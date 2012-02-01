Edition:
Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Members of the Mashco-Piro tribe observe an expedition of the Spanish Geographical Society from across the Alto Madre de Dios river in the Amazon basin of southeastern Peru, as photographed through a telescope by Spanish explorer Diego Cortijo on November 16, 2011, and distributed by Survival International on January 31, 2012. Survival International has the Mashco-Piro tribe listed as one of around 100 uncontacted indigenous tribes in the world. REUTERS/Diego Cortijo-Spanish Geographic Society via Survival International

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

An anti-government demonstrator throws rocks at the police during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

An unfinished residential building (L) is seen on a mountain in Estepona, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest demanding the army hand power to civilians in front of the Egyptian parliament in Cairo, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

An artwork of a taxidermied Jack Russell terrier entitled "I'm Dead (2010)" is displayed during a media viewing of artist David Shrigley's first major UK exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in London, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A protester is carried after he was injured when demonstrators foght with supporters of the newly-elected lawmakers during a protest outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi waves as she makes her way to the airport after her visit in Pakokku Township, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A statue of the former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong stands in front of an apartment building in the Miyun county, north of Beijing, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A crow sits on a human corpse in the river Ganges in the eastern Indian city of Patna, in Bihar state, India, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A homeless man rests inside an overcrowded shelter set up by the city hall in Bucharest January 31, 2012, as temperatures plunged overnight. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Fine dining manager Bruce MacBride checks the line of the chairs in the dining room of the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh, Scotland January 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

The statue of Civil War Major General James McPherson, adorned with a Guy Fawkes mask, is seen in McPherson Square in Washington January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A man is trampled on by a bull during the Santa Teresa festival in Carazo, south of Managua, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Television technicians move their equipment from the field as the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Juventus is cancelled at the Tardini stadium in Parma, January 31, 2012. The match has been postponed due to the weather condition. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A protester throws a Molotov cocktail at riot gendarmerie during clashes in Cheraga, on the outskirts of Algiers January 31, 2012. Anger erupted in Cheraga, on the outskirts of the Algerian capital, after a local man was stabbed to death. Ten suspects were arrested for the stabbing, but several were later released, prompting some residents to allege that the authorities were failing to investigate the crime properly because some of the suspects belong to wealthy and well-connected families.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad smiles as he talks to media while attending an official meeting in Tehran, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A vendor arranges pineapple-shaped lanterns for sale ahead of the Lantern Festival at the Confucius Temple in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Leo Lang

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Railway tracks lead towards the main train station as the sun sets on a freezing cold afternoon in Frankfurt January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Actress Missi Pyle (R) and actor James Cromwell pose at a ceremony where the cast and crew of the film "The Artist" received the inaugural "Made in Hollywood" commendation at Red Studios in Los Angeles, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Mitt Romney addresses supporters after the television networks declared him the winner of the Florida primary, at his primary night rally in Tampa, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Carlson

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Gabon's Daniel Cousin (L) challenges Aymen Abdennour of Tunisia during their African Cup of Nations Group C soccer match at Franceville stadium in Gabon, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Russian police detain an activist during a Strategy-31 protest in Moscow, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Pieces of ice flow on Vistula River next to the Zeran Heat Power Station in the Bialoleka suburb of Warsaw, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Mirandes' Alain Arroyo (R) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Fernando Amorebieta during their Spanish King's Cup semi-final first leg match at Anduva stadium in Miranda de Ebro January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Ordonez

