Editor's Choice

PC Air transsexual flight attendants (L to R): Phuntakarn Sringern, 24, Nathatai Sukkaset, 26, Chayathisa Nakmai, 24, and Dissanai Chitpraphachin, 24, pose for photographers in a PC Air aircraft at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport December 15, 2011. P.C. Air set its first proving flight from Bangkok to Surat Thani province after it recruited four transsexual flight attendants earlier this year. The airline's original plan to hire only male and female attendants was changed when more than 100 job applications from transvestites and transsexuals were received, four of whom were recruited along with 19 female and seven male flight attendants. The airline said the qualifications were the same as that required of female flight attendants, which include femininity and attractiveness. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom