol on climate change is pictured as he speaks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Environment Minister Peter Kent's statement announcing Canada will formally withdraw from the Kyoto protocol on climate change is pictured as he speaks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Labourers demolish a residential site in Shanghai December 12, 2011. China's real estate investment growth slowed in November, while sales revenue fell for the second month in a row, boding ill for the world's second-largest economy. REUTERS/Aly Song
Labourers demolish a residential site in Shanghai December 12, 2011. China's real estate investment growth slowed in November, while sales revenue fell for the second month in a row, boding ill for the world's second-largest economy. REUTERS/Aly Song
Panama's former dictator Manuel Noriega is seen next to police officers upon his arrival at Renacer prison, outside Panama City December 11, 2011. Noriega, Panama's drug-running military dictator of the 1980s, was extradited back to the country on Sunday and taken straight to prison to serve a 20-year sentence for the murders of opponents during his rule. Noriega, now 77, was toppled in a U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989 and has spent the last two decades behind bars, first in Florida and then in France after being convicted for drug trafficking and money laundering. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A girl plays with a tyre as soldiers rest on their military vehicle in northwestern Baghdad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A girl plays with a tyre as soldiers rest on their military vehicle in northwestern Baghdad December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Pilgrims sleep at Basilica's square during the celebration of Virgin of Guadalupe's Day in Mexico city December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pilgrims sleep at Basilica's square during the celebration of Virgin of Guadalupe's Day in Mexico city December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Choristers of St Paul's Cathedral practice in the choir stalls at St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London December 12, 2011. The 30 choristers and eight probationers join twelve adult singers (the Vicars Choral) to form the Cathedral Choir. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Choristers of St Paul's Cathedral practice in the choir stalls at St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London December 12, 2011. The 30 choristers and eight probationers join twelve adult singers (the Vicars Choral) to form the Cathedral Choir. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Paramilitary policemen carry wreaths as they march during a rehearsal of a ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of the start of the Nanjing Massacre at the Nanjing Massacre Museum, Jiangsu province December 12, 2011. Several ceremonies will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2011, to commemorate the 1937 massacre, when Japanese troops killed more than 300,000 people, local media reported. Note: The effect of this image is due to a reflection off a marble pillar and the water's surface. REUTERS/Leo Lang
A protester faces a line of riot police during the Occupy movement's attempt to shut down West Coast ports, in Long Beach, California December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A protester faces a line of riot police during the Occupy movement's attempt to shut down West Coast ports, in Long Beach, California December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Residents watch as smoke rises from the site of a rocket attack in Wamis, where members of the El-Mashasha tribe are based, about 190 km (120 miles) from Tripoli, December 12, 2011. Residents said the attack came from the larger town of Zintan in the mountains to the north and that three people had been killed in attacks on the town by fighters from Zintan over the past 48 hours. A senior official from Zintan told Reuters that the dispute was a misunderstanding and would soon be resolved. The conflict, rooted in an old tribal rivalry, is one of the hundreds of faultlines running through Libyan society that have left the new rulers struggling to hold the country together since the overthrow of former leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Chelsea's Didier Drogba controls the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chelsea's Didier Drogba controls the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman and children are seen inside a caravan at a camp allocated for widows in northwestern Baghdad December 11, 2011. There may be 1.5 million widows, nearly 10 percent of the female population, humanitarian group Relief International estimated. Picture taken December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A woman and children are seen inside a caravan at a camp allocated for widows in northwestern Baghdad December 11, 2011. There may be 1.5 million widows, nearly 10 percent of the female population, humanitarian group Relief International estimated. Picture taken December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
New Zealand players celebrate after beating Australia in the second cricket test match, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
New Zealand players celebrate after beating Australia in the second cricket test match, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Saudi Arabia's Ekhwan Hussain (R) tries to pass next to Djibouti's Anis Mohamed during their men's handball game at the Arab Games in Doha December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Saudi Arabia's Ekhwan Hussain (R) tries to pass next to Djibouti's Anis Mohamed during their men's handball game at the Arab Games in Doha December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
A woman prays in the Santuario de Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe shrine in Guatemala City December 12, 2011, during a celebration on the Virgin of Guadalupe Day. According to Catholic believers, December 12 marks the 480th anniversary of the apparition of the Virgin of Guadalupe at the Cerro del Tepeyac, a shrine in Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman prays in the Santuario de Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe shrine in Guatemala City December 12, 2011, during a celebration on the Virgin of Guadalupe Day. According to Catholic believers, December 12 marks the 480th anniversary of the apparition of the Virgin of Guadalupe at the Cerro del Tepeyac, a shrine in Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A protester sits in front of police at the entrance to the Port Authority in Vancouver, British Columbia December 12, 2011. Demonstrators from the Occupy Toronto movement blocked the entrance to the port as part of protests inspired by the Occupy Wall Street movement against social and financial inequality across North America. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A protester sits in front of police at the entrance to the Port Authority in Vancouver, British Columbia December 12, 2011. Demonstrators from the Occupy Toronto movement blocked the entrance to the port as part of protests inspired by the Occupy Wall Street movement against social and financial inequality across North America. REUTERS/Andy Clark
U.S. Republican presidential candidate former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich covers his face with his hands during his Lincoln-Douglas style debate with fellow candidate and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Republican presidential candidate former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich covers his face with his hands during his Lincoln-Douglas style debate with fellow candidate and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A protestor affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement dances in the center of Winter Garden Atrium, at Three World Financial Center in New York, December 12, 2011. People began protesting in the building after a protest earlier in the morning outside Goldman Sachs New York offices. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A protestor affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement dances in the center of Winter Garden Atrium, at Three World Financial Center in New York, December 12, 2011. People began protesting in the building after a protest earlier in the morning outside Goldman Sachs New York offices. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Footsteps in fresh snow are seen across a walkway leading to the entrance of a derelict amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Footsteps in fresh snow are seen across a walkway leading to the entrance of a derelict amusement park called 'Wonderland', on the outskirts of Beijing December 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray