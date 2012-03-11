Editor's Choice
Wakana Kumagai, 7, visits the spot where her house, which was washed away by the March 11, 2011 tsunami, used to stand in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012, to mark the first anniversary of an earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. Kumagai's father Kazuyuki called his wife Yoshiko just after the March 11, 2011 earthquake to tell her to take the children to Omagari elementary...more
Octavia Ccahuata combs her daughter's hair in the kitchen of their house, which is part of the "Hot Clean House" ecology project in the Andean town of Langui in Cuzco March 9, 2012. The Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP) developed the "Hot Clean House" project, which uses solar power to warm houses and energy-saving technologies for cooking to counter extreme cold weather in the highlands. These technologies have been...more
Palestinians react at a hospital following an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 10, 2012. Israel killed four Gaza militants on Saturday as violence sparked by the death of a militant leader a day earlier escalated with gunmen firing more than 90 rockets at Israel, injuring four people, Israeli and Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Puerto Rico's Juan Manuel Lopez (C) punches Mexico's Orlando Salido near referee Jorge Ramirez during their WBO Featherweight (126 lbs) Championship bout at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan March 10, 2012. Salido retained his title after defeating Lopez. REUTERS/Ana Martinez
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi waves at her supporters during an election campaign at Mon State March 10, 2012.
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at Kitaizumi beach in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, some 25 km (15 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant March 10, 2012, a day before the disaster's one-year anniversary. The magnitude 9.0 earthquake on March 11 last year unleashed a tsunami that killed about 16,000 and triggered the world's worst nuclear...more
A supporter of the Kataeb party clashes with security forces during a demonstration organised by students affiliated with the Kataeb and the National Liberal Parties, in Beirut, March 10, 2012. The demonstration was against a new proposed version of a Lebanese history book. REUTERS/ Hussam Shebaro
Journalists, who covered Okuma town's mourning event for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami inside the 20 km (12 miles) no-entry zone, are being checked for radiation at J-village near Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2012, to mark the first anniversary of the disasters that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. J-village is a soccer training complex which now serves as an operation base for...more
Palestinians pray near the bodies of Islamic Jihad militants during their funeral in Gaza March 10, 2012. Israel killed two more Gaza militants on Saturday, raising the death toll in two days of violence to 12 and dozens of rockets fired from Gaza into Israel injured at least four people, Israeli and Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Slovakia's social democratic political party leader Smer Robert Fico speaks to the media as he arrives at the party's headquarters to observe the exit polls after the country's early general election in Bratislava, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Chaunte Lowe of the U.S. celebrates her gold medal at women's high jump final during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 10, 2012.
Buddhist monks walk in lines past people who have gathered for a mass alms-offering ceremony in Bangkok March 11, 2012. The ceremony was held to mark 2,600th anniversary of the enlightenment of Lord Buddha. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A man wearing a mask depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attends a rally in Caracas March 10, 2012. Chavez will return home next week from Cuba where he is recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man injured from a suspected suicide bomb attack is rushed for treatment at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar March 11, 2012. A suspected suicide bomber killed at least 10 people and wounded 29 in an attack on a funeral on the outskirts of the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar on Sunday, a police official said. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Mamuka Gorgodze (facing camera, R) of Georgia fights with Romania's players in a scrum during their European Nations Cup rugby union match in Bucharest March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A labourer sits on a track in front of a light source as he rests between two track-laying vehicles at a subway tunnel that is under construction in Wuhan, Hubei province March 10, 2012. The 27.98 km (17.4 miles) line, the first phase of Wuhan Subway Line II, the first subway to cross the Yangtze River, will link districts of both Wuchang and Hankou, and will open to traffic within this year, Xinhua News Agency reported.
Police try to remove Tibetan flags from protesting Tibetans near the Chinese Embassy Consular office in Kathmandu March 10, 2012. With a growing Chinese influence over Nepal, the Nepalese government stands strong against Tibetan exiles whose protests in support of their homeland have increased in recent years. Nepal ceased issuing refugee papers to Tibetans in 1989 and recognises Tibet to be a part of China. REUTERS/Rajendra...more
The Krasna Horka castle is seen on fire in the village of Krasnohorske Podhradie near Roznava, eastern Slovakia March 10, 2012. The roof of the castle was completely destroyed after a fire caused by burning dry grass, according to local media.
A woman carries water with her daughter from a water hole near Jamam refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile State March 10, 2012. Some 100,000 people have fled Sudan's Blue Nile since fighting between government forces and the Sudan People's Liberation Army North broke out in September last year following South Sudan's secession in July. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
A woman walks at night on Ross Road in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. Diplomatic tensions between Argentina and Britain have been rising in the run-up to the 30th anniversary of the war they fought over the islands. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
(L-R) Madoka Sato, Hiroko Sato and Haruka Tsubonuki and her husband Kazuhiro pray for their grandmother Fumiko Mori, who was killed in the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012, to mark the first anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Britain's Prince Harry plays cricket during a visit to the occupied community of Complexo do Alemao in Rio de Janeiro March 10, 2012. The Prince is on a three-day official tour of Brazil on behalf of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Riot police detain Left Front movement leader Sergei Udaltsov (L, top) during a demonstration for fair elections in central Moscow March 10, 2012. Thousands of people chanting "Time for change" challenged Vladimir Putin's presidential election victory on Saturday but far fewer turned out to protest against the Russian leader than in previous weeks. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
A woman wearing a mask looks at paper lanterns created at a memorial for the victims of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture March 10, 2012, a day before the one-year anniversary of the disaster. The magnitude 9.0 earthquake on March 11, 2011 unleashed a tsunami that killed about 16,000 and triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
