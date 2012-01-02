Edition:
<p>People are soaked while trying to enter a taxi in the financial district of Montevideo, Uruguay, December 30, 2011, where workers threw water at each other to celebrate the end of the year. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa </p>

People are soaked while trying to enter a taxi in the financial district of Montevideo, Uruguay, December 30, 2011, where workers threw water at each other to celebrate the end of the year. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa

Monday, January 02, 2012

People are soaked while trying to enter a taxi in the financial district of Montevideo, Uruguay, December 30, 2011, where workers threw water at each other to celebrate the end of the year. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators look at a boy (low L) wearing a cloth cap and a yellow Star of David inscribed with "Jude", Jew, in German, sewn on his jacket as he raises his hands during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 31, 2011. The demonstrators caused outrage on Sunday by dressing children as Holocaust victims to protest against what they see as persecution of devout Jews seeking gender separation in Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators look at a boy (low L) wearing a cloth cap and a yellow Star of David inscribed with "Jude", Jew, in German, sewn on his jacket as he raises his hands during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood...more

Monday, January 02, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators look at a boy (low L) wearing a cloth cap and a yellow Star of David inscribed with "Jude", Jew, in German, sewn on his jacket as he raises his hands during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 31, 2011. The demonstrators caused outrage on Sunday by dressing children as Holocaust victims to protest against what they see as persecution of devout Jews seeking gender separation in Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>New Year's fireworks explode around the London Eye in central London, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

New Year's fireworks explode around the London Eye in central London, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, January 02, 2012

New Year's fireworks explode around the London Eye in central London, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Women weep over their loved ones who died in the Christmas day bomb explosion at St. Theresa's Catholic church in Madalla, just outside the capital Abuja December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde </p>

Women weep over their loved ones who died in the Christmas day bomb explosion at St. Theresa's Catholic church in Madalla, just outside the capital Abuja December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Monday, January 02, 2012

Women weep over their loved ones who died in the Christmas day bomb explosion at St. Theresa's Catholic church in Madalla, just outside the capital Abuja December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

<p>Typhoon Washi survivors rest in a makeshift shelter on New Year's day, near a car swept by rampaging floodwaters, in the southern Philippines city of Iligan on Mindanao island January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Typhoon Washi survivors rest in a makeshift shelter on New Year's day, near a car swept by rampaging floodwaters, in the southern Philippines city of Iligan on Mindanao island January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, January 02, 2012

Typhoon Washi survivors rest in a makeshift shelter on New Year's day, near a car swept by rampaging floodwaters, in the southern Philippines city of Iligan on Mindanao island January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>NATO troops from the U.S.-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) celebrate New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

NATO troops from the U.S.-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) celebrate New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, January 02, 2012

NATO troops from the U.S.-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) celebrate New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Devotees gather around a Living Goddess Kumari (C) as she observes the bathing rituals of Lord Seto Machindranath in Kathmandu January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Devotees gather around a Living Goddess Kumari (C) as she observes the bathing rituals of Lord Seto Machindranath in Kathmandu January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, January 02, 2012

Devotees gather around a Living Goddess Kumari (C) as she observes the bathing rituals of Lord Seto Machindranath in Kathmandu January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A soldier carries ammunition on a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad</p>

A soldier carries ammunition on a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad

Monday, January 02, 2012

A soldier carries ammunition on a naval ship during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Fars News/Hamed Jafarnejad

<p>A man stands covered in dust and blood after arriving to a hospital from the scene of a explosion in Quetta December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A man stands covered in dust and blood after arriving to a hospital from the scene of a explosion in Quetta December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Monday, January 02, 2012

A man stands covered in dust and blood after arriving to a hospital from the scene of a explosion in Quetta December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

<p>A giant light installation of the flag of Switzerland, by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, illuminates the north face of the Jungfrau mountain, next to the Eiger (L) and Moench (C) mountains, in the Bernese Oberland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Markus Zimmermann </p>

A giant light installation of the flag of Switzerland, by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, illuminates the north face of the Jungfrau mountain, next to the Eiger (L) and Moench (C) mountains, in the Bernese Oberland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Markus Zimmermann

Monday, January 02, 2012

A giant light installation of the flag of Switzerland, by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, illuminates the north face of the Jungfrau mountain, next to the Eiger (L) and Moench (C) mountains, in the Bernese Oberland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Markus Zimmermann

<p>Norway's Tom Hilde crashes during the final of the first event of the 60th four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Norway's Tom Hilde crashes during the final of the first event of the 60th four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, January 02, 2012

Norway's Tom Hilde crashes during the final of the first event of the 60th four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Coffins of victims killed in air strikes are carried by villagers during a funeral ceremony in Gulyazi near the southeastern Turkish town of Uludere, in Sirnak province, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Coffins of victims killed in air strikes are carried by villagers during a funeral ceremony in Gulyazi near the southeastern Turkish town of Uludere, in Sirnak province, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, January 02, 2012

Coffins of victims killed in air strikes are carried by villagers during a funeral ceremony in Gulyazi near the southeastern Turkish town of Uludere, in Sirnak province, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) can't make the catch under pressure from Baltimore Ravens' Lardarius Webb (21) and Chris Car (25) during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) can't make the catch under pressure from Baltimore Ravens' Lardarius Webb (21) and Chris Car (25) during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Monday, January 02, 2012

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) can't make the catch under pressure from Baltimore Ravens' Lardarius Webb (21) and Chris Car (25) during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

<p>Anti-government protesters carry an injured man while covering their faces from tear gas being fired in Adlb December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man while covering their faces from tear gas being fired in Adlb December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, January 02, 2012

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man while covering their faces from tear gas being fired in Adlb December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

<p>North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un (2nd L) visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in this picture released by KCNA January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un (2nd L) visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in this picture released by KCNA January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, January 02, 2012

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un (2nd L) visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in this picture released by KCNA January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos reacts during a news conference after a cabinet meeting at Madrid's Moncloa Palace December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos reacts during a news conference after a cabinet meeting at Madrid's Moncloa Palace December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Monday, January 02, 2012

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos reacts during a news conference after a cabinet meeting at Madrid's Moncloa Palace December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A trader falls asleep as he sells paper trumpets on the streets of Jakarta December 30, 2011 ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. REUTERS/Supri </p>

A trader falls asleep as he sells paper trumpets on the streets of Jakarta December 30, 2011 ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, January 02, 2012

A trader falls asleep as he sells paper trumpets on the streets of Jakarta December 30, 2011 ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. REUTERS/Supri

<p>Palestinians look at the body of militant Momen Abu Daf during his funeral at a mosque in Gaza City December 30, 2011. Israel killed the leader of an al Qaeda-inspired faction in the Gaza Strip on Friday, accusing him of involvement in firing rockets and a planned attack on the Jewish state from the neighbouring Egyptian Sinai. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Palestinians look at the body of militant Momen Abu Daf during his funeral at a mosque in Gaza City December 30, 2011. Israel killed the leader of an al Qaeda-inspired faction in the Gaza Strip on Friday, accusing him of involvement in firing rockets and a planned attack on the Jewish state from the neighbouring Egyptian Sinai. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, January 02, 2012

Palestinians look at the body of militant Momen Abu Daf during his funeral at a mosque in Gaza City December 30, 2011. Israel killed the leader of an al Qaeda-inspired faction in the Gaza Strip on Friday, accusing him of involvement in firing rockets and a planned attack on the Jewish state from the neighbouring Egyptian Sinai. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Parvin Ahmadinejad (C), sister of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, speaks to the media as she registers as a candidate for Iran's 2012 parliamentary election in the Interior Ministry building in Tehran December 30, 2011. Candidates began registering last Saturday for Iran's parliamentary elections in March, the first litmus test of the clerical establishment's popularity since the 2009 disputed presidential vote. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Parvin Ahmadinejad (C), sister of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, speaks to the media as she registers as a candidate for Iran's 2012 parliamentary election in the Interior Ministry building in Tehran December 30, 2011. Candidates began...more

Monday, January 02, 2012

Parvin Ahmadinejad (C), sister of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, speaks to the media as she registers as a candidate for Iran's 2012 parliamentary election in the Interior Ministry building in Tehran December 30, 2011. Candidates began registering last Saturday for Iran's parliamentary elections in March, the first litmus test of the clerical establishment's popularity since the 2009 disputed presidential vote. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>An activist walking on stilts holds a Palestinian flag during a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

An activist walking on stilts holds a Palestinian flag during a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Monday, January 02, 2012

An activist walking on stilts holds a Palestinian flag during a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>A man holds up a poster of victims killed during the revolution at Talaat Harb Square, in Cairo January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

A man holds up a poster of victims killed during the revolution at Talaat Harb Square, in Cairo January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Monday, January 02, 2012

A man holds up a poster of victims killed during the revolution at Talaat Harb Square, in Cairo January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

<p>New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles (43) flies through the air after being tackled by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Darvin Adams (86) during their NFL football game at The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles (43) flies through the air after being tackled by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Darvin Adams (86) during their NFL football game at The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Monday, January 02, 2012

New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles (43) flies through the air after being tackled by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Darvin Adams (86) during their NFL football game at The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Flames are seen from a thrown molotov thrown by protesters in front of riot police during clashes in the village of Sitra south of Manama, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

Flames are seen from a thrown molotov thrown by protesters in front of riot police during clashes in the village of Sitra south of Manama, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Monday, January 02, 2012

Flames are seen from a thrown molotov thrown by protesters in front of riot police during clashes in the village of Sitra south of Manama, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

<p>An Occupy protester lies next to a police car outside U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann's office in Urbandale, Iowa December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

An Occupy protester lies next to a police car outside U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann's office in Urbandale, Iowa December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, January 02, 2012

An Occupy protester lies next to a police car outside U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann's office in Urbandale, Iowa December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A firefighter extinguishes a burning car early this morning during the New Year's eve celebration in Lille January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol </p>

A firefighter extinguishes a burning car early this morning during the New Year's eve celebration in Lille January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Monday, January 02, 2012

A firefighter extinguishes a burning car early this morning during the New Year's eve celebration in Lille January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Judges follow the trial jump of the second event of the four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Judges follow the trial jump of the second event of the four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, January 02, 2012

Judges follow the trial jump of the second event of the four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Buddhist monks wait to enter the complex to attend a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the first day of the Kalachakra festival in the eastern Indian city of Bodhgaya January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Buddhist monks wait to enter the complex to attend a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the first day of the Kalachakra festival in the eastern Indian city of Bodhgaya January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Monday, January 02, 2012

Buddhist monks wait to enter the complex to attend a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the first day of the Kalachakra festival in the eastern Indian city of Bodhgaya January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>A man is hit by a bull during a traditional "Corraleja" or bullfight on New Year's Eve in Turbaco, Bolivar, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento </p>

A man is hit by a bull during a traditional "Corraleja" or bullfight on New Year's Eve in Turbaco, Bolivar, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Monday, January 02, 2012

A man is hit by a bull during a traditional "Corraleja" or bullfight on New Year's Eve in Turbaco, Bolivar, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets bride Ali Banwart during a campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa December 31, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus January 3, 2012. The newlyweds were holding their wedding reception in the same hotel as Romney's campaign event. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets bride Ali Banwart during a campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa December 31, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus January 3, 2012. The newlyweds were holding their wedding reception in the same hotel as Romney's campaign event. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, January 02, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets bride Ali Banwart during a campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa December 31, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus January 3, 2012. The newlyweds were holding their wedding reception in the same hotel as Romney's campaign event. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A man falls after jumping over burning puppets during year-end celebrations at the Plaza Foch in Quito, Ecuador, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

A man falls after jumping over burning puppets during year-end celebrations at the Plaza Foch in Quito, Ecuador, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Monday, January 02, 2012

A man falls after jumping over burning puppets during year-end celebrations at the Plaza Foch in Quito, Ecuador, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>An Afghan girl who was tortured for months after refusing prostitution lies on a hospital bed in Kabul December 31, 2011. Sahar Gul, 15, was brutally tortured, beaten and locked in a toilet by her husband's family for months after she refused to become a prostitute, officials said on Saturday. She was in critical condition when she was rescued from a house in northern Baghlan province last week, and doctors said her recovery could take weeks. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

An Afghan girl who was tortured for months after refusing prostitution lies on a hospital bed in Kabul December 31, 2011. Sahar Gul, 15, was brutally tortured, beaten and locked in a toilet by her husband's family for months after she refused to...more

Monday, January 02, 2012

An Afghan girl who was tortured for months after refusing prostitution lies on a hospital bed in Kabul December 31, 2011. Sahar Gul, 15, was brutally tortured, beaten and locked in a toilet by her husband's family for months after she refused to become a prostitute, officials said on Saturday. She was in critical condition when she was rescued from a house in northern Baghlan province last week, and doctors said her recovery could take weeks. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>People release balloons as the Tokyo Tower is illuminated to celebrate the New Year at a countdown event at the Zojo-ji Buddhist temple in Tokyo January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

People release balloons as the Tokyo Tower is illuminated to celebrate the New Year at a countdown event at the Zojo-ji Buddhist temple in Tokyo January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, January 02, 2012

People release balloons as the Tokyo Tower is illuminated to celebrate the New Year at a countdown event at the Zojo-ji Buddhist temple in Tokyo January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Rita De Martino, 27, poses for a photo as she holds her removed defective silicone gel breast implants, manufactured by the now-defunct French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), during an interview with Reuters in Caracas December 30, 2011. De Martino, a Venezuelan journalist, in 2004 had surgery to insert PIP breast implants. She learned in February 2011 that the left prosthesis had ruptured, and had both removed the following April. She decided to make her case public after the head of the country's plastic surgery association told local media that the PIP implants had not been used in Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

Rita De Martino, 27, poses for a photo as she holds her removed defective silicone gel breast implants, manufactured by the now-defunct French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), during an interview with Reuters in Caracas December 30, 2011. De...more

Monday, January 02, 2012

Rita De Martino, 27, poses for a photo as she holds her removed defective silicone gel breast implants, manufactured by the now-defunct French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), during an interview with Reuters in Caracas December 30, 2011. De Martino, a Venezuelan journalist, in 2004 had surgery to insert PIP breast implants. She learned in February 2011 that the left prosthesis had ruptured, and had both removed the following April. She decided to make her case public after the head of the country's plastic surgery association told local media that the PIP implants had not been used in Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Marco Fois of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Marco Fois of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, January 02, 2012

Marco Fois of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>People hold chairs to shield themselves from the rain during an election campaign rally to be addressed by Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav, for next year's state elections in the northern Indian town of Azamgarh January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar </p>

People hold chairs to shield themselves from the rain during an election campaign rally to be addressed by Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav, for next year's state elections in the northern Indian town of Azamgarh January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Monday, January 02, 2012

People hold chairs to shield themselves from the rain during an election campaign rally to be addressed by Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav, for next year's state elections in the northern Indian town of Azamgarh January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

<p>A man holding an umbrella watches large waves on the Marina beach as a cargo ship passes after Cyclone Thane hit the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Babu </p>

A man holding an umbrella watches large waves on the Marina beach as a cargo ship passes after Cyclone Thane hit the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Monday, January 02, 2012

A man holding an umbrella watches large waves on the Marina beach as a cargo ship passes after Cyclone Thane hit the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Helpers clean the ski jump from fresh snow in preparations for the final of the first event of the 60th four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Helpers clean the ski jump from fresh snow in preparations for the final of the first event of the 60th four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, January 02, 2012

Helpers clean the ski jump from fresh snow in preparations for the final of the first event of the 60th four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>People celebrate New Years Day on a beach in Durban, South Africa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rogan Ward </p>

People celebrate New Years Day on a beach in Durban, South Africa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Monday, January 02, 2012

People celebrate New Years Day on a beach in Durban, South Africa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. St. Leo Catholic Church, located in one of the most abandoned pockets of the nation's most depressed city, is operating on life support. Built more than 120 years ago as Detroit was developing into a manufacturing powerhouse, St. Leo is one of the many area churches to have succumbed to a same priest and parishioner shortage that has plagued the Catholic Church in America. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. St. Leo Catholic Church, located in one of the most abandoned pockets of the nation's most depressed city, is operating on life support. Built more than...more

Monday, January 02, 2012

Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. St. Leo Catholic Church, located in one of the most abandoned pockets of the nation's most depressed city, is operating on life support. Built more than 120 years ago as Detroit was developing into a manufacturing powerhouse, St. Leo is one of the many area churches to have succumbed to a same priest and parishioner shortage that has plagued the Catholic Church in America. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>U.S. Republican Presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry casts a shadow on a U.S. flag during a campaign stop in Boone, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

U.S. Republican Presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry casts a shadow on a U.S. flag during a campaign stop in Boone, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, January 02, 2012

U.S. Republican Presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry casts a shadow on a U.S. flag during a campaign stop in Boone, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant chews on his jersey as he turns around to listen to coach Mike Brown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant chews on his jersey as he turns around to listen to coach Mike Brown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 02, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant chews on his jersey as he turns around to listen to coach Mike Brown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>A linesman holds onto Finland's Simo-Pekka Riikola's (R) jersey as he falls between him and Czech Republic's Bohumil Jank (L) during the second period of play at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton, Alberta, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

A linesman holds onto Finland's Simo-Pekka Riikola's (R) jersey as he falls between him and Czech Republic's Bohumil Jank (L) during the second period of play at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton, Alberta, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, January 02, 2012

A linesman holds onto Finland's Simo-Pekka Riikola's (R) jersey as he falls between him and Czech Republic's Bohumil Jank (L) during the second period of play at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton, Alberta, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi waves her party flag as she watches a charity music show, organized by National League for Democracy (NLD) party, at Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi waves her party flag as she watches a charity music show, organized by National League for Democracy (NLD) party, at Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, January 02, 2012

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi waves her party flag as she watches a charity music show, organized by National League for Democracy (NLD) party, at Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Police officers detain an activist during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in St. Petersburg December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

Police officers detain an activist during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in St. Petersburg December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, January 02, 2012

Police officers detain an activist during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in St. Petersburg December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Extreme right wing Jewish settlers (R), argue with protestors during a weekly protest, in front of their house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Extreme right wing Jewish settlers (R), argue with protestors during a weekly protest, in front of their house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of

Monday, January 02, 2012

Extreme right wing Jewish settlers (R), argue with protestors during a weekly protest, in front of their house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Singer Lady Gaga and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg kiss each other during celebrations at the New Year Eve ball in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Singer Lady Gaga and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg kiss each other during celebrations at the New Year Eve ball in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, January 02, 2012

Singer Lady Gaga and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg kiss each other during celebrations at the New Year Eve ball in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Thousands of people watch fireworks during New Year's Day celebration on Red Square in Moscow, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Thousands of people watch fireworks during New Year's Day celebration on Red Square in Moscow, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, January 02, 2012

Thousands of people watch fireworks during New Year's Day celebration on Red Square in Moscow, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Los Angeles city fire fighters battle one of many carport fires in the early morning hours in Sun Valley, California December 31, 2011. About three dozen vehicles have been intentionally burned in the Los Angeles area the past two days, causing damage estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and setting off a broad police and fire investigation. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

Los Angeles city fire fighters battle one of many carport fires in the early morning hours in Sun Valley, California December 31, 2011. About three dozen vehicles have been intentionally burned in the Los Angeles area the past two days, causing...more

Monday, January 02, 2012

Los Angeles city fire fighters battle one of many carport fires in the early morning hours in Sun Valley, California December 31, 2011. About three dozen vehicles have been intentionally burned in the Los Angeles area the past two days, causing damage estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and setting off a broad police and fire investigation. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

