A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez...more
An ethnic Pa-O woman smiles after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of War Taw, in the mountains of Shan State, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Revellers participate in a flour fight during "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) and members of media look at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A reveller from the Vila Isabel samba school parades on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school takes part in the parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot policemen try to arrest a protester during a rally supporting the locals of the Aysen region in Santiago, Chile, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. /Tomas Bravo
A giant sign that reads SOS is seen in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary near the ArcelorMittal blast furnace in Hayange, Eastern France, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with tika on his forehead is seen at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An anti-government protester stands behind a traffic light as he is sprayed with water in the village of Jidhafs, west of Manama, Bahrain, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An investor sleeps on chairs next to computers showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier comes out from his position near their base in Tabda village, 80 km from the Kenya-Somalia border, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A relative of an inmate waits for news next to a fence as a police officer stands guard inside a state prison in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Revellers with their bodies painted green prepare before a flour fight during "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, Spain, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Greek Presidential guards perform a change of shift at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
School girls wait backstage before a performance of Indian classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of the southern Indian state of Kerala, India, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Audrey Labeau of France dives during the Women's 10m platform preliminary round at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Riot policemen arrest a protester during a rally in support of people from the Aysen region in Santiago, Chile, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Christopher Mears (L) and Nicholas Robinson Baker (R) of Britain dive during the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard preliminary round at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville more
Sadaf Rahimi lifts weights during a training session inside a boxing club in Kabul, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man carries a poster of Yemen's Vice President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi during an election rally in Sanaa, Yemen, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Supporters of religious and political parties stand on a traffic signal pole while taking part with hundred others in an anti-U.S. rally organized by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council (Defense of Pakistan Council) in Islamabad, February 20, 2012....more
A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
