Wednesday, February 22, 2012

A defected soldier, supporting anti-regime protesters, stands guard as women queue at a polling station during presidential elections in Al Hasaba neighborhood in Sanaa, Yemen, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A defected soldier, supporting anti-regime protesters, stands guard as women queue at a polling station during presidential elections in Al Hasaba neighborhood in Sanaa, Yemen, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A reveller lies on the sidewalk during Jouvert celebrations, a revellery of mas, music, mud and paint which marks the start of the two-day Trinidad Carnival street parade, in the capital city Port of Spain February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

A reveller lies on the sidewalk during Jouvert celebrations, a revellery of mas, music, mud and paint which marks the start of the two-day Trinidad Carnival street parade, in the capital city Port of Spain February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Wednesday, February 22, 2012

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she leaves after her visit to the Rose Hill Primary School in Oxford, southern England February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she leaves after her visit to the Rose Hill Primary School in Oxford, southern England February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographs, which were washed away by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, are hung to dry after cleaning in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographs, which were washed away by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, are hung to dry after cleaning in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Senegalese music star and political activist Youssou N'dour attends an opposition protest in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Senegalese music star and political activist Youssou N'dour attends an opposition protest in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A Russian police officer walks past a cordon of activists from the opposition movement "Another Russia", who threw a smoke bomb during a protest outside the central election commission headquarters in Moscow February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

A Russian police officer walks past a cordon of activists from the opposition movement "Another Russia", who threw a smoke bomb during a protest outside the central election commission headquarters in Moscow February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

A donkey has its coat trimmed along a roadside in Lahore, Pakistan, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A donkey has its coat trimmed along a roadside in Lahore, Pakistan, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Ethnic Tibetan women pray around the Labrang Monastery ahead of the Tibetan New Year which starts on Wednesday in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ethnic Tibetan women pray around the Labrang Monastery ahead of the Tibetan New Year which starts on Wednesday in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman begs as shoppers walk by in central Athens February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A woman begs as shoppers walk by in central Athens February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Belarussian opposition activist Sergei Kovalenko stands in a guarded cage during a hearing in a court in the city of Vitebsk, northeast of Minsk, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Belarussian opposition activist Sergei Kovalenko stands in a guarded cage during a hearing in a court in the city of Vitebsk, northeast of Minsk, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Christian pilgrim from Latin America is baptized in the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, Israel, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Christian pilgrim from Latin America is baptized in the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, Israel, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Young members of The North Side Skull and Bone Gang rest at a church doorway on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Young members of The North Side Skull and Bone Gang rest at a church doorway on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Louisiana February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Rihanna arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Rihanna arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

The Gilles of Binche parade during the carnival event in Binche February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The Gilles of Binche parade during the carnival event in Binche February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Nepalese Army personnel douse a fire that engulfed a house belonging to resident Tulshi Maiya Joshi at the residential area of Balkumari, Ashon in Kathmandu February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Nepalese Army personnel douse a fire that engulfed a house belonging to resident Tulshi Maiya Joshi at the residential area of Balkumari, Ashon in Kathmandu February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A boy wearing a uniform similar to usually worn by Venezuela's President Hugo Chavas, and two girls, play during a carnival parade in Caracas February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy wearing a uniform similar to usually worn by Venezuela's President Hugo Chavas, and two girls, play during a carnival parade in Caracas February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Napoli's Ezequiel Lavezzi (C) celebrates with teammate Edinson Cavani (L) after scoring against Chelsea during their Champions League last 16 first leg soccer match at the San Paolo stadium in Naples February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Napoli's Ezequiel Lavezzi (C) celebrates with teammate Edinson Cavani (L) after scoring against Chelsea during their Champions League last 16 first leg soccer match at the San Paolo stadium in Naples February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Koshi Kikuta, a sake-brewer of Kakuboshi Co, a sake-maker since 1902, mixes malted rice during a new sake-brewing process in Kesennuma, which was affected by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Miyagi prefecture February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Koshi Kikuta, a sake-brewer of Kakuboshi Co, a sake-maker since 1902, mixes malted rice during a new sake-brewing process in Kesennuma, which was affected by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Miyagi prefecture February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Performers pause before a religious ceremony, known as "Da Gui" or beating ghost, to celebrate the upcoming Tibetan New Year which starts on February 22 at Yonghegong Lama Temple February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Performers pause before a religious ceremony, known as "Da Gui" or beating ghost, to celebrate the upcoming Tibetan New Year which starts on February 22 at Yonghegong Lama Temple February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man walks past tyres set on fire by followers of a southern separatist group, calling for a boycott to Yemen's presidential elections, to block a road in the southern port city of Aden, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man walks past tyres set on fire by followers of a southern separatist group, calling for a boycott to Yemen's presidential elections, to block a road in the southern port city of Aden, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Chen Ruolin of China dives in the semi-final of the women's 10m Platform competition at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Chen Ruolin of China dives in the semi-final of the women's 10m Platform competition at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Palestinian protesters run away from a foul smelling water cannon fired by Israeli troops during clashes outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters run away from a foul smelling water cannon fired by Israeli troops during clashes outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

