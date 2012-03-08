Editor's Choice

Cleaner Emilia Rodriguez, 78, stands at the doorway of her home in Havana March 6, 2012. Rodriguez, the granddaughter of Spanish immigrants, has been a state employee all her adult life. When she was 17, she started work in a clinic, doing cleaning and feeding bedridden people. For the last 30 years she has been cleaning apartment buildings, receiving a monthly salary of 250 pesos ($10). She lives next to her family in the building she has been cleaning for the past eight years. Women in Cuba will observe International Women's Day on March 8. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa