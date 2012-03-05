Editor's Choice

Jamal Stevens, 7, is helped by grandmother, Patricia Stevens, as he prepares to lie down on the couch at his grandparent's home in Charlotte March 4, 2012, a day after he was snatched from his bed and thrown 350 feet (107 m) onto the embankment of a nearby interstate after a tornado ripped through his family's home. Stevens suffered only minor injuries from a twister that demolished his family's two-story home near Interstate 485 on March 2, 2012 where Stevens was found by his family a few minutes after. REUTERS/Chris Keane