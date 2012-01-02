Editor's choice
People are soaked while trying to enter a taxi in the financial district of Montevideo, Uruguay, December 30, 2011, where workers threw water at each other to celebrate the end of the year. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators look at a boy (low L) wearing a cloth cap and a yellow Star of David inscribed with "Jude", Jew, in German, sewn on his jacket as he raises his hands during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood...more
New Year's fireworks explode around the London Eye in central London, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Women weep over their loved ones who died in the Christmas day bomb explosion at St. Theresa's Catholic church in Madalla, just outside the capital Abuja December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Typhoon Washi survivors rest in a makeshift shelter on New Year's day, near a car swept by rampaging floodwaters, in the southern Philippines city of Iligan on Mindanao island January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
NATO troops from the U.S.-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) celebrate New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Devotees gather around a Living Goddess Kumari (C) as she observes the bathing rituals of Lord Seto Machindranath in Kathmandu January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A soldier carries ammunition on a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad
A man stands covered in dust and blood after arriving to a hospital from the scene of a explosion in Quetta December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A giant light installation of the flag of Switzerland, by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, illuminates the north face of the Jungfrau mountain, next to the Eiger (L) and Moench (C) mountains, in the Bernese Oberland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Markus...more
Norway's Tom Hilde crashes during the final of the first event of the 60th four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Coffins of victims killed in air strikes are carried by villagers during a funeral ceremony in Gulyazi near the southeastern Turkish town of Uludere, in Sirnak province, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) can't make the catch under pressure from Baltimore Ravens' Lardarius Webb (21) and Chris Car (25) during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio...more
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man while covering their faces from tear gas being fired in Adlb December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un (2nd L) visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in this picture released by KCNA January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos reacts during a news conference after a cabinet meeting at Madrid's Moncloa Palace December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A trader falls asleep as he sells paper trumpets on the streets of Jakarta December 30, 2011 ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. REUTERS/Supri
Palestinians look at the body of militant Momen Abu Daf during his funeral at a mosque in Gaza City December 30, 2011. Israel killed the leader of an al Qaeda-inspired faction in the Gaza Strip on Friday, accusing him of involvement in firing rockets...more
Parvin Ahmadinejad (C), sister of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, speaks to the media as she registers as a candidate for Iran's 2012 parliamentary election in the Interior Ministry building in Tehran December 30, 2011. Candidates began...more
An activist walking on stilts holds a Palestinian flag during a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A man holds up a poster of victims killed during the revolution at Talaat Harb Square, in Cairo January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles (43) flies through the air after being tackled by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Darvin Adams (86) during their NFL football game at The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana January 1,...more
Flames are seen from a thrown molotov thrown by protesters in front of riot police during clashes in the village of Sitra south of Manama, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An Occupy protester lies next to a police car outside U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann's office in Urbandale, Iowa December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A firefighter extinguishes a burning car early this morning during the New Year's eve celebration in Lille January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Judges follow the trial jump of the second event of the four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Buddhist monks wait to enter the complex to attend a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the first day of the Kalachakra festival in the eastern Indian city of Bodhgaya January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra...more
A man is hit by a bull during a traditional "Corraleja" or bullfight on New Year's Eve in Turbaco, Bolivar, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets bride Ali Banwart during a campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa December 31, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus January 3, 2012. The newlyweds were holding their wedding...more
A man falls after jumping over burning puppets during year-end celebrations at the Plaza Foch in Quito, Ecuador, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
An Afghan girl who was tortured for months after refusing prostitution lies on a hospital bed in Kabul December 31, 2011. Sahar Gul, 15, was brutally tortured, beaten and locked in a toilet by her husband's family for months after she refused to...more
People release balloons as the Tokyo Tower is illuminated to celebrate the New Year at a countdown event at the Zojo-ji Buddhist temple in Tokyo January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rita De Martino, 27, poses for a photo as she holds her removed defective silicone gel breast implants, manufactured by the now-defunct French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), during an interview with Reuters in Caracas December 30, 2011. De...more
Marco Fois of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
People hold chairs to shield themselves from the rain during an election campaign rally to be addressed by Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav, for next year's state elections in the northern Indian town of Azamgarh January 1,...more
A man holding an umbrella watches large waves on the Marina beach as a cargo ship passes after Cyclone Thane hit the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Helpers clean the ski jump from fresh snow in preparations for the final of the first event of the 60th four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People celebrate New Years Day on a beach in Durban, South Africa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. St. Leo Catholic Church, located in one of the most abandoned pockets of the nation's most depressed city, is operating on life support. Built more than...more
U.S. Republican Presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry casts a shadow on a U.S. flag during a campaign stop in Boone, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant chews on his jersey as he turns around to listen to coach Mike Brown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A linesman holds onto Finland's Simo-Pekka Riikola's (R) jersey as he falls between him and Czech Republic's Bohumil Jank (L) during the second period of play at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton, Alberta, December 31,...more
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi waves her party flag as she watches a charity music show, organized by National League for Democracy (NLD) party, at Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police officers detain an activist during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in St. Petersburg December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Extreme right wing Jewish settlers (R), argue with protestors during a weekly protest, in front of their house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Singer Lady Gaga and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg kiss each other during celebrations at the New Year Eve ball in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Thousands of people watch fireworks during New Year's Day celebration on Red Square in Moscow, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Los Angeles city fire fighters battle one of many carport fires in the early morning hours in Sun Valley, California December 31, 2011. About three dozen vehicles have been intentionally burned in the Los Angeles area the past two days, causing...more
