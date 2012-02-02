Edition:
An anti-government protester sets up a burning barricade in Senegal's capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriela Barnuaevo

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Member of Parliament Morteza Aghatehrani adjusts his turban while walking in the Iranian Parliament in Tehran February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Migrant workers from Tajikistan bathe in the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium in Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A man is being gored by a bull as others run during the annual Candlemas celebrations in Tlacotalpan, Mexico, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A demonstrator sits as another sleeps during a sit in to demand the army to hand power to civilians, in front of the state television building in Cairo, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Policemen patrol the entrance to a school turned into a polling station in Wukan village in Lufeng, Guangdong province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

An election campaign tent for candidate Mohammed al-Juwiehel is seen burning in Kuwait City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Iranian soldiers sing national anthems during the anniversary ceremony of Iran's Islamic Revolution at the Khomeini shrine in the Behesht Zahra cemetery, south of Tehran, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A dancer performs on a watery stage suspended above the audience during the Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) dress rehearsal in Tel Aviv February 1, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Bolton Wanderers' David Ngog (L) challenged by Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen during their English Premier League match at the Reebok Stadium in Bolton, northern England, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Ron Paul hugs his wife Carol after presenting her with a bouquet of flowers for their 55th wedding anniversary today after a campaign event in Las Vegas, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Supreme Court in London, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

India's MS Dhoni loses control of his bat during a T20 cricket match against Australia in Sydney, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Lawyers tape their mouths and turn their backs on a government speaker at a solemn ceremony to mark the start of Italy's judicial year in Naples, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/AGN foto

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A copy of Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" painting is displayed at Madrid's El Prado Museum, February 1, 2012. The painting was completed by one of Da Vinci's pupils at the same time as the original and in the same workshop, according to a statement by El Prado Museum. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Coast Guard personnel on a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) look at damaged oil booms near the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Riot police push former Borei Keila complex residents into a police vehicle during their protest in front of City Hall, in the capital Phnom Penh, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Members of the European Parliament wait for the start a plenary session of the EU Parliament following an EU head of states summit in Brussels, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A homeless woman sits in an abandoned factory which serves as a shelter for homeless people in Prague's Vysocany district, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco play baby foot during the inauguration of the Princess Charlene child welfare shelter in Monaco, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A man looks through a tram window, covered with hoarfrost, in Lviv, Ukraine, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Visitors walk over a model of the Bosphorus bridge with the model of Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque in the foregorund at the snow-covered Miniaturk in Istanbul, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Security personnel try to retain order as candidates flock to register for the entrance examination through a gate at an art academy in Jinan, Shandong province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Thursday, February 02, 2012

