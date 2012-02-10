Edition:
Friday, February 10, 2012

A man pours water on himself as another rubs himself with snow on the ice-covered Lisi Lake, with the air temperature at about minus 6 degrees Celsius (21.2 degrees Fahrenheit), in Tbilisi, Georgia, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Syrian boys walk shoulder to shoulder in the rain at the Boynuyogun refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

An aerial view of the small eastern city of Kalinovik covered by snow during winter at night, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama performs the Interlude dance during an event highlighting her "Let's Move" initiative attended by over 10,000 youths at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Muhammad, a 17-year-old Syrian man brought into Jordan for medical treatment, lies on a bed after undergoing multiple reconstructive surgeries at the Red Crescent Hospital in Amman, Jordan, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed cheers as he arrives at a Maldivian Democratic party meeting in Male, Maldives, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A dead swan floats in the middle of a lake at the Fuhe wetlands in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of public sector unions raise their fists as they sing "L'Internationale" during a march in central Bilbao, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Switzerland's Davis Cup team member Roger Federer brushes a wasp away during a practice session in Fribourg, Switzerland, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Boxes containing Oscars statues are unloaded from a United Airlines plane after being flown in from Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A forensic technician ties a used police line together to seal off a crime scene in Monterrey, Mexico, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) speaks with Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, near former politician Simone Veil (R) during the French Jewish community representative council (CRIF) annual dinner in Paris, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Guibbaud/Pool

Bruce Beresford-Redman sits inside a plane after his arrival in Cancun, February 8, 2012 in this handout picture released by the Attorney General's office (PGR) on February 9, 2012. Beresford-Redman, a former producer of the reality TV show "Survivor", was extradited to Mexico to stand trial for the 2010 murder of his wife in the resort town of Cancun. REUTERS/PGR/Handout

A supporter of Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon writes well wishes on his picture on a banner during a demonstration in downtown Madrid, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Supporters of anti-U.S. Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr wave Iraqi flags during a rally in Baghdad, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde (R) attend a Eurogroup meeting at the European Union council headquarters in Brussels, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A bunch of satellite dishes is seen at an abandoned building construction site in Ostrava, Czech Republic, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Fans react as they touch the hearse carrying the remains of Argentine musician Luis Alberto Spinetta after his funeral in Buenos Aires, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tiger Woods misses birdie on the 12th green at Spyglass Hill golf course during the first round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A man stands between dump trucks at the Belarusian Autoworks (BELAZ) plant during an international conference "Dump Truck Transport 2012" in Zhodino, east of Minsk, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man is seen through the glass of a booth as he monitors share prices during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba (R) watches as Brazil's soccer legend Pele kisses his statue during its inauguration inside the Stade De L'Amitie Stadium in Gabon's capital Libreville, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

