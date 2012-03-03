Editor's Choice
A woman casts her vote as a policeman stands guard during the parliamentary election, in the court yard of the holy shrine in Qom, 120 km (75 miles) south of Tehran March 2, 2012. REUTERS
A man shields himself from a woman playfully beating him with a bamboo stick during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Dior during Paris fashion week March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Makpal Abrazakova, 25, trains her golden eagle Akzhelke outside her home village of Aksu-Ayuly in central Kazakhstan, February 23, 2012. Makpal, who is professionally trained as a lawyer, is the only female eagle hunter in Kazakhstan. She started learning falconry from her father at the age of 13. Picture taken February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Linesman Steve Miller (L) watches as Calgary Flames right wing Jarome Iginla (12) fights Anaheim Ducks defenseman Francois Beauchemin (23) during their NHL hockey game in Anaheim, California March 2, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Visitors look at dancers perform at the Sex and Entertainment 2012 adult exhibition at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Scarlett Stoever, 23, trains at Cirque School in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California March 1, 2012. Circus professionals train at the school, which also teaches recreational circus classes to the public. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man removes snow covering his car after a heavy snowstorm in the Aley area, eastern Lebanon March 2, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Photographer Kenichi Funada takes a portrait of Tsugiko Miyajima as part of the 3.11 Portrait Project at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima, December 17, 2011. The 3.11 Portrait Project was conceived by photographer Nobuyuki Kobayashi who, with the help of hair and makeup artists and other volunteers, takes portraits of earthquake survivors in Tohoku, many of whom lost all of their family pictures in the March 11, 2011 disaster. The portraits are then sent to schoolchildren from non-disaster areas, who frame the portraits and send them back to the survivors along with personal messages of support. Picture taken December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Villagers write the names of candidates in front of ballot writing booths during an election in Wukan, in China's southern Guangdong province March 3, 2012. Residents of a southern Chinese fishing village gathered on Saturday to elect a new administrative authority that many hail as a model for greater grassroots democracy in China following an uncompromising standoff over land grabs and abuse of power. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Dogs fight during a traditional dog fighting competition in Kabul March 2, 2012. Thousands of people gather in a circle each Friday to watch large Afghan fighting dogs, known as Kuchis, attack each other in 30-second contests below the mountains on the edge of Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A flag for presidential campaign poster for Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin hangs out of windows of a dwelling house in Moscow March 2, 2012. Russians will go to the polls for their presidential election on March 4. The flag reads "For Putin. And that's all". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Children practice weightlifting at the Gajah Lampung training centre in Pringsewu district, Indonesia's Lampung province February 29, 2012. About 10 children aspiring to become weightlifters practice after school at the Gajah Lampung training centre, which belongs to Imron Rosadi, a former Indonesian national weightlifter who also trains professional athletes. Picture taken February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Left-wing activists try to break down a police fence guarding the Argentine -British Chamber of Commerce in Buenos Aires March 2, 2012. Argentine Industry Minister Debora Giorgi call on firms to stop importing UK goods in protest at Britain's position on the Falkland Islands is counter-productive and Britain has raised the issue with Buenos Aires. The minister Giorgi urged company executives to stop importing British goods further straining ties as the 30th anniversary of the Falklands war approaches. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Britain's Prince Harry attends a street party in Belmopan, Belize March 2, 2012. The Prince is on a week-long tour through Central America and the Caribbean acting as an ambassador for Britain's Queen Elizabeth as part of her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A woman holds her identification in front of her face as she rests after voting at a polling station during Iran's parliamentary election in southern Tehran March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. A woman walks on a sidewalk in central of Tehran March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A man carries a sign that says "Keep Our Jobs in Canada" as other Air Canada mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents protest in front of an Air Canada hangar at Pearson Toronto International Airport in Toronto, March 2, 2012. The The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union representing Air Canada's 8,600 mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents said last week it has told the country's biggest airline it intends to return to the bargaining table after its members rejected a tentative contract agreement with Air Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A restorer of the Mexican Center for Conservation of Fine Art works on restoring the original sketches of "Man at the Crossroads A" (L) and "Man at the Crossroads B" by Mexico's famous muralist Diego Rivera, inside the Diego Rivera-Anahuacalli museum in Mexico City March 2, 2012. The sketches "A" and "B" correspond respectively to the ends of the famous mural "Man at the Crossroads" that was commissioned by Rockefeller Center in 1932, but was destroyed months later when Rivera refused to remove the image of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A security officer keeps watch as he sits in front of a curtain inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the National People's Congress or parliament, in Beijing March 2, 2012. China's leaders face a parliament meeting next week likely to bring into focus a deepening worry that they have squandered their chance for reform because of fears of instability ahead of a leadership transition. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Employees of Arcelor Mittal face French gendarmes as they block railway tracks near their factory in Ebange near Florange, Eastern France, March 2, 2012. Steel giant ArcelorMittal will invest 17 million euros in its idled plant in Florange in northeastern France, which will restart its furnaces in the second half of 2012, French President said on Thursday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
French journalists Edith Bouvier (L) is loaded onto an ambulance on a stretcher after her arrival with a government plane at Villacoublay military airport near Paris March 2, 2012. Freelance reporter Edith Bouvier, whose femur was shattered during heavy shelling of Homs's Baba Amro district, and photographer William Daniels were brought across the border into Lebanon by Syrian rebels on Thursday, ending several days of uncertainty over their fate. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Honour guards march in step during the changing of the guards ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow March 2, 2012. Russians will go to the polls for their presidential election on March 4. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An officer places a pair of shoes on the casket of Biafran ex-warlord Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu outside St. Micheal Catholic church during his final funeral ceremony in his native village of Nnewi, southeast Nigeria, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye