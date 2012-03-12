Editor's Choice

Boys from the Saraniya community wearing turbans sit next to their sisters before the start of their engagement ceremony at Vadia village in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 11, 2012. The Vadia village in western India hosted a mass wedding and engagement ceremony of 21 girls on Sunday aimed at breaking a tradition of prostitution which has for centuries exploited women of a poor, marginalised and once nomadic community in the region. REUTERS/Amit Dave