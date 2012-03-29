Editor's choice
A woman pushes her Fiat 500 car as her dog sits inside, in a neighbourhood of Rome March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman pushes her Fiat 500 car as her dog sits inside, in a neighbourhood of Rome March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Nablus March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Nablus March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Members of the New York City Council wear "hoodie" sweatshirts as they stand together on the steps of City Hall in New York, March 28, 2012 during a news conference and action to call for justice in the February 26 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon...more
Members of the New York City Council wear "hoodie" sweatshirts as they stand together on the steps of City Hall in New York, March 28, 2012 during a news conference and action to call for justice in the February 26 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actors from the South Sudan Theatre Company perform during theatre training as they prepare for the upcoming World Shakespeare Festival, in Juba March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Actors from the South Sudan Theatre Company perform during theatre training as they prepare for the upcoming World Shakespeare Festival, in Juba March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A supporter of opposition leader and former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko is reflected on the window as she holds a placard during a rally outside the presidential office in Kiev March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A supporter of opposition leader and former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko is reflected on the window as she holds a placard during a rally outside the presidential office in Kiev March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Male insurgents, who were detained by Laghman National Directorate Security personnel (NDS), are presented to the media in Laghman province, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
Male insurgents, who were detained by Laghman National Directorate Security personnel (NDS), are presented to the media in Laghman province, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protesters burn a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Protesters burn a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Argentine gymnast hopeful Camila Ambrosio performs during a training session at the Cenard Sports Complex in Buenos Aires, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Argentine gymnast hopeful Camila Ambrosio performs during a training session at the Cenard Sports Complex in Buenos Aires, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Yousif Hassan, aged three, from Bahrain watches members of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment during a riding lesson at the Hyde Park Barracks in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Yousif Hassan, aged three, from Bahrain watches members of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment during a riding lesson at the Hyde Park Barracks in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy delivers his speech at a political rally in Elancourt, near Paris, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy delivers his speech at a political rally in Elancourt, near Paris, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Oakland Athletics shortstop Cliff Pennington (top) throws the ball to first base as Seattle Mariners Miguel Olivo slides into second base to break up a double play during the fifth inning of their American League season opening MLB baseball game in...more
Oakland Athletics shortstop Cliff Pennington (top) throws the ball to first base as Seattle Mariners Miguel Olivo slides into second base to break up a double play during the fifth inning of their American League season opening MLB baseball game in Tokyo March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Fire fighters help evacuate a street vendor during a fire in a warehouse in downtown Mexico City March 27, 2012. At least 24 people were intoxicated with smoke during a fire in a warehouse containing textiles and plastics, according to local media....more
Fire fighters help evacuate a street vendor during a fire in a warehouse in downtown Mexico City March 27, 2012. At least 24 people were intoxicated with smoke during a fire in a warehouse containing textiles and plastics, according to local media. REUTERS/ Alejandro Dias
A JetBlue pilot captain Clayton Osbon, is removed from the plane after erratic behavior forced the crew to land in Amarillo, Texas, March 27, 2012. Osbon, who caused a disturbance on board JetBlue flight 191 from New York to Las Vegas, forcing the...more
A JetBlue pilot captain Clayton Osbon, is removed from the plane after erratic behavior forced the crew to land in Amarillo, Texas, March 27, 2012. Osbon, who caused a disturbance on board JetBlue flight 191 from New York to Las Vegas, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Texas, has been suspended while the FBI investigates the incident, the airline said on March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Miller/The Reporters Edge
Pope Benedict XVI meets Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI meets Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron plays a game of badminton in the garden of 10 Downing Street with school athletes and London 2012 Organising Committee chairman Sebastian Coe, London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron plays a game of badminton in the garden of 10 Downing Street with school athletes and London 2012 Organising Committee chairman Sebastian Coe, London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Mexico's Jeronimo Amione (9) is knocked into the air by Panama's Carlos Rodriguez (4) for a foul in the second half of their CONCACAF Olympic qualifying soccer match in Carson, California March 27, 2012. Mexico won the match 1-0.REUTERS/Alex...more
Mexico's Jeronimo Amione (9) is knocked into the air by Panama's Carlos Rodriguez (4) for a foul in the second half of their CONCACAF Olympic qualifying soccer match in Carson, California March 27, 2012. Mexico won the match 1-0.REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitz (2nd L) and workers remove notes from the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitz (2nd L) and workers remove notes from the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Macedonian paraplegic athlete Mile Stojkoski pushes himself on a highway during a marathon from his native town of Krusevo to the London Olympics, in Belgrade March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Macedonian paraplegic athlete Mile Stojkoski pushes himself on a highway during a marathon from his native town of Krusevo to the London Olympics, in Belgrade March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Investors play cards in front of an electronic board showing stock information filled with green-coloured figures, which indicate falling prices, at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leo Lang
Investors play cards in front of an electronic board showing stock information filled with green-coloured figures, which indicate falling prices, at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leo Lang
Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty reacts while trying on his "budget shoes" during a photo opportunity at a shoe store in Ottawa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty reacts while trying on his "budget shoes" during a photo opportunity at a shoe store in Ottawa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A resident retrieves his wildfire burned American flag with the ashes of his house behind him at 13807 Kuehster Road near Conifer, Colorado March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A resident retrieves his wildfire burned American flag with the ashes of his house behind him at 13807 Kuehster Road near Conifer, Colorado March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone in this March 10, 2012 photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when found, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in Northern...more
Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone in this March 10, 2012 photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when found, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in Northern California who found her abandoned in San Bernardino, California. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography
Paul Clement, who argued on behalf of the 26 states challenging the Obama health care law before the Supreme Court, talks to reporters after the third and final day of legal arguments over the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act at the Supreme...more
Paul Clement, who argued on behalf of the 26 states challenging the Obama health care law before the Supreme Court, talks to reporters after the third and final day of legal arguments over the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court in Washington, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst