Wednesday, March 28, 2012

U.S. servicemen sit after boarding a transport plane before leaving for Afghanistan at the U.S. transit center at Manas airport near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

U.S. servicemen sit after boarding a transport plane before leaving for Afghanistan at the U.S. transit center at Manas airport near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang poses for a photograph at the prison of Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang poses for a photograph at the prison of Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

An anti-government protester throws a rock at riot police during clashes after a visit to the grave of Sayed Ahmed Abdulnabi in Sharakan village south of Manama, Bahrain, March 27, 2012. Abdulnabi died last week due to tear gas inhalation fired by riot police during anti-government protests in the village, the opposition al Wefaq society said. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester throws a rock at riot police during clashes after a visit to the grave of Sayed Ahmed Abdulnabi in Sharakan village south of Manama, Bahrain, March 27, 2012. Abdulnabi died last week due to tear gas inhalation fired by riot police during anti-government protests in the village, the opposition al Wefaq society said. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Richard Norris is pictured on his prom day, pre-face transplant surgery and post-face transplant surgery, in this combination of photos released by the University of Maryland Medical Center. Surgeons detailed what they said was the world's most comprehensive face transplant, allowing the 37-year-old Virginia man to emerge from behind a mask 15 years after a gun accident that almost took his life. Norris of Hillsville, Virginia, was...more

Richard Norris is pictured on his prom day, pre-face transplant surgery and post-face transplant surgery, in this combination of photos released by the University of Maryland Medical Center. Surgeons detailed what they said was the world's most comprehensive face transplant, allowing the 37-year-old Virginia man to emerge from behind a mask 15 years after a gun accident that almost took his life. Norris of Hillsville, Virginia, was shot in the face in 1997 and lost his nose, lips and most movement in his mouth. Since that time, he has had multiple life-saving and reconstructive surgeries but none could repair him to the extent where he felt he could return to society. He wore a prosthetic nose and a mask even when entering hospital for the transplant. REUTERS/University of Maryland Medical Center

A girl exercises on a high bar during a gymnastics practice session at a park in Mumbai, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A girl exercises on a high bar during a gymnastics practice session at a park in Mumbai, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Student protesters protect themselves as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Student protesters protect themselves as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A taxi driver drives in a tunnel crossing under the Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 23, 2012. Picture taken with remote camera. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A taxi driver drives in a tunnel crossing under the Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 23, 2012. Picture taken with remote camera. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A member of Congressional staff reserves a seat for Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, parents of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin, at a public forum on Trayvon's death on Capitol Hill, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A member of Congressional staff reserves a seat for Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, parents of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin, at a public forum on Trayvon's death on Capitol Hill, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A young supporter waits with his family for Rick Santorum at a campaign rally at the Elk's Lodge 1540 in Beaver Dam Wisconsin, March 27, 2012. . REUTERS/Darren Hauck

A young supporter waits with his family for Rick Santorum at a campaign rally at the Elk's Lodge 1540 in Beaver Dam Wisconsin, March 27, 2012. . REUTERS/Darren Hauck

A tasselled wobbegong shark lies on the sea floor with the head of a brown-banded bamboo shark in its mouth on the fringing reef of Great Keppel Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Australian Research Council's Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies/Tom Mannering

A tasselled wobbegong shark lies on the sea floor with the head of a brown-banded bamboo shark in its mouth on the fringing reef of Great Keppel Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Australian Research Council's Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies/Tom Mannering

Children try out Samsung laptops at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Children try out Samsung laptops at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People stand on digital flooring during a visit by Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People stand on digital flooring during a visit by Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pope Benedict XVI is welcomed by Cuban President Raul Castro at the Revolution Palace in Havana March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Benedict XVI is welcomed by Cuban President Raul Castro at the Revolution Palace in Havana March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A worker climbs a flag pole to attach a sponsors flag at Jamaica's national stadium during preparations for the upcoming Jamaica's Inter-Secondary Schools Boys and Girls Athletics Championships at Kingston, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

A worker climbs a flag pole to attach a sponsors flag at Jamaica's national stadium during preparations for the upcoming Jamaica's Inter-Secondary Schools Boys and Girls Athletics Championships at Kingston, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

A labourer works at a shipyard in Yueqing City, Zhejiang Province, China, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A labourer works at a shipyard in Yueqing City, Zhejiang Province, China, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A participant climbs on a rope during a regional tourism competition among school students in a forest in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A participant climbs on a rope during a regional tourism competition among school students in a forest in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad shakes hands with a soldier during a tour in the Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs in this photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA on March 27, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad shakes hands with a soldier during a tour in the Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs in this photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA on March 27, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Colombian judicial police transport the remains of FARC rebels killed during a dawn attack in Meta, at the Military Base Apiay in Villavicencio, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian judicial police transport the remains of FARC rebels killed during a dawn attack in Meta, at the Military Base Apiay in Villavicencio, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A staff holds a sign cautioning people to keep their voices down outside a hall where leaders of nations and international organisations are attending the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

A staff holds a sign cautioning people to keep their voices down outside a hall where leaders of nations and international organisations are attending the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Workers harvest soybean in a farm in the city of Tangara da Serra in Cuiaba, Brazil, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Workers harvest soybean in a farm in the city of Tangara da Serra in Cuiaba, Brazil, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy delivers his speech as he attends a political rally in Saint-Herblain, near Nantes, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy delivers his speech as he attends a political rally in Saint-Herblain, near Nantes, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Druze clerics attend the funeral ceremony of top Druze cleric Sheikh Ahmed Salman al-Hajri in al-Suwayda city, Syria, March 27, 2012. Hajri died in a car accident when the car he was travelling in collided with another in southern Syria on Saturday. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Druze clerics attend the funeral ceremony of top Druze cleric Sheikh Ahmed Salman al-Hajri in al-Suwayda city, Syria, March 27, 2012. Hajri died in a car accident when the car he was travelling in collided with another in southern Syria on Saturday. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of France's Parti de Gauche political party and the Front de Gauche political party's candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, attends a political rally in Lille, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of France's Parti de Gauche political party and the Front de Gauche political party's candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, attends a political rally in Lille, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A defendant, accused of participating in the December 2011 clashes in the oil town of Zhanaozen, looks out from a glass cubicle during a court session in the Caspian port city of Aktau, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Tretyakov

A defendant, accused of participating in the December 2011 clashes in the oil town of Zhanaozen, looks out from a glass cubicle during a court session in the Caspian port city of Aktau, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Tretyakov

