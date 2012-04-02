Editor's choice
A man reads the newspaper outside his home near the ballot station during the by-elections in Yangon April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A penitent of "La Paz" (The Peace) brotherhood cries after the governing body of his brotherhood decided that penance could not be carried out in the streets due to rain during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Demonstrator Margarette Gabriel shouts while holding a sign during a rally to protest the reaction to Trayvon Martin's death in Miami, Florida April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A riot police officer fires teargas during clashes with anti-government protesters after a rally held in support of opposition members currently serving life in prison, in the village of Bilad al-Qadeem, west of Manama, Bahrain, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
People peer through voters lists as votes are being counted at a polling station in central Yangon April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A couple kiss in front of Sugar Loaf Mountain as cyclists participate in the World Bike Tour in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
A Palestinian labourer installs solar panels at a photovoltaic plant in the West Bank city of Jericho March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Men cool off outside a steam bath in the city of Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A man, one of the first to vote, leaves a polling station in Kawhmu township April 1, 2012, where Aung San Suu Kyi stands as a candidate in parliamentary by-elections. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Afghan woman holds up opium as she attends a counseling session at the Nejat drug rehabilitation centre, an organisation funded by the United Nations providing harm reduction and HIV/AIDS awareness, in Kabul January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Jermaine Jones of Schalke 04 heads a ball during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against TSG 99 Hoffenheim in Sinsheim, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers arrest protesters during a peace activists action aimed at entering NATO headquarters in Brussels April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Palestinian protesters shout during a protest marking Land Day, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Children play with a woman wearing a traditional mantilla dress next a penitent as they take part in the "Prendimiento" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman holds a chicken in the ruins of her home which was destroyed by a fire in a neighborhood in the city of Cali, Colombia, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A monkey sculpture is pictured on a pick-up truck before it is placed in an exhibition at Hiriya recycling park, built on the site of a former garbage dump near Tel Aviv April 1, 2012. The Coca-Cola Recycled Safari featuring animals made of recycled Coca Cola packages will be open to the public during the Passover holiday. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A man shows a phone with a picture of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as election results are revealed on the screen in front of the head office of the National League for Democracy in Yangon April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
(L-R) Boston Celtics Avery Bradley and Miami Heat Dwayne Wade watch as Celtics Kevin Garnett guards Heat's LeBron James as he goes up for a shot while Celtics Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo look on along with Miami Heat Joel Anthony in the first half of their game at TD Garden in Boston, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas (C) sings a song to the Virgin inside a church as he takes part as a penitent in the "Lagrimas and Favores" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man, who identified himself as Mohawk Gaz, sports an image of black teenager Trayvon Martin on his hair during a rally to protest his killing in Miami, Florida April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Justin Bieber and host Will Smith are slimed on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Arizona Diamondbacks' Aaron Hills kicks up dirt as he tries to avoid a tag from the Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Josh Fields during their MLB spring training game in Glendale, Arizona, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
People practise circus skills on a sunny day in Victoria Park in east London April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Election officials get ready to open a polling station in Kawhmu township early April 1, 2012, where Aung San Suu Kyi stands as a candidate in parliamentary by-elections. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj