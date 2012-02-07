Norwegian Anders Behring Breivik (R), who killed 77 people, arrives at a court hearing in Oslo, February 6, 2012. Breivik admitted to detonating a bomb at a government building in Oslo that killed eight people and gunning down 69 more at an island summer camp for Labour Party youths in July. The court will decide if Breivik will be remanded in custody. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix Norway