Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone in this March 10, 2012 photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when found, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in Northern California who found her abandoned in San Bernardino, California. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography