Editor's Choice
Du Jianguo, a protester claiming to be an independent economist and demonstrating against the World Bank's "China 2030 Report", is removed by a security guard during a news conference by World Bank's President Robert Zoellick at its Beijing office February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Du Jianguo, a protester claiming to be an independent economist and demonstrating against the World Bank's "China 2030 Report", is removed by a security guard during a news conference by World Bank's President Robert Zoellick at its Beijing office February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers are seen on the tracks in front of VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington, February 27, 2012. A passenger train derailed near Burlington in southern Ontario on Sunday, killing at least three people, according to the train operator VIA Rail. "There were 75 passengers on board the train at the time of the accident. There are reports of several injuries to passengers and three fatalities," VIA Rail said in a...more
Workers are seen on the tracks in front of VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington, February 27, 2012. A passenger train derailed near Burlington in southern Ontario on Sunday, killing at least three people, according to the train operator VIA Rail. "There were 75 passengers on board the train at the time of the accident. There are reports of several injuries to passengers and three fatalities," VIA Rail said in a statement. The six-carriage train, which was travelling from Niagara Falls, Ontario, to Toronto, derailed at 1530 EST (2030 GMT) on Sunday. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) prepares to fire a homemade mortar in San Benito town February 27, 2012. Dozens of former soldiers blocked the Pan-American highway to demand that the government of Daniel Ortega provide them with social benefits as veterans of wars. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) prepares to fire a homemade mortar in San Benito town February 27, 2012. Dozens of former soldiers blocked the Pan-American highway to demand that the government of Daniel Ortega provide them with social benefits as veterans of wars. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man reads newspapers after the first unconfirmed results from Senegal's controversial presidential election indicate a tight race between incumbent Abdoulaye Wade and former Prime Minister Macky Sall at a newsstand in central Dakar February 27, 2012. The election follows weeks of violent street protests against the 85-year-old Wade's bid for a third term in office despite a two-term limit, and warnings that Senegal's reputation...more
A man reads newspapers after the first unconfirmed results from Senegal's controversial presidential election indicate a tight race between incumbent Abdoulaye Wade and former Prime Minister Macky Sall at a newsstand in central Dakar February 27, 2012. The election follows weeks of violent street protests against the 85-year-old Wade's bid for a third term in office despite a two-term limit, and warnings that Senegal's reputation as an established democracy hangs in the balance. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Meryl Streep, Best Actress winner for "The Iron Lady," and French actor Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for "The Artist," pose backstage at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meryl Streep, Best Actress winner for "The Iron Lady," and French actor Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for "The Artist," pose backstage at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Survivors look at the pictures of the Godhra riots victims at a photo-exhibition held to commemorate its 10th anniversary in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. The riots were some of the country's worst religious riots since independence, killing some 2,500 people, mainly Muslims. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Survivors look at the pictures of the Godhra riots victims at a photo-exhibition held to commemorate its 10th anniversary in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. The riots were some of the country's worst religious riots since independence, killing some 2,500 people, mainly Muslims. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Former supermodel Naomi Campbell presents a creation from Roberto Cavalli's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Former supermodel Naomi Campbell presents a creation from Roberto Cavalli's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A Catholic nun and convent students collect stones to build a wall around their convent in Myitsone, in Myanmar's northern Kachin state, February 26, 2012. Myitsone is the site of the confluence of two rivers that form the Irrawaddy River, Myanmar's lifeblood waterway. In September, President Thein Sein suspended a highly controversial hydropower project that would have flooded the area, including the convent. Picture taken...more
A Catholic nun and convent students collect stones to build a wall around their convent in Myitsone, in Myanmar's northern Kachin state, February 26, 2012. Myitsone is the site of the confluence of two rivers that form the Irrawaddy River, Myanmar's lifeblood waterway. In September, President Thein Sein suspended a highly controversial hydropower project that would have flooded the area, including the convent. Picture taken February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Riot police remove a protester from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. Bailiffs, backed by riot police, evicted British anti-capitalism activists from a protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London in the early hours of Tuesday morning. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Riot police remove a protester from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. Bailiffs, backed by riot police, evicted British anti-capitalism activists from a protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London in the early hours of Tuesday morning. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A person attaches a sign with a name of a victim killed in the fire outside the casino in Monterrey February 26, 2012. Family members and friends gathered outside the casino to commemorate the August 26, 2011 attack where armed men torched the casino in northern Mexico, killing at least 52 people. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A person attaches a sign with a name of a victim killed in the fire outside the casino in Monterrey February 26, 2012. Family members and friends gathered outside the casino to commemorate the August 26, 2011 attack where armed men torched the casino in northern Mexico, killing at least 52 people. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Actress Angelina Jolie poses at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Angelina Jolie poses at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A survivor stands inside his house that was burnt and damaged in the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. The riots were some of the country's worst religious riots since independence, killing some 2,500 people, mainly Muslims. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A survivor stands inside his house that was burnt and damaged in the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. The riots were some of the country's worst religious riots since independence, killing some 2,500 people, mainly Muslims. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj is shown courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj is shown courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, arrives to take part in the programme "Paroles de Candidats" ("Words of the Candidates") on private TF1 television in their studios in Saint-Denis, near Paris, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool
Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, arrives to take part in the programme "Paroles de Candidats" ("Words of the Candidates") on private TF1 television in their studios in Saint-Denis, near Paris, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool
Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade speaks to journalists at a news conference in Dakar, February 27, 2012. Wade was locked in a tight race with his main rival, Macky Sall, on Monday as unofficial vote tallies pointed to a possible run-off between the two for the leadership of one of West Africa's most stable countries. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade speaks to journalists at a news conference in Dakar, February 27, 2012. Wade was locked in a tight race with his main rival, Macky Sall, on Monday as unofficial vote tallies pointed to a possible run-off between the two for the leadership of one of West Africa's most stable countries. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Boys play baseball on a street in Havana February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Boys play baseball on a street in Havana February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a document containing leaked information at a news conference in London, February 27, 2012. The anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks began publishing on Monday more than five million emails from a U.S.-based global security analysis company that has been likened to a shadow CIA. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a document containing leaked information at a news conference in London, February 27, 2012. The anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks began publishing on Monday more than five million emails from a U.S.-based global security analysis company that has been likened to a shadow CIA. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Flames erupt from a jet dryer after it was hit by Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Flames erupt from a jet dryer after it was hit by Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Defendant Martin N., (C) accused of killing three children and of several cases of child sexual abuse, covers his face as his lawyers Ralph Wichmann (L) and Christian Esche (R) stand before the sentencing in the district court of Stade, February 27, 2012. Martin N. on Monday was sentenced with lifelong imprisonment. REUTERS/David Hecker/Pool
Defendant Martin N., (C) accused of killing three children and of several cases of child sexual abuse, covers his face as his lawyers Ralph Wichmann (L) and Christian Esche (R) stand before the sentencing in the district court of Stade, February 27, 2012. Martin N. on Monday was sentenced with lifelong imprisonment. REUTERS/David Hecker/Pool
Ukraine's former interior minister Yuri Lutsenko looks out from the defendant's cage during a court session in Kiev February 27, 2012. Lutsenko, a close ally of jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, was sentenced to fours year in jail on Monday for embezzlement and abuse of office. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukraine's former interior minister Yuri Lutsenko looks out from the defendant's cage during a court session in Kiev February 27, 2012. Lutsenko, a close ally of jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, was sentenced to fours year in jail on Monday for embezzlement and abuse of office. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Revellers celebrate Clean Monday by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 200km (125 miles) northwest of Athens February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
Revellers celebrate Clean Monday by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 200km (125 miles) northwest of Athens February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
Potac, a 3-years old male bear, looks out from his four square meters cage in Luhansk, about 800 km (490 miles) from Kiev, February 27, 2012. Potac was kept by his owner, the head of a Luhansk regional children's public organisation to train hunting dogs. The Vier Pfoten (Four Paws) animal welfare organisation, together with authorities, confiscated the bear so it can be transferred to the Synevyr National Nature Park. In 2011, the...more
Potac, a 3-years old male bear, looks out from his four square meters cage in Luhansk, about 800 km (490 miles) from Kiev, February 27, 2012. Potac was kept by his owner, the head of a Luhansk regional children's public organisation to train hunting dogs. The Vier Pfoten (Four Paws) animal welfare organisation, together with authorities, confiscated the bear so it can be transferred to the Synevyr National Nature Park. In 2011, the Ukrainian Minister Of Ecology And Natural Resources Zlochevsky Mykola announced a ban on the poor private captivity of brown bears. REUTERS/Mihai Vasile/Vier Pfoten/Handout
An official removes a mask placed on a statue of Britain's Queen Anne at the 'Occupy' camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An official removes a mask placed on a statue of Britain's Queen Anne at the 'Occupy' camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Children play with soap bubbles near police tape at a crime scene in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey February 26, 2012. Five suspected drug dealers were executed on Sunday morning by gunmen inside a house, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Children play with soap bubbles near police tape at a crime scene in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey February 26, 2012. Five suspected drug dealers were executed on Sunday morning by gunmen inside a house, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril