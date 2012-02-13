People cover themselves from the rising dust caused by the helicopter of Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, as he arrives for an election campaign rally at Meja town, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 12, 2012. Uttar Pradesh, India with 200 million people, is an unruly state that stretches southeast from New Delhi, divided along its length by the Ganges River. To avoid violence, voting is staggered over seven days. Results from a total of five state elections are to be announced on March 6. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash