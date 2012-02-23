Editor's choice
Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Campaign posters for Senegal's incumbent President Abdoulaye Wade are seen at a campaign rally in Guediawaye, a suburb of the capital Dakar, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A plane flies in the polluted air above the airport fences in Beijing, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders
Statues of Buddhist monks are lined near a temple in Payathonzu, near the Burmese border with Thailand, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A HIV-positive woman receives medicine through an intravenous drip at Medecins Sans Frontieres-Holland (AZG)'s clinic in Yangon, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Women dance near the window in a night club during Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
South Africa's Justin Ontong (L) loses his bat and is caught out LBW while New Zealand's Brendon McCullum celebrates, during their Twenty20 international cricket match in Auckland, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendon O'Hagan
A family member of an inmate pushes a fence guarded by police at the entrance of the prison of Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Traditional tribeswomen perform during a tourist campaign event organised by Sudan's Ministry of Tourism in Khartoum, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Water drips over the mural dedicated to the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, on the side of the Slasko-Dabrowski Bridge, near the old town of Warsaw, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Toronto Raptors' Jerryd Bayless goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Brandon Knight during the first half of their game in Toronto, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Senegal's incumbent President Abdoulaye Wade attends an election campaign rally in the capital Dakar, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
FC Basel's (FCB) Marco Streller fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Holger Badstuber during their Champions League last 16 first leg soccer match in Basel, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Journalist Marie Colvin (2nd L) poses for a photograph with Libyan rebels in Misrata in this June 4, 2011 file photograph. Two Western journalists were killed in the besieged Syrian city of Homs on February 22, 2012 when shells hit the house they were staying in. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood's hair is ruffled by retail billionaire Philip Green, whose Arcadia Group owns the Topshop clothing chain, before the presentation of the Topman Design 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Geronimo Miguel Andres Martinez (6th L), warden of the Apodaca prison, stands with other prison guards while being presented to the media in Monterrey, February 22, 2012. The words on red tape reads "Government of the State of Nuevo Leon." REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Carnival revellers dressed up as mourners carry a mock sardine inside a small coffin as they mourn during the "The Burial of the Sardine" funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A girl from Myanmar's Mon state smiles as she sells incense sticks to tourists in the Thai village of Sangkhlaburi, near the Burmese border, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Australian Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd, who resigned unexpectedly, waves as he departs his hotel in Washington, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing on her probation in Los Angeles, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Boys recite verses from the Koran at Madrassa Arabia Taleem-ul-Quran, a religious seminary, in Lahore on February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A sheep passes Senegalese troops standing in formation for the arrival of African Union?United Nations mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Force Commander Lieutenant General Patrick Nyamvumba of Rwanda at the Umm Baru team site February 22, 2012. REUTERS/UNAMID/Albert Gonzalez Farran/Handout
