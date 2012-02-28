Workers are seen on the tracks in front of VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington, February 27, 2012. A passenger train derailed near Burlington in southern Ontario on Sunday, killing at least three people, according to the train operator VIA Rail. "There were 75 passengers on board the train at the time of the accident. There are reports of several injuries to passengers and three fatalities," VIA Rail said in a statement. The six-carriage train, which was travelling from Niagara Falls, Ontario, to Toronto, derailed at 1530 EST (2030 GMT) on Sunday. REUTERS/Mark Blinch