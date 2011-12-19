Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Monday, December 19, 2011

Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 19, 2011

Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A tearful announcer dressed in black announces the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on North Korean State Television in this still image from video December 19, 2011. The announcer dressed in black said the 69-year old had died on Saturday of physical and mental over-work on his way to give "field guidance". REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Monday, December 19, 2011

A tearful announcer dressed in black announces the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on North Korean State Television in this still image from video December 19, 2011. The announcer dressed in black said the 69-year old had died on Saturday of physical and mental over-work on his way to give "field guidance". REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
2 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division carries a mattress while preparing to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

Monday, December 19, 2011

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division carries a mattress while preparing to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

Close
3 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Protestors affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement go inside a private park while they try to take control of the private area at Duarte Square in New York December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, December 19, 2011

Protestors affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement go inside a private park while they try to take control of the private area at Duarte Square in New York December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
4 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

People warm themselves as they wait for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 19, 2011

People warm themselves as they wait for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
5 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Police arrest a member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during clashes in Dhaka December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, December 19, 2011

Police arrest a member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during clashes in Dhaka December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Damaged vehicles washed away by flash floods brought forth by Typhoon Washi lie in a ditch in Balulang village in Cagayan de Oro, in southern Philippines December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, December 19, 2011

Damaged vehicles washed away by flash floods brought forth by Typhoon Washi lie in a ditch in Balulang village in Cagayan de Oro, in southern Philippines December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
7 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Riot police detain an opposition supporter after he attempted to march to an office of the ruling Nur Otan party in Almaty, protesting against the government's actions during the recent Zhanaozen clashes December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, December 19, 2011

Riot police detain an opposition supporter after he attempted to march to an office of the ruling Nur Otan party in Almaty, protesting against the government's actions during the recent Zhanaozen clashes December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
8 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Prince Albert II of Monaco poses with swimmers during the traditional Christmas bath in five degrees Celcius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) weather in Monaco December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, December 19, 2011

Prince Albert II of Monaco poses with swimmers during the traditional Christmas bath in five degrees Celcius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) weather in Monaco December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
9 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janna Less (C), 23, smiles as she sits on the last Air Force flight out of Ali Air Base near Nasiriyah, en route to Kuwait December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, December 19, 2011

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janna Less (C), 23, smiles as she sits on the last Air Force flight out of Ali Air Base near Nasiriyah, en route to Kuwait December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters performs the weekly Friday prayers with protesters during a rally to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 19, 2011

A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters performs the weekly Friday prayers with protesters during a rally to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Children look outside a window in el Banco, a village on the Magdalena's river bank, Colombia, December 16, 2011. EUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Monday, December 19, 2011

Children look outside a window in el Banco, a village on the Magdalena's river bank, Colombia, December 16, 2011. EUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Close
12 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Children take part in a training session at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 19, 2011

Children take part in a training session at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

People walk amid candles lit at Praca do Comercio at Lisbon, Portugal, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Monday, December 19, 2011

People walk amid candles lit at Praca do Comercio at Lisbon, Portugal, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Close
14 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Children react as they look at the contest for the best Father Frost, the equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden in Minsk, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, December 19, 2011

Children react as they look at the contest for the best Father Frost, the equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden in Minsk, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
15 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Protesters climb over the fence of a burning cabinet building in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, December 19, 2011

Protesters climb over the fence of a burning cabinet building in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
16 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Palestinian and left-wing Israeli demonstrators run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Monday, December 19, 2011

Palestinian and left-wing Israeli demonstrators run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
17 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

An Albanian fisherman rows his boat in Shiroke lake, near the city of Shkoder, some 110 km (69 miles) north of the capital Tirana, Albania, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Monday, December 19, 2011

An Albanian fisherman rows his boat in Shiroke lake, near the city of Shkoder, some 110 km (69 miles) north of the capital Tirana, Albania, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
18 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, December 19, 2011

A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
19 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A man does pull-up exercises in the compound of the Shah Rukn-e-Alam Sufi shrine early morning in Multan, Pakistan, December 16, 2011. RUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro

Monday, December 19, 2011

A man does pull-up exercises in the compound of the Shah Rukn-e-Alam Sufi shrine early morning in Multan, Pakistan, December 16, 2011. RUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro

Close
20 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Turkish soldiers stand at attention as U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (not seen) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Monday, December 19, 2011

Turkish soldiers stand at attention as U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (not seen) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
21 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Dance students warm up before taking part in a music theatre class at Carmen Roche's music and dance school in Madrid December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Monday, December 19, 2011

Dance students warm up before taking part in a music theatre class at Carmen Roche's music and dance school in Madrid December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
22 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Prison officers cover jailed former army chief Sarath Fonseka with their caps as he tries to speak with the media at the high court in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, December 19, 2011

Prison officers cover jailed former army chief Sarath Fonseka with their caps as he tries to speak with the media at the high court in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
23 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Kulsoom, 33, a survivor of an acid attack, sits with her son Salman, 9, inside their residence in Karachi, Pakistan, December 16, 2011. Kulsoom, a mother of six children, lost both of her eyes in an acid attack by her husband after a domestic argument in 2008. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Monday, December 19, 2011

Kulsoom, 33, a survivor of an acid attack, sits with her son Salman, 9, inside their residence in Karachi, Pakistan, December 16, 2011. Kulsoom, a mother of six children, lost both of her eyes in an acid attack by her husband after a domestic argument in 2008. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
24 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A protester shields himself with a bucket while reading the Koran as protesters and army soldiers clash in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, December 19, 2011

A protester shields himself with a bucket while reading the Koran as protesters and army soldiers clash in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
25 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Soldiers participate as professional cheerleaders entertain troops at Camp Virginia in Kuwait, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Monday, December 19, 2011

Soldiers participate as professional cheerleaders entertain troops at Camp Virginia in Kuwait, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
26 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Anti-government protesters shout and sing ''Down Down Hamad'' as they protest against Bahrain's King Hamad during an sit-in on Budaiya highway, in Budaiya west of Manama, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Monday, December 19, 2011

Anti-government protesters shout and sing ''Down Down Hamad'' as they protest against Bahrain's King Hamad during an sit-in on Budaiya highway, in Budaiya west of Manama, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
27 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

People gather during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Tunisian Revolution in Sidi Bouzid, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Monday, December 19, 2011

People gather during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Tunisian Revolution in Sidi Bouzid, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
28 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Hector Chacon, a Guatemalan firefighter dressed as Santa Claus, rappels down the Belize bridge in Guatemala City December 18, 2011, to give toys to children living in the neighbourhoods under the bridge. Guatemalan firefighters have been giving toys in the Christmas period to children living in the very poor area of the city for 13 years, according to Chacon. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, December 19, 2011

Hector Chacon, a Guatemalan firefighter dressed as Santa Claus, rappels down the Belize bridge in Guatemala City December 18, 2011, to give toys to children living in the neighbourhoods under the bridge. Guatemalan firefighters have been giving toys in the Christmas period to children living in the very poor area of the city for 13 years, according to Chacon. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
29 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Bejeweled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, December 19, 2011

Bejeweled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
30 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

People light candles and hold the national flag in tribute to late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Wenceslas Square in Prague December 18, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, December 19, 2011

People light candles and hold the national flag in tribute to late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Wenceslas Square in Prague December 18, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
31 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Protesters are reflected on the window of a coffee house as a woman films them as they take part in a demonstration against proposed budget cuts in public education in Madrid, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Monday, December 19, 2011

Protesters are reflected on the window of a coffee house as a woman films them as they take part in a demonstration against proposed budget cuts in public education in Madrid, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
32 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona celebrates after he scored their first goal against Brazil's Santos during their Club World Cup final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, December 19, 2011

Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona celebrates after he scored their first goal against Brazil's Santos during their Club World Cup final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
33 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A man stands beside a live pig tied to the back of his bicycle for sale on a street in Sagua La Grande, in the province of Villaclara in central Cuba, around 240 km (149 miles) east of Havana December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Monday, December 19, 2011

A man stands beside a live pig tied to the back of his bicycle for sale on a street in Sagua La Grande, in the province of Villaclara in central Cuba, around 240 km (149 miles) east of Havana December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
34 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Ishwori Sapkota arranges books at her book store in Kathmandu, December 18, 2011. She has been selling and buying second hand books for the past eighteen years. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, December 19, 2011

Ishwori Sapkota arranges books at her book store in Kathmandu, December 18, 2011. She has been selling and buying second hand books for the past eighteen years. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
35 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

U.S. Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles drive through Camp Adder before departing what is now known as Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

Monday, December 19, 2011

U.S. Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles drive through Camp Adder before departing what is now known as Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

Close
36 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, December 19, 2011

A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
37 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A fisherman stands on the frozen bank of the Yenisei River near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, December 19, 2011

A fisherman stands on the frozen bank of the Yenisei River near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
38 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Athletes compete moments after the start of the FIS cross-country World Cup men's 15 km classic mass start event in Rogla, Slovenia, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Monday, December 19, 2011

Athletes compete moments after the start of the FIS cross-country World Cup men's 15 km classic mass start event in Rogla, Slovenia, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
39 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) assists Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow's Kremlin, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, December 19, 2011

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) assists Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow's Kremlin, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
40 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, December 19, 2011

A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
41 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Riot police spray water to disperse protesters at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, December 19, 2011

Riot police spray water to disperse protesters at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
42 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Forensic workers place the dead body of a man on a stretcher outside the morgue in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 15, 2011. Five bodies have been unearthed when authorities started investigations after four students and the father of one of them was reported missing since last Friday, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, December 19, 2011

Forensic workers place the dead body of a man on a stretcher outside the morgue in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 15, 2011. Five bodies have been unearthed when authorities started investigations after four students and the father of one of them was reported missing since last Friday, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
43 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Activists participate in a torch rally organised by the Nepal Tarun Dal (TD), the youth wing of Nepali Congress Party, in Kathmandu, December 18, 2011, as part of a demonstration against the Nepali government and police. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, December 19, 2011

Activists participate in a torch rally organised by the Nepal Tarun Dal (TD), the youth wing of Nepali Congress Party, in Kathmandu, December 18, 2011, as part of a demonstration against the Nepali government and police. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
44 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A swimmer wears a Santa Claus hat as he swims in near-freezing water in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Monday, December 19, 2011

A swimmer wears a Santa Claus hat as he swims in near-freezing water in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
45 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A supporter of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi is arrested by Belgian riot police in Brussels, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Monday, December 19, 2011

A supporter of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi is arrested by Belgian riot police in Brussels, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
46 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

Bradley Manning is escorted by military police to the courthouse for the third day of his Article 32 hearing at Fort Meade, Maryland, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, December 19, 2011

Bradley Manning is escorted by military police to the courthouse for the third day of his Article 32 hearing at Fort Meade, Maryland, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
47 / 48
Monday, December 19, 2011

A helicopter surveys the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen, which ran aground on Kerminihy beach at Erdeven, spilling oil from its engines on the coast of Brittany in western France, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, December 19, 2011

A helicopter surveys the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen, which ran aground on Kerminihy beach at Erdeven, spilling oil from its engines on the coast of Brittany in western France, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
48 / 48

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

2:15am GMT

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

All Collections

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

1:55am GMT

Snowstorm stalls New York

All Collections

Snowstorm stalls New York

1:00am GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

12:50am GMT

The U.S.-Mexico border now

All Collections

The U.S.-Mexico border now

Thursday, February 09, 2017

When politicians fight

All Collections

When politicians fight

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Thursday, February 09, 2017

View More Slideshows »