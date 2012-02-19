Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>People help to evacuate a man affected by smoke from a fire which broke out at Comayaguela market in Tegucigalpa February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

<p>A woman hangs T-shirts of late singer Whitney Houston for sale during her funeral service in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Nery Gomez's daughter cries as she hugs his coffin during his funeral at the Panteon cemetery in Comayagua, north of Tegucigalpa February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

<p>A student hangs a quilt to dry at the balcony of her university dormitory on a sunny day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Competitors race in the women's 800 metres during the Sydney Track Classic February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>A boy with a painted face holds a mirror with other boys reflected in it during preparations before a parade as part of the Barranquilla Carnival in Barranquilla February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento </p>

<p>A German riot police officer sprays pepper spray at a Left-wing protestor during a demonstration in Dresden February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Sosnowski </p>

<p>Pall-bearers carry the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston to a hearse following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Team Sky cyclist Matthew Crampton (R) crashes in the Men's Keirin Second Round Race in the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

<p>A member of from the Diablada Urus group, dressed as an angel, during the Carnival parade in Oruro, some 200 km (124 miles) south of La Paz, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A man stands in front of an Apple logo in downtown Shanghai February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>BVB Dortmund's Kevin Grosskreutz (L) scores past Thomas Kraft of Hertha Berlin during their first division Bundesliga soccer match in Berlin February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

<p>Couples participate in a kissing contest in Hefei, Anhui province February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Wild horses run next to a worker as they are gathered in the West Desert of Utah, outside Tooele, February 18, 2012. Over the course of 12 days, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will employ contractors to gather approximately 470 wild horses in the West Desert in a bid to control their numbers. The horses will be captured, the females will receive contraceptive treatment and most will be released back into the wilderness. Some will also be put up for adoption by the BLM. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)</p>

<p>A firefighter walks through smoke after a fire broke out at Comayaguela market in Tegucigalpa, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

<p>NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers David Ragan, in his number 34 car, Michael Waltrip, in his number 55 car, and Paul Menard, in his number 27 car, collide as they come out of turn 2 during the Budweiser Shootout Daytona at International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

<p>Nine-year-old Rahul gets his make-up done to look like a demon before the start of a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

<p>Ukrainian WBC heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko (L) lands a punch on British challenger Dereck Chisora during their title bout in Munich February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Bobby Brown (L) waits outside entrance to the funeral service of ex-wife pop singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Lotte Smiseth Sejersted of Norway crashes upside into the soft snow during the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

<p>Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (R) claps in celebration of the Lakers making a three-point shot with California Governor Jerry Brown and Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping (L) as they watch the Phoenix Suns and Lakers NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo </p>

<p>A reveller performs with his child in the annual block party known as the "Ceu na Terra", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Miami Heats LeBron James dunks during the first quarter of the Heats NBA basketball game against his former team the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk </p>

<p>Clay Taylor of Beaufort, South Carolina gets tossed off his bull during the 128th Silver Spurs Rodeo held at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli </p>

