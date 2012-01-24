Edition:
Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Right to Life activist draped in a red sash takes part a "die-in" to represent the alleged 55 million children who have died from abortions in the U.S. during a protest at the White House in Washington January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Right to Life activist draped in a red sash takes part a "die-in" to represent the alleged 55 million children who have died from abortions in the U.S. during a protest at the White House in Washington January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Devotees offer prayers while taking a holy bath at the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayers while taking a holy bath at the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A garbage collector prepares to search for recyclables at the "La Chimba", a 30.78 hectares garbage dump site in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

A garbage collector prepares to search for recyclables at the "La Chimba", a 30.78 hectares garbage dump site in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A woman prays for good fortune as she holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A woman prays for good fortune as she holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Devotees make their way across pontoon bridges spanning the Sangam during Magh Mela, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Devotees make their way across pontoon bridges spanning the Sangam during Magh Mela, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Muslim Brotherhood supporters celebrate outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Muslim Brotherhood supporters celebrate outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An aerial view shows the snow covered church of the village of Jenisberg near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An aerial view shows the snow covered church of the village of Jenisberg near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A view of the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A view of the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Members of the parliament stand and pray during the first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Members of the parliament stand and pray during the first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A model lights a cigarette during a break before the Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A model lights a cigarette during a break before the Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Riot police stand guard outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Riot police stand guard outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco

A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi dives in a space suit during a refresher training excercise at the Cosmonaut training centre at Star City, outside Moscow January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi dives in a space suit during a refresher training excercise at the Cosmonaut training centre at Star City, outside Moscow January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The founder of file-sharing website Megaupload Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz, is seen at court in Auckland in this still image taken from video January 23, 2012. REUTERS/TV3 via Reuters Tv

The founder of file-sharing website Megaupload Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz, is seen at court in Auckland in this still image taken from video January 23, 2012. REUTERS/TV3 via Reuters Tv

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Chairs are seen on a boat after being recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship, that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Chairs are seen on a boat after being recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship, that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A wave breaks over a remaining structure of the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on the Kerminihy beach in Erdeven, France, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A wave breaks over a remaining structure of the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on the Kerminihy beach in Erdeven, France, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

San Francisco 49ers free safety Dashon Goldson (below-L) and Carlos Rogers (above-L) knock down a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (R) during overtime in the NFC Championship game in San Francisco, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

San Francisco 49ers free safety Dashon Goldson (below-L) and Carlos Rogers (above-L) knock down a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (R) during overtime in the NFC Championship game in San Francisco, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A soldier from the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water through the grounds of Mogadishu University in this handout photograph released by the United Nations-African Union Information Support Team dated January 23, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

A soldier from the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water through the grounds of Mogadishu University in this handout photograph released by the United Nations-African Union Information Support Team dated January 23, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

