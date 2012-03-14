Editor's choice
Team Khartoum celebrates after they defeated Team Omdurman during the top team match of the Sudan Kids League in Khartoum March 13, 2012. Team Khartoum will go on to play a match against Team South Sudan in Juba. The tournament was organized by the Premier League and British Council, and sponsored by the British Embassies in Khartoum and Juba. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Team Khartoum celebrates after they defeated Team Omdurman during the top team match of the Sudan Kids League in Khartoum March 13, 2012. Team Khartoum will go on to play a match against Team South Sudan in Juba. The tournament was organized by the Premier League and British Council, and sponsored by the British Embassies in Khartoum and Juba. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Palestinians take cover as a gunman (L) fires a weapon in the air during the funeral of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher in Gaza City March 13, 2012. An Egyptian-brokered truce between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip began to take hold on Tuesday after four days of violence in which 25 Palestinians were killed, one of them Daher, and 200 rockets were fired at Israel. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians take cover as a gunman (L) fires a weapon in the air during the funeral of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher in Gaza City March 13, 2012. An Egyptian-brokered truce between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip began to take hold on Tuesday after four days of violence in which 25 Palestinians were killed, one of them Daher, and 200 rockets were fired at Israel. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A burned sandal is seen in Rida mosque which has been set on fire in Anderlecht commune in the west of Brussels March 13, 2012. A man threw a petrol bomb through the window of the mosque on Monday, killing the imam and injuring a second person, Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure reported. The suspect was arrested after the attack and the investigation is still ongoing on Tuesday morning. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A burned sandal is seen in Rida mosque which has been set on fire in Anderlecht commune in the west of Brussels March 13, 2012. A man threw a petrol bomb through the window of the mosque on Monday, killing the imam and injuring a second person, Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure reported. The suspect was arrested after the attack and the investigation is still ongoing on Tuesday morning. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A helicopter takes off from the entrance of a tunnel into which a foreign coach crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. The bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of the tunnel in Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22 of them children, police said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A helicopter takes off from the entrance of a tunnel into which a foreign coach crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. The bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of the tunnel in Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22 of them children, police said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Buddhist monk smiles as he adjusts his robe while speaking with his friend at a monastery in Yangon, Myanmar, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A Buddhist monk smiles as he adjusts his robe while speaking with his friend at a monastery in Yangon, Myanmar, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Apostolis Kosmidis poses with budgies and canaries in his pet shop in the centre of Athens March 13, 2012. Greece said it will receive a total of 172.7 billion euros for its funding needs through 2015, including funds left over from its first bailout agreed in 2010, its second bailout agreed this year and additional funds from the IMF. Euro zone finance ministers on Monday gave their final approval to a 130-billion-euro second...more
Apostolis Kosmidis poses with budgies and canaries in his pet shop in the centre of Athens March 13, 2012. Greece said it will receive a total of 172.7 billion euros for its funding needs through 2015, including funds left over from its first bailout agreed in 2010, its second bailout agreed this year and additional funds from the IMF. Euro zone finance ministers on Monday gave their final approval to a 130-billion-euro second bailout for Greece. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An anti-war demonstrator attempts to enter President Obama's campaign headquarters during a vigil in the wake of a massacre of 16 villagers in Afghanistan by a suspected rogue American soldier, in Oakland, California March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An anti-war demonstrator attempts to enter President Obama's campaign headquarters during a vigil in the wake of a massacre of 16 villagers in Afghanistan by a suspected rogue American soldier, in Oakland, California March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya (C, wearing a hat) leaves the electoral tribunal building in Tegucigalpa March 13, 2012. The left-wing party of Zelaya on Tuesday named his wife as its presidential candidate in elections next year. The new Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE), which is supported by unions, farmers and women's groups, said it would nominate Xiomara Castro to run for the top job in the small central American...more
