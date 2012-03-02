Editor's Choice
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Sudanese children wait at a train station in Khartoum March 1, 2012, to be transported to Wau in South Sudan. The United Nations and Sudanese government, as part of an agreement, have been organizing trips to transport South Sudanese nationals...more
South Sudanese children wait at a train station in Khartoum March 1, 2012, to be transported to Wau in South Sudan. The United Nations and Sudanese government, as part of an agreement, have been organizing trips to transport South Sudanese nationals to South Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man stands on Hollywood Boulevard as the sun rises near the site of the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 23, 2012. When host Billy Crystal's joked during the Oscar's ceremony, "Nothing can take the sting out of the world's...more
A man stands on Hollywood Boulevard as the sun rises near the site of the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 23, 2012. When host Billy Crystal's joked during the Oscar's ceremony, "Nothing can take the sting out of the world's economic problems like watching millionaires present each other with golden statues, " he aptly described the enormous gulf between the glamour of the Academy Awards and the lives of some Hollywood residents where the median annual household income is $33,694, according to the L.A. Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police officers stand guard at the scene where a bomb explosion took place in central Istanbul March 1, 2012. A remote control bomb injured 10 police officers on Thursday as their vehicle passed close to the Istanbul headquarters of Turkey's ruling...more
Police officers stand guard at the scene where a bomb explosion took place in central Istanbul March 1, 2012. A remote control bomb injured 10 police officers on Thursday as their vehicle passed close to the Istanbul headquarters of Turkey's ruling AK Party, Turkish police said. Istanbul police chief Huseyin Capkin said the device was placed on a motorcycle and set off by remote control as a police vehicle drove past, near the AK Party building and the offices of a conservative business association. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A woman looks on outside her house next to the word "Beautiful" in an alley (viela), in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo February 29, 2012. Six alleys in the favela are painted by Spanish artist group Boa Mistura as part of their "Light on the...more
A woman looks on outside her house next to the word "Beautiful" in an alley (viela), in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo February 29, 2012. Six alleys in the favela are painted by Spanish artist group Boa Mistura as part of their "Light on the Alleys" project, which aims to modify rundown communities by using art as a tool for change in their daily lives. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A passenger (C) looks for his bags after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. The crippled Costa cruise line with more than 1,000 people on board arrived at the capital of Seychelles on...more
A passenger (C) looks for his bags after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. The crippled Costa cruise line with more than 1,000 people on board arrived at the capital of Seychelles on Thursday after three days at sea without power. A French tuna fishing boat towed the stricken Costa Allegra towards the port in Victoria, where a line of ambulances, a Red Cross medical team and a fleet of small buses awaited the arrival of the liner. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Mill workers scuffle with the police during a protest march against the National Textile Corporation (NTC) in Mumbai, March 1, 2012. Hundreds of mill workers participated in the march, demanding that the land held by NTC be handed over to authorities...more
Mill workers scuffle with the police during a protest march against the National Textile Corporation (NTC) in Mumbai, March 1, 2012. Hundreds of mill workers participated in the march, demanding that the land held by NTC be handed over to authorities for constructing affordable housing projects for mill workers instead of being given to joint ventures with private sector companies for development, according to the organizers in news release. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A North Korean soldier looks into an entrance of a military base on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, March 1, 2012. North Korea's inexperienced young leader has taken his...more
A North Korean soldier looks into an entrance of a military base on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, March 1, 2012. North Korea's inexperienced young leader has taken his first big step on the international stage by doing a deal with the United States little more than two months after the death of his father in a move that will help establish his credibility. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L-R) look at their hampers after being presented with gifts at the Fortnum and Mason food store in London March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Leon Neal/POOL
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L-R) look at their hampers after being presented with gifts at the Fortnum and Mason food store in London March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Leon Neal/POOL
Dancers perform during the press presentation of the new revue named 'Feu' (Fire) directed by designer Christian Louboutin at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Dancers perform during the press presentation of the new revue named 'Feu' (Fire) directed by designer Christian Louboutin at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Former Haitian soldiers and volunteers from the Armed Forces of Haiti (FAD'H) train in La Mantin, an area outside of Port-au-Prince February 24, 2012. This irregular camp and others that have sprung up in different parts of the country are the latest...more
Former Haitian soldiers and volunteers from the Armed Forces of Haiti (FAD'H) train in La Mantin, an area outside of Port-au-Prince February 24, 2012. This irregular camp and others that have sprung up in different parts of the country are the latest manifestation of a troubling push to revive Haiti's army, which was dissolved in disgrace in the mid 1990's after decades of human rights abuses and a bloody military coup. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Guatemalan soldiers wait during a ceremony at the Air Force Base of Guatemala City for ten soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in north Guatemala's Peten region, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan soldiers wait during a ceremony at the Air Force Base of Guatemala City for ten soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in north Guatemala's Peten region, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A model presents a creation by Belgian designers Ann and Filip Vandevorst for AF Vandevorst as part of their Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Belgian designers Ann and Filip Vandevorst for AF Vandevorst as part of their Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of the In and Out club, one of London's oldest private members clubs, share a joke as they prepare to march around St James's Square to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the club, in London, March 1 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Members of the In and Out club, one of London's oldest private members clubs, share a joke as they prepare to march around St James's Square to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the club, in London, March 1 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during the signing ceremony of the National Commitment to Improvement of Working Conditions in the Construction Industry at the planalto palace in Brasilia March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during the signing ceremony of the National Commitment to Improvement of Working Conditions in the Construction Industry at the planalto palace in Brasilia March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Iranian women walk past electoral posters in northern Tehran March 1, 2012. Friday's election will be the first test of the clerical establishment's popularity since the presidential vote in 2009 that critics say was rigged to ensure President...more
Iranian women walk past electoral posters in northern Tehran March 1, 2012. Friday's election will be the first test of the clerical establishment's popularity since the presidential vote in 2009 that critics say was rigged to ensure President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's re-election. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Students and parents gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. Three students were killed and two others...more
Students and parents gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. Three students were killed and two others wounded by suspect TJ Lane in Monday's shooting rampage at the Ohio high school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children of supporters for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum wait for him to speak at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Children of supporters for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum wait for him to speak at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
(L-R) Greece's Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey and France's President Nicolas Sarkozy attend a family photo session during an...more
(L-R) Greece's Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey and France's President Nicolas Sarkozy attend a family photo session during an European Union summit in Brussels March 1, 2012. EU leaders wrestled on Thursday with the balance between budget austerity and reviving lost growth at the first summit for two years in which the euro zone debt crisis did not eclipse all else. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People sit in the sunshine in central London March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People sit in the sunshine in central London March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Drivers gather in front of a truck on the outskirts of Dhaka March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Drivers gather in front of a truck on the outskirts of Dhaka March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An empty shopping cart is seen outside a closed Toy R Us store in Northfield a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An empty shopping cart is seen outside a closed Toy R Us store in Northfield a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man performs on a slackline at a park in Lima February 29, 2012. Teenagers are introducing slacklining to Lima's parks as an activity to develop concentration and balance. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man performs on a slackline at a park in Lima February 29, 2012. Teenagers are introducing slacklining to Lima's parks as an activity to develop concentration and balance. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A worker pulls cabling during the clean up at St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was destroyed by tornado damage in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday, killing at...more
A worker pulls cabling during the clean up at St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was destroyed by tornado damage in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people, including six in Illinois who were crushed when a house was lifted up and fell on them, authorities said. REUTERS/Jim Young