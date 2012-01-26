The caravan of Mateus Silva, 25 and unemployed, burns in the Nossa Senhora de Fatima neighborhood, in Lisbon January 25, 2012. Silva and his wife Leonor on Wednesday set the caravan on fire in protest of the eviction conducted by the Lisbon city police. The couple, along with their two daughters, have been living in the caravan for 21 months as they have no money to rent an apartment. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante