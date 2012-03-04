Editor's Choice

A man daubed in coloured powder lies on the ground as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi