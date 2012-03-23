Editor's Choice
A student protester walks past burning tires during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices near a fuel station in Makassar, Indonesia March 22, 2012. The government has planned to raise fuel prices by at least a third to ease state coffers pressured by high oil costs, even though that may push up inflation. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Faithfuls are reflected on a glass door as they arrive for a prayer session at an evangelical church "The light of world" before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon, Mexico March 22, 2012. The Pope will arrive on March 23 for a three-day visit to the Mexican state of Guanajuato. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmer carries cucumbers from his field to sell in the markets in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Huang Sufang wipes her tears with her relative holding onto her after a part of her house was taken down by demolition workers at Yangji village in central Guangzhou city, Guangdong province, China March 21, 2012. Huang, who is a resident of Yangji village, clashes with demolition workers as they mistakenly take down a part of her home, which is not included in the demolition project on Wednesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers prepare to launch a 45-foot paper airplane from the Pima Air and Space Museum over the desert in Eloy, Arizona March 21, 2012. One of the world's largest paper airplanes, designed by renowned engineer Art Thompson, was launched to encourage youth interest in aviation. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/Handout
Activists of opposition youth movements lie on the ground during a rally, dubbed "Get a tent ready in spring!", to protest against policies conducted by current Ukrainian authorities in Independence Square in central Kiev, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
A boy stands near the coffins of some of the victims of a bus crash in Switzerland, during a ceremony at the Sint Pieters church in Leuven March 22, 2012. A bus carrying a Belgian school party home from a ski trip crashed into the wall of a tunnel in Sierre in the Valais region of Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22 of them children, police said on March 14. The bus transported 52 people, mostly school children from Heverlee and Lommel in Belgian Flanders. REUTERS/Pool/BELGA/Benoit Doppagne Yorick Jansens
Anti-government protesters prepare molotov cocktails during clashes with riot police in the village of Sharakan, south of Manama, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A supporter holds a portrait of late independence hero Aung San during the election campaign of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at Kawhmu Township March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
An Ethiopian migrant drinks from a tap at a transit centre in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they use as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The IOM has said it is organizing on Friday a final air evacuation of 277 Ethiopian migrants from Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, unless new funding to continue repatriation flights is found. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy dances in a water fountain in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 22, 2012. World Water Day is celebrated on March 22. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Britain's Prince Charles stands in the cockpit of Swedish fighter plane JAS Gripen while Prince Carl Philip of Sweden (R), Brigadier General Johan Svensson (2nd R) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, (L) look on at the Arlanda Airport in Stockholm, March 22, 2012. The British royal couple is in Sweden for an official visit. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix
An aerial view of houses near a U.S. military base in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Renegade Malian soldiers appear on television at the ORTM television studio in Bamako in this March 22, 2012 still image taken from video. Renegade Malian soldiers went on state television on Thursday to declare they had seized power in protest at the government's failure to quell a nomad-led rebellion in the north. REUTERS/Mali TV via Reuters TV
Masked French special unit policemen leave the scene after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. The 23-year-old gunman suspected of killing seven people in southwestern France in the name of al Qaeda, jumped from a window to his death in a hail of bullets after police stormed his apartment on Thursday. France's Interior Minister said earlier police hoped to capture Mohamed Merah, who had confessed to police negotiators to killing three soldiers as well as three Jewish children and a rabbi at a school, alive. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Wisconsin Badgers forward/center Jared Berggren (C) and Syracuse Orange center Baye Keita (12) scramble for the ball during the second half of their men's NCAA East Regional basketball game in Boston, Massachusetts, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Onlookers stand atop a building amid smoke rising from a burnt market in Kolkata March 22, 2012. Hundreds of shops were destroyed in a major fire that broke out at Hatibagan market in the old quarters of Kolkata. No casualties have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown, local media reported on Thursday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A volunteer shows red shoes that will be given to Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico in Leon March 22, 2012. The Pope will arrive on March 23 for a three-day visit to the Mexican state of Guanajuato. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Saudi camels riders perform at the opening ceremony of the Rabih Tabuk Festival (Tabuk Spring Festival) in the desert, near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
George Andrianakis, 56, milks a sheep in the yard of his farm in the village of Stafania in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 21, 2012. Andrianakis lives with his wife Athina, 48, and sons Dimitris, 24, and Panagiotis, 21. They all help with the milking of the goats and sheep as well as the harvesting of orange and olive trees, but his profit margins are down by almost 50 percent with production costs rising by almost 30 percent. He says: "I am surviving rather than living". REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Nashville Predators' Andrei Kostitsyn (46) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Deryk Engelland (5) collide in the second period of their NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
A woman wipes away a tear during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square March 21, 2012. Martin, 17, wore a hooded sweatshirt when he was killed last month in a gated community in Sanford, Florida, by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. The incident has drawn national attention and sparked debate over Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law since Zimmerman, 28, has claimed self-defense in the fatal shooting. The police have declined to arrest him. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A policeman strikes AFP photojournalist Patricia Melo during the Portuguese general strike in Lisbon March 22, 2012. Portugal faces a general strike by workers angered by austerity measures imposed as a condition of a 78-billion euro bailout last year but doubts remain as to whether Thursday's stoppage will receive widespread support. REUTERS/Hugo Correia
Faithfuls pray in an evangelical church "The light of world" before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon March 22, 2012. The Pope will arrive on March 23 for a three-day visit to the Mexican state of Guanajuato. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido