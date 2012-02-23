Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
1 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Campaign posters for Senegal's incumbent President Abdoulaye Wade are seen at a campaign rally in Guediawaye, a suburb of the capital Dakar, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Campaign posters for Senegal's incumbent President Abdoulaye Wade are seen at a campaign rally in Guediawaye, a suburb of the capital Dakar, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A plane flies in the polluted air above the airport fences in Beijing, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A plane flies in the polluted air above the airport fences in Beijing, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
4 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

Close
5 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Statues of Buddhist monks are lined near a temple in Payathonzu, near the Burmese border with Thailand, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Statues of Buddhist monks are lined near a temple in Payathonzu, near the Burmese border with Thailand, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
6 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A HIV-positive woman receives medicine through an intravenous drip at Medecins Sans Frontieres-Holland (AZG)'s clinic in Yangon, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A HIV-positive woman receives medicine through an intravenous drip at Medecins Sans Frontieres-Holland (AZG)'s clinic in Yangon, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
7 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Women dance near the window in a night club during Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Women dance near the window in a night club during Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
8 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

South Africa's Justin Ontong (L) loses his bat and is caught out LBW while New Zealand's Brendon McCullum celebrates, during their Twenty20 international cricket match in Auckland, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendon O'Hagan

Thursday, February 23, 2012

South Africa's Justin Ontong (L) loses his bat and is caught out LBW while New Zealand's Brendon McCullum celebrates, during their Twenty20 international cricket match in Auckland, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendon O'Hagan

Close
9 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A family member of an inmate pushes a fence guarded by police at the entrance of the prison of Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A family member of an inmate pushes a fence guarded by police at the entrance of the prison of Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
10 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Traditional tribeswomen perform during a tourist campaign event organised by Sudan's Ministry of Tourism in Khartoum, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Traditional tribeswomen perform during a tourist campaign event organised by Sudan's Ministry of Tourism in Khartoum, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
11 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Water drips over the mural dedicated to the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, on the side of the Slasko-Dabrowski Bridge, near the old town of Warsaw, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Water drips over the mural dedicated to the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, on the side of the Slasko-Dabrowski Bridge, near the old town of Warsaw, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Close
12 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Toronto Raptors' Jerryd Bayless goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Brandon Knight during the first half of their game in Toronto, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Toronto Raptors' Jerryd Bayless goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Brandon Knight during the first half of their game in Toronto, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
13 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Senegal's incumbent President Abdoulaye Wade attends an election campaign rally in the capital Dakar, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Senegal's incumbent President Abdoulaye Wade attends an election campaign rally in the capital Dakar, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
14 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

FC Basel's (FCB) Marco Streller fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Holger Badstuber during their Champions League last 16 first leg soccer match in Basel, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, February 23, 2012

FC Basel's (FCB) Marco Streller fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Holger Badstuber during their Champions League last 16 first leg soccer match in Basel, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
15 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Journalist Marie Colvin (2nd L) poses for a photograph with Libyan rebels in Misrata in this June 4, 2011 file photograph. Two Western journalists were killed in the besieged Syrian city of Homs on February 22, 2012 when shells hit the house they were staying in. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Journalist Marie Colvin (2nd L) poses for a photograph with Libyan rebels in Misrata in this June 4, 2011 file photograph. Two Western journalists were killed in the besieged Syrian city of Homs on February 22, 2012 when shells hit the house they were staying in. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
16 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood's hair is ruffled by retail billionaire Philip Green, whose Arcadia Group owns the Topshop clothing chain, before the presentation of the Topman Design 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood's hair is ruffled by retail billionaire Philip Green, whose Arcadia Group owns the Topshop clothing chain, before the presentation of the Topman Design 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
17 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Geronimo Miguel Andres Martinez (6th L), warden of the Apodaca prison, stands with other prison guards while being presented to the media in Monterrey, February 22, 2012. The words on red tape reads "Government of the State of Nuevo Leon." REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Geronimo Miguel Andres Martinez (6th L), warden of the Apodaca prison, stands with other prison guards while being presented to the media in Monterrey, February 22, 2012. The words on red tape reads "Government of the State of Nuevo Leon." REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
18 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Carnival revellers dressed up as mourners carry a mock sardine inside a small coffin as they mourn during the "The Burial of the Sardine" funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Carnival revellers dressed up as mourners carry a mock sardine inside a small coffin as they mourn during the "The Burial of the Sardine" funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
19 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A girl from Myanmar's Mon state smiles as she sells incense sticks to tourists in the Thai village of Sangkhlaburi, near the Burmese border, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A girl from Myanmar's Mon state smiles as she sells incense sticks to tourists in the Thai village of Sangkhlaburi, near the Burmese border, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
20 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Australian Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd, who resigned unexpectedly, waves as he departs his hotel in Washington, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Australian Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd, who resigned unexpectedly, waves as he departs his hotel in Washington, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
21 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing on her probation in Los Angeles, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Actress Lindsay Lohan leaves court after a progress report hearing on her probation in Los Angeles, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
22 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

Boys recite verses from the Koran at Madrassa Arabia Taleem-ul-Quran, a religious seminary, in Lahore on February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Boys recite verses from the Koran at Madrassa Arabia Taleem-ul-Quran, a religious seminary, in Lahore on February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
23 / 24
Thursday, February 23, 2012

A sheep passes Senegalese troops standing in formation for the arrival of African Union?United Nations mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Force Commander Lieutenant General Patrick Nyamvumba of Rwanda at the Umm Baru team site February 22, 2012. REUTERS/UNAMID/Albert Gonzalez Farran/Handout

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A sheep passes Senegalese troops standing in formation for the arrival of African Union?United Nations mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Force Commander Lieutenant General Patrick Nyamvumba of Rwanda at the Umm Baru team site February 22, 2012. REUTERS/UNAMID/Albert Gonzalez Farran/Handout

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Best of the Oscars

All Collections

Best of the Oscars

2:30pm GMT

Escape from Islamic State

All Collections

Escape from Islamic State

2:20pm GMT

Major best picture mix-up at Oscars

All Collections

Major best picture mix-up at Oscars

1:35pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:15pm GMT

Oscars red carpet

All Collections

Oscars red carpet

4:55am GMT

The White Helmets of Syria

All Collections

The White Helmets of Syria

4:25am GMT

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Sunday, February 26, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 25, 2017

View More Slideshows »