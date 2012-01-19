Editor's choice
A Palestinian man reacts upon the arrival of the body of a man, killed by an Israeli strike, at a hospital in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
Pedestrians walk across a bridge above a main road leading into the Beijing west railway station on a hazy day, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A Belarus Orthodox priest dips a cross into waters of the Tsnyanskoye reservoir during Epiphany celebrations in Minsk, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Nikolsky
A scuba diver rests on the rocks as he looks at the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
Children play in a decorated Chinese-style pavilion inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An elderly man hugs a boy in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles match against Barbora Zahlavova Strycova of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A musher and his dogs compete during the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis, France, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
China's Xu Aili (R) skates ahead of Japan's Sumire Kikuchi (L) as South Korea's Park Hyun-Jung crashes during the women's 1000 m short track finals at the first winter Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the New Years reception of the German Integration Foundation (Deutschlandstiftung Integration) in Berlin, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Seattle-area resident Jamshid Khajavi sees the heavy snowfall as an opportunity to ski cross-country from his home in Kirkland to Bellevue, Washington, a 20 miles roundtrip, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
Washington Capitals' Marcus Johansson (R) is upended by Montreal Canadiens' Josh Gorges during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
The head of the NGO "S.O.S Rescate Fauna Marina" Richard Tesore takes a bath with a 15-day-old male baby seal (Arctocephalus australis) in the sea before feeding it near the sea side resort of Piriapolis, 90 km (56 miles) east of Montevideo January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum waits to be introduced to speak at a campaign event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Portuguese synagogue in Amsterdam January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A businessman looks over the the Occupy London protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Captain Francesco Schettino in an undated photo. REUTERS/Stringer
T shirts with the slogan "Free Yuli" and a portrait of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko are placed on the desk of MEPs during a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Spectators watch a match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia is shown run aground off the coast of Giglio in this January 17, 2012 DigitalGlobe satellite photo obtained by Reuters. REUTERS/DigitalGlobe
Miami Heat power forward Udonis Haslem (2nd L) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward DeJuan Blair (2nd-R) as Tiago Splitter (L) defends during their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A family travels on a donkey cart amid dense fog on a cold morning in Lahore January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Irmo, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
