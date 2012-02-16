Editor's Choice
Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. Senegal riot police used teargas, truncheons, and a water cannon on Wednesday to disperse hundreds of people in the capital Dakar protesting at President Abdoulaye Wade's decision to seek a third term in office. The clashes in the West African state erupted after demonstrators shouting "Wade step down" gathered at a downtown square near the presidential mansion, shrugging off a state ban on protests in the run-up to the Feb. 26 vote. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Family members react as they stand next to the dead and covered-up body of a 13-year-old boy at a crime scene in Monterrey February 14, 2012. The boy was found dead, blindfolded and handcuffed on the side of a street after he was reported missing last night, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A model stumbles as she presents a creation from the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover behind a garbage bin during clashes with Israeli troops outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 15, 2012. The clashes broke out after a protest marking the 60th day of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan's hunger strike. Adnan is on hunger strike to protest against his detention without trial by Israel. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Agustin Gabarri (L) talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (top C) takes part with her daughter in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A pro-Kurdish demonstrator covers her face as riot police prevent protestors from marching, at Taksim square in central Istanbul February 15, 2012. Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) held a protest to mark the 13th anniversary of the capture of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Swiss shepherd Markus Nyffeler walks with his flock of sheep through a snow covered field in Muehlethurnen near Bern February 15, 2012. Nyffeler, who has been a professional herdsman for the past 20 years and owns 450 sheep of differing breeds, moves during the winter months around the region, seeking to feed his animals. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A sympathiser (R) of an employee (not pictured) of the Workers Housing Organisation who threatened to jump from the office because her wage had been cut and she and her husband were threatened with layoffs, is treated by a police officer (L) in Athens February 15, 2012. Workers Housing Organisation is a state owned company that is on the list of state entities that may be shut down to cut costs under the terms of the new 130-billion-euro ($170 billion) bailout agreement with the European Union and International Monetary Fund. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
An inmate reacts while standing next to another inmate and a police officer outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. A massive fire swept through an overcrowded prison in Honduras and killed more than 350 inmates, including many trapped inside their cells, officials said on Wednesday. The attorney general's office said 357 people died in the blaze that began late on Tuesday night at the prison in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa. Radio reports said the dead and missing totalled 402 people - almost half the prison's inmates. REUTERS/Stringer
A newly married couple walks past a taco stand with the sign reading "Yummy Tacos" after a mass wedding in Ciudad Juarez February 14, 2012. The mass wedding ceremony was held for 3,121 couples on Valentine's day. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An employee of the Workers Housing Organisation threatens to jump from the office where she worked because her wage has been cut and she and her husband were threatened with layoffs, in Athens February 15, 2012. Workers Housing Organisation is a state owned company that is on the list of state entities that may be shut down to cut costs under the terms of the new 130-billion-euro ($170 billion) bailout agreement with the European Union and International Monetary Fund. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is shown the Ampulla and Coronation Spoon used at her coronation in 1953, by the Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (L), as Prince Philip (3rd L) and other guests watch during a multi-faith reception to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at Lambeth Palace in London February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/pool
Ottawa Senators Zack Smith (R) and Florida Panthers Matt Bradley (L) fight during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Florida February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) talks to a girl as he visits the Federal Scientific Clinical Center of Pediatric Hematology, Immunology and Oncology in Moscow February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool
A demonstrator sits on the snow next to police officers during a protest of several hundred people against the Stuttgart 21 project in a park near the train station in Stuttgart February 15, 2012. Several trees are due to be felled in the coming days for the construction of the controversial Stuttgart 21 railway project. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
A Filipino fan writes a message on a tribute wall for late American singer-actress Whitney Houston that is displayed inside a mall in Manila February 15, 2012. Houston was found underwater in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel on Saturday, according to police who have declined to speculate on the cause of her death at age 48. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A model looks at her mobile phone during preparations before the Emerson Fall/Winter 2012 collection show at New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy adjusts his tie prior to formally declaring his candidacy for a second term during the prime time news programme at the studios of TF1 French Television in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Australian war veteran Roy Cornford (R) sheds tears during an Australian Memorial Service at the Kranji Commonwealth War Memorial Cemetery in Singapore February 15, 2012. The dawn service was held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the fall of Singapore during World War II. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A worker climbs a ladder next to a mannequin during the China International Wedding Expo in Shanghai February 15, 2012. The expo will allow exhibitors to highlight their products, high-level equipment and the world's wedding photography trends, plus the exchange and trade between the domestic and overseas wedding industries. REUTERS/Aly Song
Patricia Tapia (C) embraces a woman after learning that her eviction has been suspended until March 28, in Madrid February 15, 2012. Tapia, an immigrant from Ecuador, says she became unemployed in November 2010 and could not make her mortgage payments and was served an eviction notice in January 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Belarussian women sell food and clothes on a cold day in Minsk February 15, 2012. Belarus, which signalled this month it had overcome its worst financial crisis in a decade, may be at risk of triggering another if populist policies again take precedence over economics in the run-up to a parliamentary poll. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Tunisia's Foreign Affairs Minister Rafik Abdessalem (L) and his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Portas attend a news conference at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante