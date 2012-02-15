Editor's Choice
A Syrian flag is reflected on a man watching a rally through a window in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, which stand at the heart of a long-standing conflict between Israel and Syria February 14, 2012. Hundreds of members of the Druze community took part in the rally on Tuesday, marking the 31st anniversary of Israel's annexation of the strategic plateau which it captured in the 1967 Middle East War. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Pilatus PC-9 aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Roulettes aerobatic display team perform during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
Argentina's soccer player Carlos Tevez holds his daughter Katia as he arrives at Manchester Airport, February 14, 2012. Manchester City's rebel striker Carlos Tevez left Argentina for England on Monday taking manager Roberto Mancini's olive branch with one hand and hurling an accusation he was treated "like a dog" with the other. The 28-year-old is heading back to the Premier League club that he has not played for since September after defying Italian Mancini's instruction to warm up during the Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits near the fire to dry the ashes smeared on his body at his ashram in Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 14, 2012. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival which falls on February 20. This is one of the biggest Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva and celebrated by devotees all over the world, with holy men smoking marijuana and some smearing their bodies with ashes and praying. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Ninjutsu practitioner swings from a rope to attack as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. Currently about 3000 to 3500 women train in Ninjutsu in independently run clubs throughout Iran working under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports' Martial Arts Federation. Picture taken February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An artwork entitled "Forever Franco" by Spanish artist Eugenio Merino, featuring a figure of Spain's former dictator Francisco Franco inside a refrigerator, is seen before the opening of ARCO art fair in Madrid, February 14, 2012. The contemporary art fair runs from February 15-19 and will feature works from 150 galleries from 30 different countries with the Netherlands as the invited country. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A suspect is being frisked during his arrest in Tegucigalpa February 14, 2012. Three suspected gang members who were driving with a man they had kidnapped were arrested by the police after being chased through downtown Tegucigalpa, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman pushes a baby stroller as she walks with her child on the frozen lake Bled, northwestern Slovenia February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
An anti-government protester fixes her tear gas mask as she participates in a protest in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, February 14, 2012. Anti-government protesters tried to march from all directions to reach to the junction but riot police dispersed them by firing tear-gas, rubber bullets and sound grenades. At least 25 protesters have been arrested throughout the daylong protests across the country. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Camels ridden by mechanical robots race to the finish during a six kilometer race at the 12th International Camel Race in Kebd February 14, 2012. According to organizers, camel jockeys were replaced by mechanical robots since 2005 due to international pressure because camel owners were found to be involved in human trafficking, buying children from countries like Pakistan and India for their smaller frame and lighter weight to ride on the camels. Since the ban on human jockeys, owners have continued to race their camels, controlling the whip with their remotes as they follow the race trackside in their jeeps. A total of about 500 participants took part in the five day tournament to compete for 65 Toyota Land Cruisers in addition to cash prizes. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Performers, one wearing a heart costume and the other holding a heart-shaped candy, hug a passenger (L) on Lima's electric train during Valentine's Day February 14, 2012. Perfomers delivered hugs and kisses to people in different parts of the city on Tuesday as part of a promotional event. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Police and forensic experts investigate the site where a man was injured when a bomb he was carrying exploded, in central Bangkok February 14, 2012. The man, thought to be Iranian, was seriously wounded when the bomb he was carrying exploded and blew one of his legs off, police and a government spokeswoman said. Shortly before, there had been an explosion in a house the man was renting in the Ekamai area of central Bangkok, government spokeswoman Thitima Chaisaeng told reporters. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) laughs alongside Director of the National Economic Council Gene Sperling and White House Chief of Staff Jack Lew (R) during a meeting between U.S. President Barack Obama and China's Vice President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man works on the final preparations at the Sambadrome for the upcoming carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro February 14, 2012. The samba school's parade will be held during the Rio de Janeiro Carnival which will last from February 18 to 21. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Members of the Libyan military force under the ruling of the National Transitional Council wave their national flag as they parade along a main street in Tripoli February 14, 2012. Friday marks the first anniversary of the revolution. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is given a toy rose as she visits Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool February 14, 2012. Catherine's husband Prince William is currently posted overseas, as a Royal Air Force helicopter search-and-rescue pilot stationed in the Falkland Islands. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cyclists ride during a training session at the velodrome for the London 2012 Olympic Games in London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Russian billionaire and presidential candidate Mikhail Prokhorov (R) watches a performance staged by students from the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation in Moscow February 14, 2012. Russians will vote in a presidential election on March 4. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Elderly people dance during Saint Valentine's Day celebrations at the Canevaro old people's home in Lima February 14, 2012. The home, which is a public institution, hosts about 400 elderly people during Valentine's Day with a fashion show and party. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Flashes go off for the finale at a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Meryl Streep reacts as she looks at a matryoshka doll, decorated with a portrait of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, she received as a gift from a Russian journalist during a news conference to promote the movie "The Iron Lady" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2012. Streep will receive a Golden Bear award for lifetime achievement on Tuesday. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A girl takes a ride on a swing at a park in Karachi February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
China's Premier Wen Jiabao waits to greet the delegation from the European Union, including European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing February 14, 2012. China and the European Union began their summit meeting in Beijing today, after it was postponed from last December. It will bring together Premier Wen Jiabao and President Hu Jintao with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy. Premier Wen said recently that China has a stake in helping Euro zone countries get through their debt crisis, adding that Beijing was considering increasing its participation in rescue funds to address the European debt crisis. REUTERS/David Gray
A public sector teacher prays in front of riot policemen during a demonstration to demand for higher salaries in front of the prime minister's office in Amman February 14, 2012. The Jordanian Minister of Education said that if the teachers did not stop the strike, the government will bring in teachers from the army and security forces. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed