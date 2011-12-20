Edition:
Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Residents retrieve belongings from a house that landed on the fence of a mansion after it was swept away by flash floods caused by Typhoon Washi in a subdivision in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A waitress cries after hearing news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, at a North Korean restaurant in Beijing, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division rest while waiting to pack their weapons for shipment back to the United States at Camp Virginia, Kuwait December 19, 2011. The 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division was the last U.S. Military unit to depart Iraq and is processing to return to Fort Hood, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A mechanic checks his mobile phone at a roadside workshop in Mumbai December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (

Residents hold banners during a rally in the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Stones thrown during clashes between army soldiers and protesters are placed in a heart-shape around blood stains, in memory of protesters killed during clashes near the cabinet at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A worker from a newspaper company distributes its extra edition reporting the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant wearing traditional Sevillana dresses climb stairs in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Ukrainian police restrain opposition activists during a protest outside the Parliament building in Kiev December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Svetlitsky

A mahout washes an elephant in a pool at Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker puts on ornaments from inside a Christmas tree after it was erected in Sidon, southern Lebanon, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A child sleeps while being carried by his father as they head towards the airport during a countrywide general strike called by Nepali Congress Party against the Nepali government and police in Kathmandu December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An aerial view shows damage caused by floods following Typhoon Washi in Iligan City, in the southern island of Mindanao December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richel Umel/Pool

A U.S. Air Force airman sleeps as he waits inside a customs transport terminal while enroute to their flight home to the United States at the U.S. Air Force base Ali Al Salem near Kuwait City December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man has his moustache trimmed by a roadside barber in Quetta December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Volunteers carry lanterns as they work on the decorations at Fo Guang Shan monastery before the completion ceremony of the newly built Buddha Memorial Center in Kaohsiung December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

A boy gestures as he is pictured through barricades placed by the military near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry leave the VIP marquee during a military awards ceremony, A Night of Heroes, at the Imperial War Museum in central London December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Students walk past a wall damaged in the recent clashes with pro-Gaddafi fighters, at the university in Misrata December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A New York City Police officer walks towards St. Joseph's Catholic Church past thousands of other police officers lining the streets for the funeral of New York City Police officer Peter Figoski in Babylon, New York, December 19, 2011. Figoski, a 22 year veteran of the NYPD was shot to death last week in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker stands at a grave before a reburial ritual at Van Dien cemetery in Hanoi December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Firefighters and rescuers work at the site of a fire at the Cheremshanka regional airport, some 35 km (22 miles) northwest of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

