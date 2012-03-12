Editor's Choice
An Israeli boy looks for steel ball bearings on a wall of a school in the southern city of Beersheba, after it was damaged by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza March 11, 2012. Israeli aircraft on Sunday killed three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, medical sources in Gaza said, as militants fired rockets into Israel for a third day. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Fernanda Ramirez sits on a mattress as she evacuates her home in Mixco, a village in the outskirts of Guatemala City, March 11, 2012. Guatemalan authorities declared areas in Mixco with cracks which are increasing by more than two cm (0.8 inches) in width a day "high risk" and advised that their inhabitants evacuate these areas within two months. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Smoke rises as Idlib city is shelled by government forces March 11, 2012. Activists said at least four people were killed in Idlib on Sunday after troops and tanks moved in a day earlier. REUTERS/Stringer
A model presents a creation by fashion designer Filipe Faisca as part of his Winter 2013 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Relatives of 12-year-old boy Ayoub Assaleya mourn during his funeral in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Boys walks past lanterns at a candlelight memorial held in remembrance of victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2012, during the first anniversary of the disaster which killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Owner Margaret Anderson sits with Elizabeth, a Lhasa Apso, before winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the NEC arena in Birmingham, central England, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Supporters attend a campaign rally for France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, in Villepinte, northern Paris March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Women run from the scene of a bombing at St. Finbarr's Catholic Church in the Rayfield suburb of the Nigerian city of Jos March 11, 2012. Christian youths killed at least 10 people in reprisal attacks after a suspected suicide bomber hit a Catholic church in the central Nigerian city of Jos on Sunday, killing three people, authorities said. REUTERS/Stringer
Mario Balotelli (C) of Manchester City and Michel Vorm (L) of Swansea City fight for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Israelis sit inside a sewage pipe used as shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod March 11, 2012. Israeli aircraft on Sunday killed three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, medical sources in Gaza said, as militants fired rockets into Israel for a third day. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during fourth round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament at the Doral Resort in Doral, Florida March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Britain's Prince Harry holds his trophy away from competitor Nacho Figueras of Argentina during a light moment at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Campinas, Brazil March 11, 2012. The Prince is on the final day of a three-day official tour of Brazil on behalf of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (C) loses his face mask as he fights for the ball with Boston Celtics' Ray Allen (R), as Celtics' Paul Pierce looks on, during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Competitors speed during the women's mass start ISU Speed Skating World Cup event in Berlin March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Contestants race through the mud during the Strongman Run competition in Thun March 11, 2012. A total of 4,055 competitors took part in the third edition of the race that covers a distance of 16 km (10 miles) and several obstacles. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Gold medalist Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia reacts after the women's pole vault final during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 11, 2012. Isinbayeva won the gold medal with 4,80 metres, ahead of Bosiak who won silver and Bleasdale who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Students study during classes in a hut, in the al-Zailaea village of the western Yemeni province of Houdieda March 11, 2012. Around 300,000 children in Yemen have been denied access to quality education as a result of last year's conflict, according to the United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF). In Houdieda province, the enrolment rate to primary education stands at 57 per cent for girls and 68 per cent for boys, according to 2010 statistics. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy sits with his father who is listening to a radio at a street side in central Yangon March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Canada's Paul Stutz crashes during the men's slalom World Cup race in Kranjska Gora March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A man is comforted by his relative at the Lady Reading hospital as he cries over the death of a family member in a suspected suicide bomb attack in the outskirts of Peshawar March 11, 2012. A suspected suicide bomber killed at least 10 people and wounded 29 in an attack on a funeral on the outskirts of the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar on Sunday, a police official said. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Boys from the Saraniya community wearing turbans sit next to their sisters before the start of their engagement ceremony at Vadia village in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 11, 2012. The Vadia village in western India hosted a mass wedding and engagement ceremony of 21 girls on Sunday aimed at breaking a tradition of prostitution which has for centuries exploited women of a poor, marginalised and once nomadic community in the region. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Afghan woman is interviewed next to the body of a child killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. Afghanistan's defence ministry said coalition forces killed 15 civilians in a shooting spree in Kandahar province on Sunday, an incident likely to deepen a crisis in relations between Washington and Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech during a political rally in Villepinte, Paris suburb March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer