<p>A fire burns at the top of the Federation Tower complex in the "Moscow City" business district in central Moscow April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Oakland police officers cordon off the scene of a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail at riot-police during clashes at the mourning procession of the murdered Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi makes her way trough the crowd as she arrives to the office of her National League for Democracy (NLD) in Yangon, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Workers count kyat banknotes at the office of a local bank in Yangon, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner throws flowers into the Bahia de Ushuaia (Ushuaia Bay) waters to pay homage to the fallen soldiers during the Falklands War in Ushuaia April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Facundo Santana</p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Maintenance staff walk on the roof of the Olympic Stadium in Kiev April 2, 2012. The stadium is set to host the final match of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Phoevos Doudonis, 37, an actor/singer, poses for a picture in front of the Acropolis in Athens March 28, 2012. When asked how he had been affected by the economic crisis, Duodonis replied, "up to April 2011 I was making a good living as an actor and singer but I have been finding it difficult since then to find any work. Fees have been cut by 70-80% and some theatres don't pay at all. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Phoevos Doudonis, 37, an actor/singer, poses for a picture in front of the Acropolis in Athens March 28, 2012. When asked how he had been affected by the economic crisis, Duodonis replied, "up to April 2011 I was making a good living as an actor and...more

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Teenagers read the Koran in Paris March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>A fence stretches around an unfinished construction area in the Madrid satellite town of Sesena, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Emergency service workers stand near the tail section of the UTair airlines ATR 72 passenger plane that crashed near the Siberian city of Tyumen April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Emergencies Ministry Press Service/Handout </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Paramilitary policemen standing in row, gesture to pay respect during a ceremony to commemorate the country's revolutionary martyrs before Qingming festival at Fushouyuan cemetery in Shanghai, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, Nicolas Sarkozy, arrives on stage during a political rally in Nancy, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>People walk during heavy snowfall in central Minsk April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>A pupil walks past a classroom at the Hamar boarding school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Lightning strikes near the venue as spectators arrive ahead of the men's NCAA Final Four championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>A firefighter reacts during an operation to extinguish the fire from a petrochemical factory on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves amidst a special audience of Spanish youth in Paul VI hall at the Vatican April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Senegal's newly elected President Macky Sall (C) drives past supporters after his inauguration in Senegal's capital Dakar April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>An anti-government protester runs for cover away from tear gas fired by riot-police during the mourning procession for the murdered Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (L) falls while driving to the net on Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) and guard Elijah Johnson during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (L) falls while driving to the net on Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) and guard Elijah Johnson during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana,...more

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>A penitent walks to a church before taking part in the procession of "Jesus Cautivo y Rescatado" brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of France's Parti de Gauche political party and the Front de Gauche political party's candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, speaks at a Paris theatre April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Soldiers and police officials held hostage by the FARC rebels walk with medical personnel as they arrive at Villavicencio's airport after being freed, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

