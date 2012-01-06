Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Friday, January 06, 2012

Newt Gingrich is seen through a window from outside the Littleton Town Hall and Opera House during a campaign stop in Littleton, New Hampshire, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, January 06, 2012

Newt Gingrich is seen through a window from outside the Littleton Town Hall and Opera House during a campaign stop in Littleton, New Hampshire, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

Friday, January 06, 2012

People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

Close
2 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays outside the Tomb of Joshua Ben Nun, as Israeli border policemen secure the area, in the West Bank village of Kifl Hares near the Jewish settlement of Ariel, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Friday, January 06, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays outside the Tomb of Joshua Ben Nun, as Israeli border policemen secure the area, in the West Bank village of Kifl Hares near the Jewish settlement of Ariel, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
3 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, January 5, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, January 06, 2012

Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, January 5, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
4 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Rick Santorum during a campaign stop in Concord, New Hampshire, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, January 06, 2012

Rick Santorum during a campaign stop in Concord, New Hampshire, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

A boy looks through the window of an electric train during a free ride for the operational testing of the train system in Lima, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, January 06, 2012

A boy looks through the window of an electric train during a free ride for the operational testing of the train system in Lima, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
6 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Participants display their works at a calligraphy contest to celebrate the new year in Tokyo, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, January 06, 2012

Participants display their works at a calligraphy contest to celebrate the new year in Tokyo, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

A young surfer sails his board off a wave as large swells hit the California coastline at dusk in Cardiff , California, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 06, 2012

A young surfer sails his board off a wave as large swells hit the California coastline at dusk in Cardiff , California, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Madonna and Matthew Badger cry as one of their daughters' casket arrives for their funeral service at Saint Thomas Church in New York, January 5, 2012. A raging Christmas-morning house fire that killed Madonna Badger's elderly parents and her three young daughters, Lily, Grace, and Sarah, in Stamford, Connecticut, appears to have been caused by embers from a fireplace and was accidental. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, January 06, 2012

Madonna and Matthew Badger cry as one of their daughters' casket arrives for their funeral service at Saint Thomas Church in New York, January 5, 2012. A raging Christmas-morning house fire that killed Madonna Badger's elderly parents and her three young daughters, Lily, Grace, and Sarah, in Stamford, Connecticut, appears to have been caused by embers from a fireplace and was accidental. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Tourists visit ice sculptures on the night before the opening ceremony of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Friday, January 06, 2012

Tourists visit ice sculptures on the night before the opening ceremony of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
10 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Thilan Samaraweera (R) of Sri Lanka drives a delivery as Jacques Rudolph of South Africa takes evasive action and Mark Boucher (C) looks on during the third day of the third test cricket match in Cape Town, January 5 2012. REUTERS/Shaun Roy

Friday, January 06, 2012

Thilan Samaraweera (R) of Sri Lanka drives a delivery as Jacques Rudolph of South Africa takes evasive action and Mark Boucher (C) looks on during the third day of the third test cricket match in Cape Town, January 5 2012. REUTERS/Shaun Roy

Close
11 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Residents and rescuers look at destroyed shanty houses after a landslide in a mining area in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, January 06, 2012

Residents and rescuers look at destroyed shanty houses after a landslide in a mining area in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Three men talk as they sit on a bench behind a fisherman sitting on a frozen canal, in central Beijing, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, January 06, 2012

Three men talk as they sit on a bench behind a fisherman sitting on a frozen canal, in central Beijing, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
13 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. The Christian holiday of Epiphany is observed as the date when the Three Wise Men visited the baby Jesus. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Friday, January 06, 2012

Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. The Christian holiday of Epiphany is observed as the date when the Three Wise Men visited the baby Jesus. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
14 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

A chef cuts a bluefin tuna at a sushi restaurant in Tokyo, January 5, 2012. The 269-kilogram (593 lbs) tuna caught off the coast of northern Japan, was sold at a record of 56.49 million yen ($736,234) in the country's first fish auction of the year. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, January 06, 2012

A chef cuts a bluefin tuna at a sushi restaurant in Tokyo, January 5, 2012. The 269-kilogram (593 lbs) tuna caught off the coast of northern Japan, was sold at a record of 56.49 million yen ($736,234) in the country's first fish auction of the year. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
15 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Iraqi residents grieve at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya,southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, January 06, 2012

Iraqi residents grieve at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya,southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Vehicles drive past the Holyland towers apartment complex in Jerusalem, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, January 06, 2012

Vehicles drive past the Holyland towers apartment complex in Jerusalem, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
17 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Saja, an Iraqi girl injured during violence in her country, plays in a public park as part of her treatment in Amman, Jordan, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Friday, January 06, 2012

Saja, an Iraqi girl injured during violence in her country, plays in a public park as part of her treatment in Amman, Jordan, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
18 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Agents walk past a symbol of Mexico City's investigative police agency as they take part in the inauguration of the agency's headquarters in Mexico City, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Friday, January 06, 2012

Agents walk past a symbol of Mexico City's investigative police agency as they take part in the inauguration of the agency's headquarters in Mexico City, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
19 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

A woman bleeds after she swam into a frozen portion of the icy water during a winter swimming competition at Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Friday, January 06, 2012

A woman bleeds after she swam into a frozen portion of the icy water during a winter swimming competition at Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
20 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

A policewoman carries away an indigenous Guarani Indian girl as families are evicted from the Plaza Uruguay in Asuncion, Paraguay, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Friday, January 06, 2012

A policewoman carries away an indigenous Guarani Indian girl as families are evicted from the Plaza Uruguay in Asuncion, Paraguay, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
21 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Stedman Bailey (C) holds the ball over the goal line to score a third quarter touchdown as Clemson Tigers defender Bashaud Breeland (R) tries to stop him during the 2012 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Friday, January 06, 2012

West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Stedman Bailey (C) holds the ball over the goal line to score a third quarter touchdown as Clemson Tigers defender Bashaud Breeland (R) tries to stop him during the 2012 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
22 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington man the rails as the ship pulls out of Hong Kong after a five-day port visit in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated November 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erin Devenberg

Friday, January 06, 2012

Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington man the rails as the ship pulls out of Hong Kong after a five-day port visit in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated November 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erin Devenberg

Close
23 / 24
Friday, January 06, 2012

Jon Huntsman is reflected in the window of his car as he speaks with a reporter, as his wife, Mary Kaye looks out of the window as they prepare to depart a campaign event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, January 06, 2012

Jon Huntsman is reflected in the window of his car as he speaks with a reporter, as his wife, Mary Kaye looks out of the window as they prepare to depart a campaign event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »