" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man disperses the crowd with a whip before one-on-one fights during the "Takanakuy", a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, Peru, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration inherited from the pre-hispanic Chanka culture, that gives hundreds of Andean villagers the chance to solve their love, honour and property problems...more

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man disperses the crowd with a whip before one-on-one fights during the "Takanakuy", a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, Peru, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration inherited from the pre-hispanic Chanka culture, that gives hundreds of Andean villagers the chance to solve their love, honour and property problems through the force of blows as a way to put differences behind them before the New Year. Picture taken December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
1 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves an Indian national flag amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves an Indian national flag amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Children pray for family members who died in the 2004 tsunami, at their boarding school in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 26, 2011. Survivors gathered in neighborhood mosques and homes to remember those killed by the tsunami triggered by an undersea earthquake off the island of Sumatra seven years ago. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Children pray for family members who died in the 2004 tsunami, at their boarding school in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 26, 2011. Survivors gathered in neighborhood mosques and homes to remember those killed by the tsunami triggered by an undersea earthquake off the island of Sumatra seven years ago. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Close
3 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Security guards stand at the entrance to a meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda (L) and China's National People's Congress Chairman Wu Bangguo (R) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 26, 2011. Noda told his Chinese counterpart Wen Jiabao on Sunday their two nations share an interest in preserving stability on the Korean peninsula after the death of Kim Jong-il, North Korea's long-time leader. Japan...more

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Security guards stand at the entrance to a meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda (L) and China's National People's Congress Chairman Wu Bangguo (R) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 26, 2011. Noda told his Chinese counterpart Wen Jiabao on Sunday their two nations share an interest in preserving stability on the Korean peninsula after the death of Kim Jong-il, North Korea's long-time leader. Japan and China agreed to start formal talks early next year on a free trade pact that would also include South Korea, Noda said on Sunday after talks that showed the deepening bonds between Asia's two biggest economies. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool

Close
5 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Shoppers run into Selfridges as the doors open for the start of the Boxing Day sale at their flagship store on Oxford Street in London December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Shoppers run into Selfridges as the doors open for the start of the Boxing Day sale at their flagship store on Oxford Street in London December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A winter swimmer jumps with a mop into the icy water of the Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A winter swimmer jumps with a mop into the icy water of the Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
7 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
8 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (L) argues with a secular man during a protest against the government's pledge to curb Jewish zealotry in Israel, in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Oren Nahshon

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (L) argues with a secular man during a protest against the government's pledge to curb Jewish zealotry in Israel, in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Oren Nahshon

Close
9 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Central American migrants dance during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Central American migrants dance during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
10 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Liu Xiaoming, 45, puts glasses made of cardboard onto his sand sculpture of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, at the Jiangtan Park on the banks of Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province December 26, 2011. Liu made about 30 pieces of sand sculptures on the Yangtze River banks after he started in October out of his own interest, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Liu Xiaoming, 45, puts glasses made of cardboard onto his sand sculpture of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, at the Jiangtan Park on the banks of Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province December 26, 2011. Liu made about 30 pieces of sand sculptures on the Yangtze River banks after he started in October out of his own interest, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

St. Peter Square is reflected in a Christmas decoration hanging from a Christmas tree in the Vatican December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

St. Peter Square is reflected in a Christmas decoration hanging from a Christmas tree in the Vatican December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
12 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (R) kisses the head of Egyptian Muslim brotherhood leader Mohammed Badie before their meeting at the headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood movement in Cairo December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (R) kisses the head of Egyptian Muslim brotherhood leader Mohammed Badie before their meeting at the headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood movement in Cairo December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
13 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

North Koreans make a call of condolence for deceased North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this picture released by KCNA December 26, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

North Koreans make a call of condolence for deceased North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this picture released by KCNA December 26, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
14 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half during their NFL game in Green Bay, Wisconsin December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half during their NFL game in Green Bay, Wisconsin December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
15 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A Tharu woman dressed in traditional attire smiles as she participates in a parade marking an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu, Nepal, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A Tharu woman dressed in traditional attire smiles as she participates in a parade marking an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu, Nepal, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
16 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A protester who plans to set up a memorial altar for the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il is detained and pushed to a police car by police officers in central Seoul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A protester who plans to set up a memorial altar for the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il is detained and pushed to a police car by police officers in central Seoul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
17 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Women gather to mourn with the family of Emmanuel Obiukwu, who lost four members of his family during the Madalla Christmas day bombing of a church near Nigeria's capital Abuja December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Women gather to mourn with the family of Emmanuel Obiukwu, who lost four members of his family during the Madalla Christmas day bombing of a church near Nigeria's capital Abuja December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
18 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) challenges Blackburn Rovers' Adam Henley during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) challenges Blackburn Rovers' Adam Henley during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
19 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Catholic faithful wear the typical dress of a "maruja", or woman mariner, during the annual procession for St. Benedict, who is also known in Brazil as the "black saint", in Braganca in the northeastern state of Para, December 26, 2011. The procession began in the 18th century when a group of black slaves were allowed by their owners to form the Fraternity of St. Benedict, and decided to dance through the streets as an expression...more

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Catholic faithful wear the typical dress of a "maruja", or woman mariner, during the annual procession for St. Benedict, who is also known in Brazil as the "black saint", in Braganca in the northeastern state of Para, December 26, 2011. The procession began in the 18th century when a group of black slaves were allowed by their owners to form the Fraternity of St. Benedict, and decided to dance through the streets as an expression of their gratitude. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Close
20 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Canada's Boone Jenner (20) hits Finland's Markus Granlund at the boards during the first period of play at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Canada's Boone Jenner (20) hits Finland's Markus Granlund at the boards during the first period of play at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Close
21 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Women look at a swimmer leaving after a traditional Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Women look at a swimmer leaving after a traditional Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
22 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Supporters of Pakistan People's Party hold an image of Pakistan's former prime minister Benazir Bhutto during a candlelight vigil to commemorate her death anniversary in Lahore December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Supporters of Pakistan People's Party hold an image of Pakistan's former prime minister Benazir Bhutto during a candlelight vigil to commemorate her death anniversary in Lahore December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
23 / 24
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Workers at Kim Jong Tae Electric Locomotive Combined Plant attend an assembly to honour their deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 26, 2011 in this picture released by KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Workers at Kim Jong Tae Electric Locomotive Combined Plant attend an assembly to honour their deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 26, 2011 in this picture released by KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

All Collections

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Giant sinkholes

All Collections

Giant sinkholes

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The war in Yemen

All Collections

The war in Yemen

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The trials of Alexei Navalny

All Collections

The trials of Alexei Navalny

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

First lady Melania Trump

All Collections

First lady Melania Trump

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

View More Slideshows »