Former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya (C, wearing a hat) leaves the electoral tribunal building in Tegucigalpa March 13, 2012. The left-wing party of Zelaya on Tuesday named his wife as its presidential candidate in elections next year. The new Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE), which is supported by unions, farmers and women's groups, said it would nominate Xiomara Castro to run for the top job in the small central American nation, which is racked by criminal violence. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Anti-government protesters run to take cover as tear-gas is fired by riot police during clashes in the village of Diraz, west of Manama, Bahrain, March 13, 2012. Hundreds of anti-government protesters took to streets protesting against the regime after a protester, Fadel Mirza died from a head injury caused by a tear-gas canister fired by riot police a few days ago during clashes. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Anti-government protesters run to take cover as tear-gas is fired by riot police during clashes in the village of Diraz, west of Manama, Bahrain, March 13, 2012. Hundreds of anti-government protesters took to streets protesting against the regime after a protester, Fadel Mirza died from a head injury caused by a tear-gas canister fired by riot police a few days ago during clashes. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Supporters hold their umbrellas during East Timor's former military commander Taur Matan Ruak's presidential campaign at Letefoho village in Ermera district March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Supporters hold their umbrellas during East Timor's former military commander Taur Matan Ruak's presidential campaign at Letefoho village in Ermera district March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen blows a kiss to supporters in Henin-Beaumont in northern France, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen blows a kiss to supporters in Henin-Beaumont in northern France, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Mississippi Valley guard Brent Arrington (11) is fouled by Western Kentucky forward George Fant (44) during their NCAA men's college basketball game in Dayton, Ohio, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Mississippi Valley guard Brent Arrington (11) is fouled by Western Kentucky forward George Fant (44) during their NCAA men's college basketball game in Dayton, Ohio, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
A race-goer reads a racing paper during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A race-goer reads a racing paper during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kyle (R) and Carrie Christlieb embrace each other inside their flooded home in Carencro, Louisiana March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Kyle (R) and Carrie Christlieb embrace each other inside their flooded home in Carencro, Louisiana March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron each eat hot dogs at a first round "First Four" game of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament between Mississippi Valley State and Western Kentucky at the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron each eat hot dogs at a first round "First Four" game of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament between Mississippi Valley State and Western Kentucky at the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes the sweat off his hair after defeating compatriot Marcel Granollers in their match at the Indian Wells ATP tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes the sweat off his hair after defeating compatriot Marcel Granollers in their match at the Indian Wells ATP tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
An honour guard's face is covered by Turkmenistan's national flag during the official welcoming ceremony of Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Kiev March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An honour guard's face is covered by Turkmenistan's national flag during the official welcoming ceremony of Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Kiev March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Boston Celtics Ray Allen (2nd L) lands on a fan's lap during their NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, California March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Boston Celtics Ray Allen (2nd L) lands on a fan's lap during their NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, California March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kelly Herrera covers her face as she sits in the living room of her home after learning that her eviction had been suspended in Madrid March 13, 2012. Herrera and her husband Nelson Castillo, who are immigrants from Ecuador, had their eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with their bank. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Kelly Herrera covers her face as she sits in the living room of her home after learning that her eviction had been suspended in Madrid March 13, 2012. Herrera and her husband Nelson Castillo, who are immigrants from Ecuador, had their eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with their bank. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A girl with hearing challenges cries after her ears were cleaned during an event held by Starkey Hearing Foundation at St. Monica in Gulu, 364 km (226 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Xavier Toya
A girl with hearing challenges cries after her ears were cleaned during an event held by Starkey Hearing Foundation at St. Monica in Gulu, 364 km (226 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Xavier Toya
An anthropologist looks at a shoe as she works in a mass grave in the former Regional Command headquarters of the Guatemalan Army in Coban, about 212 km (131 miles) north of Guatemala City, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An anthropologist looks at a shoe as she works in a mass grave in the former Regional Command headquarters of the Guatemalan Army in Coban, about 212 km (131 miles) north of Guatemala City, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Pedro Pimentel Rios, a former Kaibil (a special operations force group), is escorted to the Supreme Court in Guatemala City March 12, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte
Pedro Pimentel Rios, a former Kaibil (a special operations force group), is escorted to the Supreme Court in Guatemala City March 12, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte
People run for cover from smoke after a shelling in the Karm al-Zeitoun area in Homs, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
People run for cover from smoke after a shelling in the Karm al-Zeitoun area in Homs, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
An Israeli soldier walks past armoured personnel carriers (APC) deployed near Kibbutz Kissufim, just outside the central Gaza Strip March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier walks past armoured personnel carriers (APC) deployed near Kibbutz Kissufim, just outside the central Gaza Strip March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen