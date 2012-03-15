A pupil writes on the blackboard as he attends a mathematics lesson at a local school based in the remote Russian village of Bolshie Khutora, about 440 km (273 miles) west of Moscow, March 14, 2012. The school, well-known in the region for only 12 pupils studying here, is situated in the village, population of which decreases each year. Nevertheless the school authorities and teachers are proud of the high level of education given to the few students who are treated individually and carefully here. Pupils, many of whom are winners of numerous local educational contests, like studying and exploring ecology, according to school representatives. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko