Editor's choice
A heavy swell smashes the Panamanian-registered Tycoon into a cliff on Christmas Island, west of Darwin, Australia, January 9, 2012. The cargo ship, which local media reports is leaking oil and fuel, was loading phosphate when heavy swells caused it to break from its moorings. Picture taken January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisa Preston
A heavy swell smashes the Panamanian-registered Tycoon into a cliff on Christmas Island, west of Darwin, Australia, January 9, 2012. The cargo ship, which local media reports is leaking oil and fuel, was loading phosphate when heavy swells caused it to break from its moorings. Picture taken January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisa Preston
A girl tiptoes to see a woman's ballot while voting in the primary election at Deerfield Town Hall in Deerfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A girl tiptoes to see a woman's ballot while voting in the primary election at Deerfield Town Hall in Deerfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A protester shouts slogans on the second day of a protest against a removal of fuel subsidies in Lagos, Nigeria, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A protester shouts slogans on the second day of a protest against a removal of fuel subsidies in Lagos, Nigeria, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A girl sits near debris left outside shops following a bomb explosion in Jamrud bazaar, west of Peshawar in northwest Pakistan, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A girl sits near debris left outside shops following a bomb explosion in Jamrud bazaar, west of Peshawar in northwest Pakistan, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Epke Zonderland of the Netherlands performs on the horizontal bar in the men's artistic qualification round during the International Gymnastics competition in east London January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Epke Zonderland of the Netherlands performs on the horizontal bar in the men's artistic qualification round during the International Gymnastics competition in east London January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A zookeeper poses with a Jungle Nymph stick insect during a media event for the annual stocktake at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire, Britain, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A zookeeper poses with a Jungle Nymph stick insect during a media event for the annual stocktake at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire, Britain, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Cameras in the audience follow President Obama as he speaks to employees of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Cameras in the audience follow President Obama as he speaks to employees of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Residents push a house as it moves through water in the fishing village Tallo district in Makassar, Indonesia, January 10, 2012. The home for dozens of fishermen was moved 100 metres away due to a new construction of the Makassar port. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Residents push a house as it moves through water in the fishing village Tallo district in Makassar, Indonesia, January 10, 2012. The home for dozens of fishermen was moved 100 metres away due to a new construction of the Makassar port. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Jewish descendants of immigrated Ethiopians take part in a protest against discrimination of Ethiopian Jews in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi, Israel, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Jewish descendants of immigrated Ethiopians take part in a protest against discrimination of Ethiopian Jews in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi, Israel, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks at Damascus university, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks at Damascus university, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
Demonstrators protest against the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that has doubled the price of petrol in Nigeria's captial Abuja, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Demonstrators protest against the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that has doubled the price of petrol in Nigeria's captial Abuja, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Michael Berenzweig plays a broken piano while waiting for his wife to prepare dinner in their camp, which is part of a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. The community, which has existed in the forest for several years, has seen dozens of people taking shelter there during times of economic duress. Inhabitants are currently facing pressure from the township of Lakewood to dismantle the structures and...more
Michael Berenzweig plays a broken piano while waiting for his wife to prepare dinner in their camp, which is part of a homeless community near Lakewood, New Jersey January 9, 2012. The community, which has existed in the forest for several years, has seen dozens of people taking shelter there during times of economic duress. Inhabitants are currently facing pressure from the township of Lakewood to dismantle the structures and leave. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the Alabama Crimson Tide hold the BCS trophy after defeating the LSU Tigers to win the NCAA BCS National Championship college football game in New Orleans, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Members of the Alabama Crimson Tide hold the BCS trophy after defeating the LSU Tigers to win the NCAA BCS National Championship college football game in New Orleans, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
An Iranian mariner greets a U.S. Coast Guardsman from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Monomoy which offered assistance to six Iranian mariners in the Arabian Gulf in this January 10, 2012 handout. The six Iranian mariners have been rescued by American forces, this time in waters off Iraq. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard Photo
An Iranian mariner greets a U.S. Coast Guardsman from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Monomoy which offered assistance to six Iranian mariners in the Arabian Gulf in this January 10, 2012 handout. The six Iranian mariners have been rescued by American forces, this time in waters off Iraq. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard Photo
A young supporter of Ron Paul celebrates at Paul's New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A young supporter of Ron Paul celebrates at Paul's New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Syrian refugees who fled the violence in Syria watch Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaking in Damascus, on a television at their temporary home at Al Hussein Palestinian refugees camp in Amman, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Syrian refugees who fled the violence in Syria watch Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaking in Damascus, on a television at their temporary home at Al Hussein Palestinian refugees camp in Amman, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker C.J. Mosley (top) is tackled by LSU Tigers quarterback Jordan Jefferson after intercepting his pass during the third quarter of their NCAA BCS National Championship game in New Orleans, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker C.J. Mosley (top) is tackled by LSU Tigers quarterback Jordan Jefferson after intercepting his pass during the third quarter of their NCAA BCS National Championship game in New Orleans, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Men wait next to the coffin of a family member, who was killed by a bomb blast, outside the Jamrud hospital, west of Peshawar, northwest Pakistan January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Men wait next to the coffin of a family member, who was killed by a bomb blast, outside the Jamrud hospital, west of Peshawar, northwest Pakistan January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Workers work at a shipbuilding yard next to Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers work at a shipbuilding yard next to Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
The damage caused by heavy rains and landslides is seen near the town of Sapucaia, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
The damage caused by heavy rains and landslides is seen near the town of Sapucaia, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
A woman casts her vote during the second round of parliamentary run-off elections at Shubra in El-Kalubia, on the outskirts of Cairo, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A woman casts her vote during the second round of parliamentary run-off elections at Shubra in El-Kalubia, on the outskirts of Cairo, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A Central American migrant sleeps atop a wagon while waiting for the freight train "La Bestia", or the Beast, to travel to north Mexico to reach and cross the U.S. border, in Arriaga in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A Central American migrant sleeps atop a wagon while waiting for the freight train "La Bestia", or the Beast, to travel to north Mexico to reach and cross the U.S. border, in Arriaga in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A Palestinian protester stands in front of Israeli border police officers as they block the way outside the West Bank city of Jericho January 10, 2012. Some 60 Palestinians tried on Tuesday to drive in a motorcade on Route 60, the main Jewish settler road in the West Bank, to protest against Israeli curbs on Palestinian movement in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester stands in front of Israeli border police officers as they block the way outside the West Bank city of Jericho January 10, 2012. Some 60 Palestinians tried on Tuesday to drive in a motorcade on Route 60, the main Jewish settler road in the West Bank, to protest against Israeli curbs on Palestinian movement in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad