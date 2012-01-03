Edition:
United Kingdom

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

One-year-old Adalynn Nelson watches through a window as Mitt Romney arrives in his camapign bus (reflected in the window) for a rally in Marion, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Oregon Ducks quarterback Darron Thomas (5) celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Wisconsin Badgers with teammate Kenjon Barner (24) during the 98th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Molly the dog walks around dead herring on a beach at Kvennes in Nordreisa, northern Norway, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jan Petter Jorgensen/Scanpix

Fulham's Stephen Kelly (L) challenges Arsenal's Robin Van Persie during their English Premier League match at Craven Cottage in London, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Afghan women practise inside a boxing club in Kabul, December 26, 2011. Female boxing is still relatively unusual in most countries, but especially in Afghanistan, where many girls and women still face a struggle to secure an education or work, and activists say violence and abuse at home is common. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Buddhist monks carrying kettles run towards the complex to serve tea to the devotees attending a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the second day of the Kalachakra festival in the eastern Indian city of Bodhgaya, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Benjamin Colton Barnes, 24-years-old, a person of interest in the killing of Mount Rainier National Park ranger Margaret Anderson on January 1, 2012, is seen in this undated handout photograph supplied by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. REUTERS/Handout

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters in Marion, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Houston's quarterback Case Keenum (7) holds the trophy with teammates after their 30-14 win over Penn State in the TicketCity Bowl football game in Dallas, Texas, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

A man holds up a sign during a protest in central Budapest, January 2, 2012. The demonstrators are protesting against the government and new Basic Law which replaced the country's Constitution on January 1, in a show of angst at what they say is the ruling Fidesz party's heavy-handed policies. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A disabled anti-Mubarak demonstrator shouts while sitting in front of riot police at the police academy where former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Policemen try to keep order as residents gather near a railway station during a protest in Anyang, Henan province, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters try to put out an apartment fire that started from one of the 12 new carport fires set by an arsonist early Monday morning, in West Hollywood, California, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A supporter looks behind the curtain to check on Ron Paul and his wife Carol during his introduction from backstage at a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

The hand of a dead man is partially covered by a table cloth at a crime scene in Mazatlan, Mexico, January 2, 2012. Two men were killed after several gunmen arrived in a car and started shooting repeatedly, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Slovakia's Martin Daloga is squeezed by team mates Marko Dano (L) and Peter Ceresnak as they celebrate Dalgoa's goal against Finland during the third period at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Calgary, Alberta, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (front 2nd R) meets Emily Inbar, 8, who has a malignant tumour and hopes to be a prime minister one day, before attending a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Miami Heat small forward LeBron James reacts after dunking the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Zaza Pachulia looks on in the first quarter during their game in Miami, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Five year old Jason Ward holds a candle alongside other children during a candle lit vigil at the site where Indian student Anuj Bidve was murdered in Salford, northern England, January 2, 2012. Bidve, who was studying at Lancaster University, was shot in the head at close range early on Boxing Day. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A vendor pushes a cart to sell plastic containers and accessories on a street in Lahore, Pakistan, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus hits a return to Ryan Harrison of the U.S. during their match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A worker sprays paint onto lantern parts in the shape of human hands and heads for a lantern festival to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, at a workshop in Suining, Sichuan province, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on a gurney bed while leaving the courtroom at the police academy, where he is on trial, in Cairo, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iranian long-range shore-to-sea missile called Qader (Capable) is launched during Velayat-90 war game on Sea of Oman's shore near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jamejamonline/Ebrahim Norouzi/Handout

