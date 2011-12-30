Editor's Choice
Anti-government protesters shout slogans while standing in front of laser beams emitted by riot police in the village of Diraz west of Manama, Bahrain December 29, 2011. Hundreds of anti-government protesters took to the streets demanding the downfall of the regime. Riot police fired tear gas to disperse and prevent demonstrators from entering the main highway. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Organizers toss confetti from a window during the annual "air worthiness test" in Times Square during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman pays tribute to Iemanja, the goddess of the sea, during a ceremony by followers of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda in Copacana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Israeli air force cadets toss their caps during an air force pilots' graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in southern Israel December 29, 2011. Some 40 cadets, including an record-high of five women graduated on Thursday where they were addressed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Ehud Barak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un looks on during the memorial for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this still image taken from video December 29, 2011. North Korea's military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the snowy streets of the capital Pyongyang for its deceased "dear leader," Kim Jong-il, readying a transition to his son, Kim Jong-un. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Locals gather around bodies of people who were killed in air strikes in Ortasu village near the southeastern Turkish town of Sirnak, December 29, 2011. Turkish warplanes launched air strikes against suspected Kurdish militants in northern Iraq near the Turkish border overnight, the military said on Thursday, but local officials said the attack killed 35 smugglers who were mistaken for guerrillas. The Turkish military confirmed it had launched the strikes after unmanned drones spotted suspected rebels of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), but said there were no civilians in the area and it was investigating the incident. REUTERS/Emin Bal/IHA
A resident looks for his belongings in his home that was destroyed during an explosion in Yangon December 29, 2011. At least 17 people died and 80 were injured in the early morning explosion at an industrial district on Thursday in an eastern suburb of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, police said. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Alyse Ivers (R) watches a Ron Paul staffer on the phone during a veterans rally for Ron Paul at the Knapp Learning Center on the State Fair Grounds in Des Moines, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Activists from the National Committee to protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports jump over a barricade during a protest against the government in Dhaka, Bangladesh December 29, 2011. Demonstrators demanding policy changes for the utilization of resources marched towards the city's energy ministry on Thursday, but were dispersed by local authorities using batons and tear gas, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Woman stand together during a demonstration to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An Afghan man holds balloons for sale in Kabul, Afghanistan December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Miami Heat power forward Chris Bosh (L) reacts after being fouled by Charlotte Bobcats center Byron Mullens (R) during their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Technicians work on the new public escalator at Commune 13 in Medellin December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire on a truck after an accident in Caracas, Venezuela December 29, 2011. At least 13 people were killed and 13 wounded on Thursday when the truck carrying gasoline overturned and exploded on a highway, authorities said. REUTERS/DIBISE/Handout
A fisherman holding an umbrella stands next to his fishing boat before it is moved to a safer place after heavy rains on Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India December 29, 2011. Rice, groundnut and maize crops in coastal areas of two southern Indian states could be damaged by a cyclonic storm which is currently expected to hit land on December 30, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Thursday. REUTERS/Babu
Mahouts ride on elephants as they return after collecting food from Chitwan National Park at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu, Nepal December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers queue to buy train tickets at Changsha Railway Station in Changsha, Hunan province, China December 28, 2011. China's railways are expected to see a record 235 million passengers making trips across the country during the 40-day spring travel rush that begins on January 8, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Sarah Schleper from the U.S. holding her 4 year old son Lasse clears a gate during her last slalom World Cup race in the Tyrolean ski resort of Lienz, Austria December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
An opposition activist takes part in a rally in support of Sergei Udaltsov, Left Front movement jailed leader, in Pushkin Square in central Moscow December 29, 2011. Udaltsov was detained for the non-fulfilment of the demands of law enforcers during a December 4 protest on the day of parliamentary elections, according to local media. The poster displays a portrait of Sergei Udaltsov. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actors Michael Maertens (L) and Sunnyi Melles perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Woody Allen's 'Eine Mittsommernachts-Sex-Komoedie' (A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy) at Burgtheater in Vienna December 29, 2011. The play is directed by Matthias Hartmann and will premiere on December 31. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A boy rests on top of sacks containing relief goods while waiting for distribution in an evacuation center in the southern Philippines city of Cagayan de Oro on Mindanao island December 29, 2011. The death in the Philippines from one of the country's worst natural disaster in two decades has risen to 1,249 with about 1,100 missing, disaster officials said on Monday, as communist rebels said people responsible should be punished. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Students play games with their teachers at a playground at Tianjing Primary School in Tianjing village of Cangnan county, Zhejiang province, China December 28, 2011. The school currently has only 2 teachers and 8 students registered as many families in the village moved into urban areas, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A disabled Israeli soldier, Ben Naim, 21, slides down a zip line at the Tower of David Museum, near Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City December 29, 2011. In light of International Day of Persons with Disabilities marked earlier this month, a local non-profit organization funded by Israel's national insurance institute held the event in which physically challenged youths from the organisation had a chance to abseil and ride zip lines near the walls of the Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner