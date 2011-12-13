Editor's Choice

Residents watch as smoke rises from the site of a rocket attack in Wamis, where members of the El-Mashasha tribe are based, about 190 km (120 miles) from Tripoli, December 12, 2011. Residents said the attack came from the larger town of Zintan in the mountains to the north and that three people had been killed in attacks on the town by fighters from Zintan over the past 48 hours. A senior official from Zintan told Reuters that the dispute was a misunderstanding and would soon be resolved. The conflict, rooted in an old tribal rivalry, is one of the hundreds of faultlines running through Libyan society that have left the new rulers struggling to hold the country together since the overthrow of former leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny