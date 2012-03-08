Editor's Choice
A worker uses the tapping process to separate nickel ore from other elements at the nickel processing plant owned by PT Vale Indonesia,Tbk in Sorowako of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province March 1, 2012. Indonesia's new mining law is aimed at generating more funds for government from the mining sector, the energy and minerals minister said on March 7, 2012. The law announced on the energy ministry website will require foreign...more
A worker uses the tapping process to separate nickel ore from other elements at the nickel processing plant owned by PT Vale Indonesia,Tbk in Sorowako of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province March 1, 2012. Indonesia's new mining law is aimed at generating more funds for government from the mining sector, the energy and minerals minister said on March 7, 2012. The law announced on the energy ministry website will require foreign firms to sell down stakes in mines by the 10th year of production and also require companies to increase domestic ownership to at least 51 percent. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
People throw coloured powder as they chant religious slogans inside a temple while celebrating the Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. The traditional event heralds the beginning of spring and will be celebrated all over India on March 8. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People throw coloured powder as they chant religious slogans inside a temple while celebrating the Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. The traditional event heralds the beginning of spring and will be celebrated all over India on March 8. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A protester is detained by riot police while protesting in Santiago March 7, 2012. Members of social organizations from Aysen are demanding fuel subsidies and special regional minimum salaries, according to local media. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A protester is detained by riot police while protesting in Santiago March 7, 2012. Members of social organizations from Aysen are demanding fuel subsidies and special regional minimum salaries, according to local media. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Residents of North Wagga board a boat on a flooded road in Wagga Wagga, about 380km (236 miles) south west of Sydney, March 7, 2012. Floods across eastern Australia forced more than 13,000 people to evacuate their homes on Tuesday after record-high summer rains drenched three states over the past week, swelling rivers and forcing dams to overflow. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Residents of North Wagga board a boat on a flooded road in Wagga Wagga, about 380km (236 miles) south west of Sydney, March 7, 2012. Floods across eastern Australia forced more than 13,000 people to evacuate their homes on Tuesday after record-high summer rains drenched three states over the past week, swelling rivers and forcing dams to overflow. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A novice monk looks at a Buddhist monk during a ceremony to pray for Tibet's exiled Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to have a long life, in the northern hill town of Dharamsala March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A novice monk looks at a Buddhist monk during a ceremony to pray for Tibet's exiled Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to have a long life, in the northern hill town of Dharamsala March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Single mother Evelyn de los Santos combs the hair of her daughters to prepare them for school in Capotillo, at a slum of some 100,000 inhabitants along Ozama River in Santo Domingo, March 7, 2012. Women in the Dominican Republic will observe International Women's Day on March 8. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Single mother Evelyn de los Santos combs the hair of her daughters to prepare them for school in Capotillo, at a slum of some 100,000 inhabitants along Ozama River in Santo Domingo, March 7, 2012. Women in the Dominican Republic will observe International Women's Day on March 8. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Three-year-old homeless boy Sarwar sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk in Mumbai March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Three-year-old homeless boy Sarwar sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk in Mumbai March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. Shareholders of Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant in northeast Japan, are suing the utility's executives for a record 5.5 trillion yen ($67.4 billion) in compensation, lawyers said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. Shareholders of Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant in northeast Japan, are suing the utility's executives for a record 5.5 trillion yen ($67.4 billion) in compensation, lawyers said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kevin Alberto, 2, holds a photograph of his mother Maricela Gonzalez, who has been missing since May 26, 2011, outside his home in Ciudad Juarez March 6, 2012. Hundreds of women and girls have been murdered in the city since 1993, many on their way to or from work at assembly-for-export factories. Despite international pressure to solve the murders, including support from writers, singers and Amnesty International, most cases...more
Kevin Alberto, 2, holds a photograph of his mother Maricela Gonzalez, who has been missing since May 26, 2011, outside his home in Ciudad Juarez March 6, 2012. Hundreds of women and girls have been murdered in the city since 1993, many on their way to or from work at assembly-for-export factories. Despite international pressure to solve the murders, including support from writers, singers and Amnesty International, most cases remain unsolved. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Britain's Prince Harry attends a ceremony at Uppark Camp in Kingston, March 7, 2012. The Prince is on a week-long tour through Central America and the Caribbean acting as an ambassador for Britain's Queen Elizabeth as part of her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince Harry attends a ceremony at Uppark Camp in Kingston, March 7, 2012. The Prince is on a week-long tour through Central America and the Caribbean acting as an ambassador for Britain's Queen Elizabeth as part of her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney hugs grandson Thomas as his wife Ann (L), daughter in law Jen (R, rear) and granddaughter Allie look on after he spoke at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney hugs grandson Thomas as his wife Ann (L), daughter in law Jen (R, rear) and granddaughter Allie look on after he spoke at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Policemen stand watch as a Catholic priest (top) holds a sit-in demonstration on the rocks of Gurumbi Beach, in Gangjeong village, in Seogwipo on Jeju Island, south of Seoul March 7, 2012. Catholic priests, residents and peace activists demonstrated on Wednesday in the village where a new naval base is being built. Construction companies, backed by the Navy and the police, began blasting coastal rocks at the site amidst...more
Policemen stand watch as a Catholic priest (top) holds a sit-in demonstration on the rocks of Gurumbi Beach, in Gangjeong village, in Seogwipo on Jeju Island, south of Seoul March 7, 2012. Catholic priests, residents and peace activists demonstrated on Wednesday in the village where a new naval base is being built. Construction companies, backed by the Navy and the police, began blasting coastal rocks at the site amidst demonstrations by protestors to preserve Gurumbi's natural rocks and to keep the peace of the island, according to local media. REUTERS/Lee Myung-ik
Supporters of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) take part in a march in the streets of Johannesburg March 7, 2012. Tens of thousands of South Africans staged a one-day national strike on Wednesday, hitting mining production, as the biggest labour group in the continent's largest economy flexed its muscles to remind the ruling ANC of its political clout. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) take part in a march in the streets of Johannesburg March 7, 2012. Tens of thousands of South Africans staged a one-day national strike on Wednesday, hitting mining production, as the biggest labour group in the continent's largest economy flexed its muscles to remind the ruling ANC of its political clout. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. The gunman was "shot by deputies after he raised his gun at them" Tulsa County Sheriff's Sgt. Shannon Clark said, according to the Tulsa World newspaper. REUTERS/John Fancher
Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. The gunman was "shot by deputies after he raised his gun at them" Tulsa County Sheriff's Sgt. Shannon Clark said, according to the Tulsa World newspaper. REUTERS/John Fancher
Syrian refugee women who fled the violence in Syria carry refreshments at their temporary home ahead of International Women's Day at the Al Hussein Palestinian refugees camp in Amman March 7, 2012. International Women's Day is observed on March 8. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Syrian refugee women who fled the violence in Syria carry refreshments at their temporary home ahead of International Women's Day at the Al Hussein Palestinian refugees camp in Amman March 7, 2012. International Women's Day is observed on March 8. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Cleaner Emilia Rodriguez, 78, stands at the doorway of her home in Havana March 6, 2012. Rodriguez, the granddaughter of Spanish immigrants, has been a state employee all her adult life. When she was 17, she started work in a clinic, doing cleaning and feeding bedridden people. For the last 30 years she has been cleaning apartment buildings, receiving a monthly salary of 250 pesos ($10). She lives next to her family in the building...more
Cleaner Emilia Rodriguez, 78, stands at the doorway of her home in Havana March 6, 2012. Rodriguez, the granddaughter of Spanish immigrants, has been a state employee all her adult life. When she was 17, she started work in a clinic, doing cleaning and feeding bedridden people. For the last 30 years she has been cleaning apartment buildings, receiving a monthly salary of 250 pesos ($10). She lives next to her family in the building she has been cleaning for the past eight years. Women in Cuba will observe International Women's Day on March 8. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Anna Polovneva of Russia (L) and Ludmila Cristea of Moldova compete at the women's 59kg Freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at the European Wrestling Championship in Belgrade March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
Anna Polovneva of Russia (L) and Ludmila Cristea of Moldova compete at the women's 59kg Freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at the European Wrestling Championship in Belgrade March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A girl looks out from behind a screen as she waits to perform during celebrations for the upcoming International Women's Day at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl looks out from behind a screen as she waits to perform during celebrations for the upcoming International Women's Day at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a service for the Order of the British Empire, at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a service for the Order of the British Empire, at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
An Afghan security guard stands next to Afghan workers waiting to clean a latrine at Forward Operating Base Connolly in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Afghan security guard stands next to Afghan workers waiting to clean a latrine at Forward Operating Base Connolly in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. actress Meryl Streep attends a news conference for her film "The Iron Lady" in Tokyo March 7, 2012. The film, for which Streep won the best actress Oscar at the 84th Academy Awards, opens in Japan from March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
U.S. actress Meryl Streep attends a news conference for her film "The Iron Lady" in Tokyo March 7, 2012. The film, for which Streep won the best actress Oscar at the 84th Academy Awards, opens in Japan from March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) and New Zealand's Foreign Minister Murray McCully speak to the media after their meeting in Yangon March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) and New Zealand's Foreign Minister Murray McCully speak to the media after their meeting in Yangon March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Wacker Innsbruck's Thomas Bergmann (L) and Red Bull Salzburg's Leonardo fight for the ball during their Austrian league soccer match in Innsbruck March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Wacker Innsbruck's Thomas Bergmann (L) and Red Bull Salzburg's Leonardo fight for the ball during their Austrian league soccer match in Innsbruck March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler