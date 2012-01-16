Editor's choice
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Spectators watch the men's Alpine skiing World Cup downhill race at the Lauberhorn in Wengen January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Great Dane plays with its companion during a dog exhibition in Ljubljana, Slovenia, January 14, 2012. 1250 dogs from 31 countries participated in the exhibition. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Members of the Iranian army's air force (in blue) and land force take part in Friday prayers in Tehran January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
The Jewish settlement of Halamish is seen in the background as a Palestinian woman rides a taxi on a rainy day in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Germany's former middleweight world champion Arthur Abraham (R) knocks down Argentina's Pablo Farias during their super-middleweight WBO continental fight in Offenburg January 14, 2012. Abraham won the fight after five rounds with knock out. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Commuters get off a train as it arrives at a station to attend the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
A security official examines the body of a man who was killed after militants attacked a police station in Dera Ismail Khan January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mustansar Baloch
A woman sweeps the premises of the Maya Devi Temple in the early morning at Lumbini province, Nepal, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An anti-government protester wearing an abaya walks in front of riot police as she arrives to participate in an anti-government protest in Manama January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Female Hindu pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees bathe in natural hot spring water on the banks of the Satluj river on the occasion of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Tattapani in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar
A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A police officer yawns during the "Police in Mexico City, Near to You" parade, organised by the Ministry of Public Safety to promote good relations between the police and citizens, in Mexico City January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) challenges Sunderland's Matthew Kilgallon for a header during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Devotees take part in the Friday prayer on a boat during Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Children do stretching exercises during a physical training session at a taekwondo class in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu pilgrims are seen through a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as they gather on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Israeli police officers detain a Jewish ultra-Orthodox protester after a rally in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood January 15, 2012, against the arrest of five members of their community for alleged fraud after they were suspected of pocketing millions of shekels by posing as charity collectors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
BET honoree musician Mariah Carey laughs with her husband Nick Cannon and their son Moroccan Scott Cannon at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
AC Milan's Alessandro Nesta (C) and Kevin Prince Boateng (R) challenge Walter Samuel of Inter Milan during their serie A match at San Siro stadium in Milan January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rick Santorum kisses his wife Karen after speaking during the Faith and Freedom Prayer Breakfast in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A couple feeds their child while sitting on a dock in front of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Remo Casilli
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, India, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mushers and their dogs compete during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis, January 15, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Members of the International Indignados movement clash with Italian police outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in Rome, January 14, 2012. The protesters, chanting slogans against the Vatican and Pope Benedict, tried to set up their tents inside the square, causing the clash with the police, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey gestures as she speaks to high school students from her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls during the school's first graduation ceremony at Henley-on-Klip, outside Johannesburg, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Antonio Carvalho of Canada fights with Felipe Arantes of Brazil (not pictured) during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Rio, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, in Rio de Janeiro January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A soldier checks confiscated fake military vehicle plates which are destroyed in Luoyang, Henan province, China, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Passengers queue up in lines to board trains through the waiting hall of Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds a poster of Iranian nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan, who was killed in a bomb blast in Tehran on January 11, before his funeral after Friday prayers in Tehran January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A transit police officer speaks on her cell during the "Police in Mexico City, Near to You" parade, organised by the Ministry of Public Safety to promote relations between the police and citizens, in Mexico City January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Border guards leave their voting booths to cast their votes at a polling station during parliamentary elections in the village of Kordai, southwest of Almaty in southern Kazakhstan January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Netherland's Erik Kofman rides his KTM followed by South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz driving their Toyota during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Arequipa to Nasca, in Peru, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A woman exercises under rows of red lanterns used as decorations for the upcoming temple fair at Ditan park in Beijing January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
Taiwan President and Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou celebrates after provisional election results of the Taiwan's 2012 presidential election are announced in Taipei January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Jewish ultra-Orthodox boys look out of their school windows as they watch a rally in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood January 15, 2012, against the arrest of five members of their community for alleged fraud after they were suspected of pocketing millions of shekels by posing as charity collectors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Umesh Yadav of India tries to catch David Warner of Australia out during their third cricket test match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs during a practice session before the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Liverpool's Martin Skrtel (top L) and Glen Johnson (R) challenge Stoke City's Peter Crouch during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Finland's Lauri Kivari performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the first winter Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Blood drips from a Shi'ite Muslim boy's face after being flagellated during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in the northern Indian city of Lucknow January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl awaits the release of her relative, a political prisoner in Pa-an prison, in front of the prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Protesters from the Kosovo opposition party "Vetevendosja" (Self-determination) clash with police forces during a demonstration at the Merdare border crossing point between Kosovo and Serbia, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) shoots on goal, which led to Frank Lampard (unseen) scoring against Sunderland, during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot sweats while sitting in the courtroom during the reading of his verdict, in the Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
