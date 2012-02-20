A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival which falls on February 20. This is one of the biggest Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva and is celebrated by devotees all over the world, with holy men smoking marijuana and some smearing their bodies with ashes and praying. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar